Eddie Tipton claims he was pressured to plead guilty in lottery rigging scandal

Convicted lottery scammer looking to reverse sentence

By Kate Northrop

Lottery rigging mastermind Eddie Tipton is trying to reverse is 25-year prison sentence upon claiming that he was pressured to plead guilty in court four years ago.

In 2017, Eddie Tipton was sentenced to a maximum 25 years in prison for rigging multiple computerized lottery drawings in several states so he and other accomplices could collect the jackpots.

In a plea deal, the former lottery security chief also agreed to pay about $2.2 million in restitution for those crimes to the states in which he rigged the drawings, including Colorado, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Kansas.

"I certainly regret my actions," Titpon told the court at the time. "It's difficult even saying that with all the people that I know behind me that I hurt."

Prior to his sentencing, Tipton's lawyer said his client was ready to accept his punishment.

"He looks forward to putting this entire matter behind him and moving on with his life after he serves his sentence," lawyer Dean Stowers had said.

Now he's claiming that he was pressured to admit to crimes he did not commit.

In January 2020, Tipton filed a lawsuit from prison in Clarinda, Iowa that attempts to halt all restitution he was ordered to pay until a new trial is held. At that trial, he says, he would have the opportunity to present documents and evidence that could persuade the court to reverse his sentence.

"The sentence is cruel and unusual because it has been applied to an actually innocent person simply to see that he is charged with a crime," he argued in the paperwork.

In addition to being coerced to plead guilty, he argues that Iowa did not have the authority to charge him for restitution in states it has no jurisdiction over.

On Nov. 4, Assistant Attorney General William Hill requested that Tipton's lawsuit be dismissed, saying that filing the lawsuit is barred by the statute of limitations and should be seen as frivolous.

A hearing is set to take place today to determine whether a new trial date will be scheduled.

"The applicant received a favorable decision in the Iowa Supreme Court wherein the court stated that there was not a continuing or 'ongoing' crime; nor was there a continuing threat and, therefore, the sentence for ongoing criminal conduct is bogus and illegal," Tipton wrote.

Eddie Tipton made a deal with prosecutors in 2017, in which he pleaded guilty to the Iowa charge of ongoing criminal conduct.

For a full play-by-play of the Eddie Tipton drama, you can check out Lottery Post's video on the biggest lottery scandal in history on YouTube.