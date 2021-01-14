$640 MILLION: Powerball lottery jackpot rolls again

5th-largest cash value in US history

By Todd Northrop

This week lottery players across the United States will be pulling out all the stops to try and win Powerball, featuring one of the largest lottery jackpots in history, worth an estimated $640 million.

If you feel like it's been a long time since Powerball last had a jackpot winner you'd be right. The 34 consecutive drawings since the last winner on Sept. 16 is the longest stretch without a jackpot winner in the game's history.

All those drawings have accumulated a massive pile of cash, ready to provide multi-generational wealth to the lucky lottery player who wins it all.

Wednesday night when there were no Powerball jackpot winners, the new jackpot for Saturday's drawing was estimated at $640 million, with a lump-sum cash option of $478.7 million. Nearly a half-billion dollars in cash!

It is the 8th-largest lottery jackpot in world history, and the 5th-largest cash option ever offered.

Players should note that jackpot amounts are conservative estimates provided by the lotteries, and are often somewhat higher by the time the drawing occurs. For example, the original estimate for Wednesday's drawing was $550 million, but by the time all the proceeds were counted just before draw-time, the jackpot had swelled to $556.7 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 were 4, 19, 23, 25, and 49, with Powerball number 14. The Power Play number was 2.

Even though nobody won the jackpot Wednesday, 11 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 2 from California, 1 from Colorado, 1 from Georgia, 3 from Michigan, 1 from New York, 2 from Texas, and 1 from Virginia.

Only the player from Virginia purchased the Power Play option for an extra $1 per play, doubling their prize to $2 million.

When a Powerball ticket is purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1 per ticket, a second-prize win is doubled and any other non-jackpot prize is multplied by the Power Play number drawn that evening. A full chart of payout amounts can be found on the Powerball Drawing Detail page at USA Mega, as well as on the Powerball Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.

Power Play is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered in Power Play is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts. By law, California awards all prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level.

But even though Power Play is not available in California, the two second-prize winners in the state will split the $5.5 million in prize money that has accumulated over the 22 drawings without a second-prize winner in the state. Each winning ticket will be awarded $2,768,497.

Also in the Wednesday drawing, 83 tickets matched four white numbers plus the Powerball and won $50,000. Of those tickets, 12 were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and 7 of the tickets were sold in California, where the prize was worth $33,076 this drawing.

Following the Wednesday drawing, the Powerball annuity jackpot estimate was raised $83.3 million from its previous amount of $556.7 million and the cash value was raised by $62.3 million from its previous amount of $416.4 million.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Saturday's Powerball jackpot currently stands as the 8th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 5th-largest Powerball jackpot ever. Brisk sales will almost certainly push the jackpot estimate higher by draw time.

The number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 16

Mega Millions: 9

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Powerball jackpot ranks as the 5th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

