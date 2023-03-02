Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket worth $186,000 to expire in two weeks

Mar 2, 2023, 7:13 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Six-figure prize might go out the window

By Kate Northrop

There's a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket worth $186,000 laying unclaimed somewhere, and it's set to expire in two weeks.

The Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday that a six-figure Fantasy 5 ticket worth $186,000 is going to expire, and there's not much time left for the winner to step forward.

Someone bought a Fantasy 5 ticket from the Publix grocery store on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach for the drawing on Sept. 16, 2022. The winning numbers were 3, 14, 15, 16, and 34.

The deadline to claim the prize is Wed, March 15, 2023 at midnight, EST.

The Lottery encourages players who may have purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket from this retailer to check their tickets for the Sept. 16 drawing.

Players may validate their winning tickets at any Florida Lottery retailer, but the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Lottery District Office, a press release advised.

The odds of winning the top prize in Fantasy 5 by matching all five drawn numbers are 1 in 376,992. Fantasy 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which the top prize pool rolls down to be shared among players who win the second- or third-tier prize if there is no top prize winner.

Winning numbers and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Florida Lottery Results page.