Washington Lottery Hit 5 ticket worth $755,000 expires soon

Several other large unclaimed prizes, including one won on the Fourth of July

By Kate Northrop

A $755,000 Hit 5 prize will soon expire, unless someone steps forward to present the winning ticket to the Washington Lottery.

The Washington Lottery put out a notice on Monday urging players to check their tickets. Among several large unclaimed prizes is one worth $755,000 that will expire in less than two weeks.

As of today, there are 15 large prizes valued at $10,000 or more that remain unclaimed, but the clock is ticking for two in particular: a $755,000 Hit 5 prize from a ticket purchased in Auburn and a $10,000 Match 4 prize from a ticket bought in Tacoma.

The Hit 5 ticket was purchased at the Fred Meyer grocery store on Auburn Way in January. That store is also the retailer that sold the lone $754.6 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket to an Auburn woman in February.

The ticket is set to expire Tues., July 18, 2023, and whoever owns it must claim it at one of the Lottery's regional offices by 5:00 pm or risk losing hundreds of thousands of dollars. The winning numbers in the Jan. 19, 2023 Hit 5 drawing were 1, 16, 17, 22, and 33.

The holder of the Match 4 ticket worth $10,000 has even less time to claim their prize. The ticket, which was bought at the Pick N Go Grocery on Military Road, will expire on Wed., July 12. The winning numbers in the Jan., 13, 2023 Match 4 drawing were 1, 14, 22, and 24.

Whoever owns the $755,000 Hit 5 ticket must call any of the Lottery's regional offices in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, or Yakima to schedule an in-person appointment to claim the prize. Players holding tickets worth up to $100,000 who cannot travel to any of these locations may mail in their winning ticket to make a claim.

There are also other significant Hit 5 prizes that were recently won and have yet to be claimed — one worth $105,000 from the drawing on Wed., June 28, 2023 and two others that won the $150,000 top prize on Tues., July 4.

Lottery winners in Washington have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes. Winners of scratch-off games have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize.

Unclaimed prizes in Washington are placed into a reserve account, from which the surplus is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA) every June, which supports education in the state, the Lottery said.