Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is now $625 million

By Todd Northrop

Across the United States, Mega Millions lottery tickets are being sold at such a rapid pace that lottery officials were forced to raise the jackpot estimate for the second time in two days.

Just a day after the jackpot was raised to $615 million, the state lotteries have once again raised the official Mega Millions jackpot estimate for the Tue., Jan. 12, drawing to $625 million, with a lump-sum cash payout of $458.8 million.

Players are strongly urged to avoid waiting until the last minute to buy their their tickets.

The Tuesday Mega Millions winning numbers will be published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) live as they are drawn. Lottery Post will also publish the winning numbers live — go to the state lottery results page for the drawing results.

The drawing happens Friday night at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific Time).

Lottery players can see an after-tax analysis of the current Mega Millions jackpot by visiting USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page.

Players looking for the nearest official lottery retailer — or maybe just a different store without a long line — are urged to use the free Lottery Places app available for iOS, Android, and Windows. The app can find lottery stores in every Mega Millions state and can search across state lines — something even official state lotteries can't do.

Some states offer direct online sales too. Michigan residents can bypass the store completely and buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online. Texas residents can buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online too. Oregon residents have options to buy Mega Millions tickets and Powerball tickets online as well. Note that some of these links will only work properly for residents of the states mentioned.

Players outside the USA can try their luck with a reputable butler service.

Tuesday's jackpot started at $20 million on September 18, and is the result of 33 drawings with no jackpot winner.

When nobody won the jackpot on Friday night, the initial estimate for tonights's drawing was established at $600 million. Monday, that estimate was raised to $615 million. And now, less than 24 hours after the last increase, the state lotteries have again raised the official estimate, this time to $625 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. (Before the 2020 pandemic, the starting jackpot amount was $40 million.) Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 70 numbers and one Mega Millions number from a field of 25 numbers. Drawings are conducted each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 Pacific Time).

Combined with Wednesday night's $550 million Powerball jackpot, players have $1.175 billion in lottery jackpots to play for this week.

All information about game rules, past drawings, statistics, news, and more can be found at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega Web site provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot currently stands as the 8th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States. That position may rise before the drawing, as lotteries are typically conservative in their initial estimates, and brisk sales may push the jackpot estimate higher by draw time.

Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $636 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Mega Millions: $625 million, Jan. 12, 2021 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball: $559.7 million, Jan. 6, 2018 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Powerball: $550 million, Jan. 13, 2021 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Mega Millions: $543 million, Jul. 24, 2018 (22 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Mega Millions: $536 million, Jul. 8, 2016 (34 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Indiana Mega Millions: $533 million, Mar. 30, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $522 million, Jun. 7, 2019 (24 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $487 million, Jul. 30, 2016 (23 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Hampshire Powerball: $456.7 million, Mar. 17, 2018 (19 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Pennsylvania Mega Millions: $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018 (23 rollovers, starting at $15 million) - Florida Powerball: $448.4 million, Aug. 7, 2013 (12 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Minnesota, New Jersey (2) Powerball: $447.8 million, Jun. 10, 2017 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California Powerball: $435.3 million, Feb. 22, 2017 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Indiana Powerball: $429.6 million, May 7, 2016 (18 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - New Jersey Powerball: $425.3 million, Feb. 19, 2014 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 16

Mega Millions: 9

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 6th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $476.9 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $458.8 million cash, Jan. 12, 2021 ($625 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $411.4 million cash, Jan. 13, 2021 ($550 million annuity) - Preliminary estimate, not won yet Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana Powerball: $370.9 million cash, May 18, 2013 ($590.5 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $352 million cash, Jan. 6, 2018 ($559.7 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $347.6 million cash, Dec. 17, 2013 ($636 million annuity) - California, Georgia Mega Millions: $340 million cash, Jun. 7, 2019 ($522 million annuity) - California Powerball: $336.8 million cash, Jul. 30, 2016 ($487 million annuity) - New Hampshire Mega Millions: $324 million cash, Mar. 30, 2018 ($533 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $320.5 million cash, Jul. 24, 2018 ($543 million annuity) - California Mega Millions: $319.9 million cash, Jun. 9, 2020 ($414 million annuity) - Arizona Powerball: $284 million cash, May 7, 2016 ($429.6 million annuity) - New Jersey Mega Millions: $281.9 million cash, Jan. 5, 2018 ($451 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $279.1 million cash, Jun. 10, 2017 ($447.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $276.5 million cash, Jan. 29, 2020 ($396.9 million annuity) - Florida Powerball: $273.9 million cash, Mar. 17, 2018 ($456.7 million annuity) - Pennsylvania Powerball: $263.5 million cash, Feb. 22, 2017 ($435.3 million annuity) - Indiana

