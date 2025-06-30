Judge dismisses $320 million lawsuit for DC Lottery posting wrong Powerball numbers

Jun 30, 2025, 8:01 am (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Would-be winner's demand of more than $1 billion in damages denied

By Kate Northrop

A judge dismissed a Washington, D.C. man's case against the lottery after the DC Lottery posted incorrect Powerball numbers on their website that he claimed would have won him a $320.6 million jackpot.

A Washington, D.C. man was sure he had won a $320.6 million Powerball jackpot when his ticket matched the numbers published on the DC Lottery's website, but the case was thrown out by a judge after the court determined that the player had pointed fingers at the wrong defendant.

On Jan. 6, 2023, John Conrad Cheeks purchased a Powerball ticket for the drawing on Jan. 7, 2023, which boasted a jackpot of $320.6 million at the time.

He did not watch the live Powerball drawing, but he did see numbers posted on the DC Lottery's website that happened to match the ones on his ticket two days later.

Cheeks alleged in legal proceedings that, when he visited the DC Lottery's office to validate his ticket, Lottery staff denied the claim "because the ticket did not validate as a winner by the OLG's gaming system as required by OLG regulations" and recommended that he throw the ticket away. OLG, or the D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming, is the regulatory body overseeing all licensed gaming in Washington, D.C.

Rather than discarding the ticket, he placed it in a safety deposit box, contacted a lawyer, and sued the "Powerball Lottery." His complaint originally named "Powerball et al." as defendants, but he later altered his suit to specifically name "Florida Powerball Lottery" as the sole defendant and provided the address for the Florida Lottery in Tallahassee in his proceedings.

Although he bought the ticket in Washington, D.C., he named the Florida Lottery as the prime defendant in his lawsuit because they "affirmed" and "issued Powerball lottery numbers to the D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming as the winning numbers," court documents read. However, the Powerball multi-state game is administered by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), whereas the Florida Lottery merely conducts the Powerball drawings at their headquarters.

Still, Cheeks sued the Florida Lottery for Jan. 7, 2023 $320.6 million Powerball jackpot, plus interest, and $1.08 billion in damages since the would-be payout was used to "advance a larger grand prize" that was later won by California resident Yanira Alvarez on July 16, 2023.

The Florida Lottery filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that they were the wrongfully accused party. They reasoned that the proper defendant, if any, would have been MUSL, and that although the Powerball drawings occur at their "draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida," they had no jurisdiction over a dispute involving a ticket issued by the DC Lottery.

Cheeks then doubled down in his response, asserting that "Florida Powerball Lottery" is a "Licensed Affiliate of the Multi-State Lottery Association... interlocked in a Massive Lottery Cover Up Scheme and are deceiving the Plaintiff with other known & unknown Actors who are building wealth enormously."

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras dismissed the case primarily on the grounds that the D.C. federal court has no authority to hear a case against the Florida Lottery, and that the Florida Lottery has insufficient connections to Washington, D.C. in order to be sued there.

The court did not decide whether the Florida Lottery was actually responsible for the error or whether Cheeks had a valid claim on the merits — the dismissal was based on proof of a lack of jurisdiction, not innocence.

Cheeks could theoretically refile in a Florida court if he wished to continue his suit against the Florida Lottery, but Contreras did provide clarification regarding the incorrect numbers posted on the DC Lottery's website that would weaken the player's underlying claim.

The numbers that Cheeks saw on the DC Lottery's website were "'test numbers' that were inadvertently posted by one of the OLG's contractors to the live, public website, rather than the private, developmental website," Contreras' court order explains. The numbers Cheeks saw were also posted on Jan. 6, 2023, the same day he bought his Powerball ticket in question, and therefore could not possibly have been the numbers drawn on Jan. 7, 2023.

In reality, the argument against Cheeks' claim boils down to the assertion that no actual winning ticket ever existed on Jan. 7. 2023. A game contractor representative also confirmed that the test numbers were not the numbers drawn for the Jan. 7, 2023 Powerball drawing, which was drawn live after those test numbers had already been accidentally posted.