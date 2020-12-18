 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited December 19, 2020, 2:31 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

USA Mega unveils new and improved website

Dec 18, 2020, 8:06 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Mega Millions / PowerballMega Millions / Powerball: USA Mega unveils new and improved websiteRating:

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Speednet Group, a leading lottery technology company, announced today that it has re-launched the USA Mega website with an updated, modern look that works equally well on mobile devices, computers, and tablets.

USA Mega offers players and industry professionals a myriad of tools and resources for playing Powerball and Mega Millions, including the latest lottery results, jackpot analysis, news updates, statistics, official drawing videos, and the entire historical record of both games. Now, players can expect a smoother, more efficient experience while browsing the site on a mobile device in addition to using it on a desktop computer or tablet.

"The most compelling aspect of the new USA Mega [website] is its ability to reconfigure itself when viewed on a phone versus viewing on a computer," USA Mega creator Todd Northrop said. "Design goals were a simpler, more modern design that retains familiarity with the old site."

USA Mega was originally launched as BigGameLottery.com in May 2000 in response to lack of information available over the Internet on The Big Game, the multi-state lottery game that eventually became the Mega Millions game we know today. Four years after its launch, the website added Powerball to its repertoire, which in turn led to the rebranding of the site to USAMega.com.

The website remained virtually untouched since 2004. The cleaner, more contemporary redesign that is truly compatible across mobile devices and desktop computers and tablets is the first prominent change made to USA Mega in 16 years and was carefully constructed to reduce visual distractions so the important content can be more easily discovered.

"With the shift in web browsing from desktop computers to mobile phones, we wanted to make smartphones a first-class citizen of USA Mega, so that our visitors can equally enjoy our website on whichever device they want to use," Northrop explained.  "We have eliminated former desktop-only functionality, such as needing to hover a mouse over content in order to see additional details.  We have also been careful with the sizes of text and buttons so that they can be read and used with ease both with a mouse and a touch screen."

A revamped aesthetic and mobile functionality are not the only thing players can expect. According to Northrop, visitors will notice other improvements made to the site's content as they start to dig deeper.

"One of the most popular features we offer is the Jackpot Analysis, which displays the after-tax amounts a player would be awarded if they won," Northrop said. "We have now expanded that feature to show the complete tax burden a player would face, including the amounts initially withheld by the lottery, as well as the final tax bill for both federal and state taxes."

First pioneered by USA Mega in 2002, the Jackpot Analysis feature is particularly useful for providing an in-depth, comprehensive look at the tax burden a winner would face if they won the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. Following the updates to the tool, visitors can now simulate after-tax amounts with an increased level of detail, right down to the federal filing status (Single, Married Filing Jointly, etc.) with the latest marginal tax rates.

Another frequently used resource on the USA Mega website is the drawing information page, which condenses all the important information about any drawing on one page, including winning numbers, jackpot amounts, official drawing video, the locations of winners, and complete prize breakdown.

While page formats are among the most obvious changes on the site, long-time visitors to USA Mega may notice more subtle improvements, such as the additions made to the Quick Picks page. The Quick Picks tool now uses an advanced cryptographic library to generate truly random numbers, and the generated numbers can now be instantly copied with the click of a button.

One more example is the PowerSearch page, a powerful and flexible search engine for past winning numbers, which now offers a greater range of search conditions made possible by additional improvements.

The process for the redesign began over a year ago, but the pandemic put a strain on development. In addition, any full-featured website must consider propagating changes to other areas, such as social media, the YouTube channel, and jackpot alert emails, which further adds on to the complexity of the redesign. Despite the delay, Northrop is optimistic about the website's progress and completion.

"From a technology standpoint, we have made a huge leap forward," Northrop remarked. "For the first time in the 20-year history of USA Mega, it was rebuilt from the ground-up using the latest web technologies. This results in a faster, more reliable website that we can update much more quickly and easily."

Users who use older Internet browser versions will still be able to continue using USA Mega without a hitch. Although the number of people using outdated browsers has dwindled, the website is able to detect when a person is using one and will redirect them to a "legacy" website that will still support them. Now, USA Mega is fully equipped to reformat itself to work best for any device and screen size to accommodate a growing number of mobile users.

Northrop concluded: "Because the majority of our visitors use a phone to browse the website, we anticipate a very positive reaction, since all the content will be properly sized for the device screen and the modern aesthetic will fit right in with other apps and websites they use."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

18 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by nikao88.
Page 1 of 2
Previous TopicNext Topic
konane
konane's avatar - wallace
Atlanta, GA
United States
Member #1265
March 13, 2003
6050 Posts
Offline

Epic job Todd. I love the improvements.

Have fun and the best of luck to everyone! Sun Smiley

    MADDOG10
    MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
    50
    Beautiful Florida
    United States
    Member #5709
    July 18, 2004
    24498 Posts
    Offline

    Doesn't surprise me at all, the job that Todd has done on this site.

    This site is the most informative, and essential tool for Lottery players everywhere ! 

                                                 

                                                   "Slander becomes the tool of the loser when the debate is lost." - Socrates.

      GiveFive
      GiveFive's avatar - Lottery-026.jpg
      Florida - West Coast
      United States
      Member #92605
      June 10, 2010
      4833 Posts
      Offline

      Nice new look and feel on my laptop.  I'll have to check it out on my phone too.

      Especially liked that pic of a good lookin' young woman in a swimsuit too!  LOL  G5

      Players who've won large lottery jackpots have something in common. Many of them say "I've played the lottery for years, but I never won anything but small prizes."   That's normal or typical, but it's also why you should not get discouraged and stop playing.  Who knows?  Maybe someday you'll say "I've played the lottery for years...."

        dpoly1
        dpoly1's avatar - driver
        PA
        United States
        Member #66139
        October 16, 2008
        1994 Posts
        Offline

        I should follow this site!

        Dance

        dpoly1 - Playing the lottery to save the jobs of those that build, transport, sell & maintain luxury items! -

         

        Eschew Poverty ........... Vote Conservative!

          sully16
          sully16's avatar - sharan
          25
          Dr.President Elect
          Michigan
          United States
          Member #81738
          October 28, 2009
          78813 Posts
          Offline

          Thanks for all you do Todd, and congrats .

           Coffee

            noise-gate
            Avatar
            Chasing $ Millions.
            White Shores- California
            United States
            Member #136473
            December 12, 2012
            6409 Posts
            Offline

            The USA mega site was good, these improvements have made it better. Knowing the additional taxes feature on your jackpot win is essential. You as a winner will know how much to set aside instead of assuming you off the hook with Uncle Sam. Appreciate the hard work, well done!

            Cheers

             * Voice of Reason *   

             

            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

              Bleudog101
              Avatar
              Simpsonville
              United States
              Member #163184
              January 22, 2015
              2340 Posts
              Offline

              The USA mega site was good, these improvements have made it better. Knowing the additional taxes feature on your jackpot win is essential. You as a winner will know how much to set aside instead of assuming you off the hook with Uncle Sam. Appreciate the hard work, well done!

              Cheers

              I Agree!   

              Thank you Todd and like noise-gate mentioned the additional tax information is just icing on the cake for a well done job!

                Todd
                Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
                50
                Chief Bottle Washer
                New Jersey
                United States
                Member #1
                May 31, 2000
                25950 Posts
                Online

                Thanks all for the kind words.  The new USA Mega is a complete re-build from top-to-bottom in a much better, brand new web technology, and was quite a huge project!

                It did provide the opportunity to scrutinize each page to look for improvements and updated content, so it was a great process to ensure the website was up-to-date.

                The Jackpot Analysis certainly is one of the most popular features, and the new, improved version is already generating lots of feedback — and support requests wondering why taxes have suddenly gone up! 🙂

                Of course, federal taxes have not gone up, but because the feature now shows the complete tax picture, it can be an eye-opener for many people.

                Additionally, all the state taxes are more accurate now — all the state tax rates have been updated to the new 2021 rates, and the Jackpot Analysis now shows any additional state taxes that will be due beyond the initial withholding.

                Finally, the new ability to specify your filing status can finely project the amount of federal taxes that will be due.  The feature uses the latest 2021 tax rates, and it performs a real marginal tax rate calculation.

                 

                Check the State Lottery Report Card
                What grade did your lottery earn?

                 

                Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
                Help eliminate computerized drawings!

                  nikao88
                  Avatar
                  New Member
                  San Jose CA.
                  United States
                  Member #188503
                  March 12, 2018
                  9 Posts
                  Offline

                  Good job on the upgrade Todd.

                  When you look at the total Federal taxes that you will pay which is around 37% we need to find a way to

                  bring it down to 0% or at the most just a one time 24% deduction and your done.

                  Some states do not deduct state income taxes and they do okay so I think the Federal gov. can do the same.

                  I don't belong to either political party but, I'm hearing that President elect Biden is proposing to raise

                  tax rates and the top rate will go from 37% to 39% ......isn't that enough?

                  I would like all of you guys to pay as less income tax as possible especially win it comes to lottery prizes.

                   

                  How could we propose this to the IRS or the Senate or Congress to make lottery prizes Tax Free?

                  All lottery prizes in Canada are lump sum and tax free and I think the United States should do the same.

                    Todd
                    Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
                    50
                    Chief Bottle Washer
                    New Jersey
                    United States
                    Member #1
                    May 31, 2000
                    25950 Posts
                    Online

                    I agree that taxes are too high and that taking nearly 40% of anyone's money is ridiculous and wrong!  Because gambling winnings are always taxed at regular income rates, lottery jackpot millionaires are taxed the same as millionaires who earn their living in any other occupation.

                     

                    Check the State Lottery Report Card
                    What grade did your lottery earn?

                     

                    Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
                    Help eliminate computerized drawings!

                      NY10
                      Avatar
                      725 5th Av,New York,NY 10022
                      United States
                      Member #197346
                      April 9, 2019
                      5441 Posts
                      Offline

                      Just curious what's the market cap/revenue/profits of speednet 

                      So I said to my people, slow the testing down pleeeease 🤪🤪🤪

                        Todd
                        Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
                        50
                        Chief Bottle Washer
                        New Jersey
                        United States
                        Member #1
                        May 31, 2000
                        25950 Posts
                        Online

                        If I ever take the company public, I'll let you know!

                         

                        Check the State Lottery Report Card
                        What grade did your lottery earn?

                         

                        Sign the Petition for True Lottery Drawings
                        Help eliminate computerized drawings!

                          GiveFive
                          GiveFive's avatar - Lottery-026.jpg
                          Florida - West Coast
                          United States
                          Member #92605
                          June 10, 2010
                          4833 Posts
                          Offline

                          If I ever take the company public, I'll let you know!

                          I'm willing to underwrite your IPO.  Whadda ya think we should set the opening share price at?   And let's list on The Big Board too.. I kinda like the prestige associated with that.  I'd also recommend a Ticker Symbol of "LOTTO".  That oughtta attract lots of attention...

                          I can see it now:

                          "Hey Rocky!  Buy 10,000 shares of LOTTO at the market!" 

                          Meanwhile down at Merrill Lynch, analysts are initiating coverage of the stock, and CNBC has Jim Cramer on The exchange floor covering the excitement while waiting for the stock to open.  CEO Todd Northrup was on The Balcony this morning ringing the opening bell.   G5

                          Players who've won large lottery jackpots have something in common. Many of them say "I've played the lottery for years, but I never won anything but small prizes."   That's normal or typical, but it's also why you should not get discouraged and stop playing.  Who knows?  Maybe someday you'll say "I've played the lottery for years...."

                            four4me
                            four4me's avatar - gate1
                            MD
                            United States
                            Member #1701
                            June 18, 2003
                            9641 Posts
                            Offline

                            Great job Todd you never fail to impress our community with your skills.  Group Hug

                            Big John says. You don't hit the number. The number hits you!!!!

                                           I'm not Big John, I'm Four4me, Big John's a friend.
                               
                              Page 1 of 2
                              1 - Current Page2 - Last Page