USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 10:59 am

You last visited
February 28, 2024, 10:59 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Washington woman checks lottery ticket months after draw and discovers $135,000 win

Washington woman checks lottery ticket months after draw and discovers $135,000 win

Feb 28, 2024, 9:27 am (Post a comment)

Washington Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Washington woman bought a lottery ticket from a vending machine but didn't realize until months later that it was a $135,000 winner.

The Lynnwood woman, identified as M.B., told Washington's Lottery officials she bought her Hit 5 ticket from a vending machine at her local Fred Meyer store while picking up groceries for dinner.

M.B. said it wasn't until several months later that her husband reminded her to check the ticket, so she scanned it at a vending machine and received the instructions: "See Lottery Regional Office."

The machine gave her a printed receipt specifying that she had won $135,000.

M.B., who is a mother and master electrician, said her winnings will allow her to live debt-free.

Lottery players should always check their lottery tickets after each drawing, because tickets expire anywhere from 90 days to 1 year after the drawing, depending on the state in which the ticket is purchased.  In Washington, lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

Hit 5 is a Washington state lottery game that replaced Quinto in 2007. Each play is $1. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 42. Winning numbers for Hit 5 are published on Lottery Post's Washington Lottery Results page minutes after each drawing.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Washington Lottery Results

Washington Lottery - official site

Related news stories

N.C. doctor to use $757,000 lottery win to support his campaign for U.S. Congress seatFeb 13, 2024

Virginia man who won $230,000 Cash 5 lottery prize honors agreement with brother to split winningsJan 6, 2024

North Carolina man misses jackpot by one number, wins $662,878 Cash 5 jackpot one week laterDec 4, 2023

Washington man wins $717,500 in lottery after heartwarming moment he rescues kittenAug 24, 2023

Washington man wins lottery, then leaves ticket at gas stationDec 5, 2017

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest