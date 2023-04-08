VIDEO: UK woman who sued Camelot for £1 million lottery prize loses case

Apr 8, 2023, 7:55 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Court case over computer error comes to a close

By Kate Northrop

A UK woman who sued Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, was told by a judge that her lottery prize was worth £10, not £1 million.

Lottery player Joan Parker-Grennan, who went head-to-head with National Lottery operator Camelot in a court battle, will not be walking away with the £1 million prize she thought she was owed.

Last week, Parker-Grennan was locked in a court battle over whether her online lottery prize was worth £1 million. Camelot disputed her claim, saying that she only won £10.

On Aug. 25, 2015, Parker-Grennan bought an Instant Win Game ticket and matched two sets of numbers in the "Your Numbers" and "Winning Numbers" section of the virtual ticket. According to game rules, a player wins a prize "designated by those matching numbers."

In this case, she saw one set of numbers indicating a £10 prize, and then another set indicating a £1 million prize.

However, Camelot attorneys attributed the occurrence to a "technical issue" that caused a number with a designated prize of £1 million to be highlighted and that only the numbers showing a £10 prize were valid.

This week, a judge ruled that she was not entitled to £1 million and had instead won only £10.

According to Camelot, between Aug. 25 and 26 in 2015 "at the point" she bought her ticket, their computer system had experienced a "technical" issue that caused "different graphical animations" to show on the screen that resulted in Parker-Grennan seeing an additional set of matching numbers with a designated prize of £1 million in addition to the ones indicating her £10 prize.

Camelot's reasoning, Barrister Philip Hinks said on behalf of the operator, is that the result of the game was predetermined at the time Parker-Grennan purchased her online ticket and prior to the game displaying its animation. The operator was liable to pay only the "outcome of the ticket as predetermined" by the computer system," Hinks reasoned.

Although the High Court hearing in London did not conclude with a result in favor of Parker-Grennan, Barrister James Couser, her representation, had said there was "no real prospect of [Camelot's] claim being successfully defended."

Check out our latest video for our thoughts on the final decision.

WATCH: UK woman who sued Camelot for £1 million lottery prize loses case

<video src="2wd2H4umkXc" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://img.youtube.com/vi/2wd2H4umkXc/hqdefault.jpg" controls><img src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/2wd2H4umkXc/hqdefault.jpg" border="0" alt="2wd2H4umkXc" class="video" width="420" height="236" /></video>

Or watch on YouTube.