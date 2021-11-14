 
Eddie Tipton claims he was pressured to plead guilty in lottery rigging scandal

Nov 14, 2021, 5:34 pm

Convicted lottery scammer looking to reverse sentence

By Kate Northrop

Lottery rigging mastermind Eddie Tipton is trying to reverse is 25-year prison sentence upon claiming that he was pressured to plead guilty in court four years ago.

In 2017, Eddie Tipton was sentenced to a maximum 25 years in prison for rigging multiple computerized lottery drawings in several states so he and other accomplices could collect the jackpots.

In a plea deal, the former lottery security chief also agreed to pay about $2.2 million in restitution for those crimes to the states in which he rigged the drawings, including Colorado, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Kansas.

"I certainly regret my actions," Titpon told the court at the time. "It's difficult even saying that with all the people that I know behind me that I hurt."

Prior to his sentencing, Tipton's lawyer said his client was ready to accept his punishment.

"He looks forward to putting this entire matter behind him and moving on with his life after he serves his sentence," lawyer Dean Stowers had said.

Now he's claiming that he was pressured to admit to crimes he did not commit.

In January 2020, Tipton filed a lawsuit from prison in Clarinda, Iowa that attempts to halt all restitution he was ordered to pay until a new trial is held. At that trial, he says, he would have the opportunity to present documents and evidence that could persuade the court to reverse his sentence.

"The sentence is cruel and unusual because it has been applied to an actually innocent person simply to see that he is charged with a crime," he argued in the paperwork.

In addition to being coerced to plead guilty, he argues that Iowa did not have the authority to charge him for restitution in states it has no jurisdiction over.

On Nov. 4, Assistant Attorney General William Hill requested that Tipton's lawsuit be dismissed, saying that filing the lawsuit is barred by the statute of limitations and should be seen as frivolous.

A hearing is set to take place today to determine whether a new trial date will be scheduled.

"The applicant received a favorable decision in the Iowa Supreme Court wherein the court stated that there was not a continuing or 'ongoing' crime; nor was there a continuing threat and, therefore, the sentence for ongoing criminal conduct is bogus and illegal," Tipton wrote.

Eddie Tipton made a deal with prosecutors in 2017, in which he pleaded guilty to the Iowa charge of ongoing criminal conduct.

For a full play-by-play of the Eddie Tipton drama, you can check out Lottery Post's video on the biggest lottery scandal in history on YouTube.

Lottery Post Staff

rdgrnr
rdgrnr's avatar - nw barkeep.jpg
100
Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
United States
Member #73902
April 28, 2009
15020 Posts
Offline

That calls to mind some of the words of wisdom that my Papaw passed on to me when I was just a little mountain man child. I remember going down the narrow hallway in our house in the holler and he was coming the other way on his walker and there wasn't room for us to squeeze by each other and Ill never forget what he said to me that day. To the best I can recall he said: "Get the f*** out of my way, you little b*****d!"

But other people told me that "honesty is the best policy" and stuff like that.


                                                                                                             

 

 

 

 

                                                                                                   

"The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                            --Edmund Burke

 

 

    Think
    Think's avatar - lightbulb
    Marquette, MI
    United States
    Member #20540
    August 20, 2005
    962 Posts
    Offline

    If it was a jury trial he could have claimed that the jury was rigged ;)

    Turn Off, Tune Out, Drop In

      Original Bey
      Original Bey's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg

      Bahamas
      Member #133456
      September 30, 2012
      6854 Posts
      Offline

      Where was this evidence 4 years ago?

      "Do everything you can. Then, leave the rest to luck."

        TheGameGrl
        TheGameGrl's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
        A long and winding road
        United States
        Member #17083
        June 10, 2005
        6616 Posts
        Offline

        Dern that plea deal!!

        Per the legal site:  A defendant is required to plead guilty to a crime knowingly and voluntarily. Prior to accepting a defendant’s plea bargain, the court must also ensure that the defendant is aware of their right to a trial and the consequences of waiving that right.

        Tipton sealed his fate. His signature. His verbal acknowledgement is on court record.

        Count your smiles.

          Stat$talker
          Stat$talker's avatar - animated sphere.gif
          700 light yrs West of Milky Way Galaxy's Center
          United States
          Member #200642
          September 1, 2019
          1776 Posts
          Offline

          If Eddie indeed told the Court that "he's certainly learned his lesson"..that'z a lil more than just allegedly being coerced into pleading "Guilty"..!! So, it soundz like a contrived lie Thumbs Down,.. az RIGGED az the Lottery Games that he's in jail for riggin in the 1st place..

          It'z soo funny how , once sittin in those Prison cells, Convicts garner all of the logic fit of Einstein, tryin to git out..!!  LOL when they should've called on such logic before their Crime..Thumbs Up

          No Nod Noope,.. Rot in dere dude ..if I were an Appellate Judge, I'd give his @$$ 2 moe yrs Bash for he and his Lawyer insulting my intellect & wasting the Court's time wit such a frivolous Appeal..

          ...MATH... The final Stochastic frontier...

          These are the Lottery Voyages of Stat$talker..!!

          The ongoing Mission,..to seek out the Laws of "Probability Math"...

           to master its rules to invoke...to Conquer ALL Major Jackpots..!!

          ...To boldly go,... Where NO Player has gone before...!!

            Stack47
            Avatar
            Kentucky
            United States
            Member #32651
            February 14, 2006
            9295 Posts
            Offline

            "The sentence is cruel and unusual because it has been applied to an actually innocent person simply to see that he is charged with a crime,

            If he knew he was innocent of "ongoing criminal conduct", why plead guilty? He should known they were going to throw the book at him. 

            It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

              noise-gate
              Avatar
              * In hot pursuit of $ *
              White Shores- California
              United States
              Member #136471
              December 12, 2012
              6746 Posts
              Offline

              VChange Your Mind Hbo GIF by SuccessionHBO.. Sorry Eddie. No can do!

               * Voice of Reason *   

              * People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                fellini
                Avatar
                Blue Bell,Pa
                United States
                Member #156241
                June 12, 2014
                58 Posts
                Offline

                Don't do the crime if you can't do the time. =0p

                  Bleudog101
                  Avatar
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163182
                  January 22, 2015
                  2740 Posts
                  Offline

                  Oh cry me some Kyle Rittenhouse tears Eddie.  You played the system with your <snip>y attitude and thankfully got caught.  How's the restitution coming?   (LOL). 

                  This post has been automatically changed by the Lottery Post computer system to remove inappropriate content and/or spam.

                    MADDOG10
                    MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
                    50
                    Beautiful Florida
                    United States
                    Member #5709
                    July 18, 2004
                    25737 Posts
                    Offline

                    It's way too late to cry wolf. You did the crime, now you'll do your time.

                                                                 

                                                                  When violence is the primary language that is spoken; be fluent.

                      justadream
                      Avatar
                      united states
                      United States
                      Member #212945
                      January 21, 2021
                      107 Posts
                      Online

                      Details... details ! The whole story seemed fishy to me .

                         
