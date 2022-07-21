Quick Links
You last visited July 21, 2022, 10:30 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Lottery rigger Eddie Tipton released on parole
Insider Buzz: Lottery rigger Eddie Tipton released on paroleRating:
Final decision after back-and-forth fate of convicted former MUSL Security Director
By Kate Northrop
CLARINDA, Iowa — Convicted lottery rigger Eddie Tipton was released from prison on Friday following a series of events that had his freedom in limbo.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections online prison records, Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison in Clarinda, Iowa on parole.
Tipton changed lottery history forever when he was sentenced to the maximum 25 years in prison for rigging multiple computerized lottery drawings in several states so he and other accomplices could collect the jackpots.
In January 2020, he filed a lawsuit while imprisoned at Clarinda Correctional Facility in an attempt to halt all restitution he had originally agreed to pay, and he claimed that he was coerced into pleading guilty to the charges he was convicted of.
"The sentence is cruel and unusual because it has been applied to an actually innocent person simply ot see that he is charged with a crime," Tipton wrote.
After serving only four and a half years of his 25-year prison sentence, he was granted parole due to good behavior. However, a judge reversed the decision right before Tipton was scheduled to be released after he entered a "physical altercation" with another inmate at the correctional facility's gym in February. Judge Melissa Clarke wrote that he had "made offensive physical contact with the other individual by pushing [him]."
Online prisoner records now show that Tipton was officially released on parole as of Friday, July 25, although a new trial date was set for August 17 to determine whether he owes restitution. He argues that Iowa officials charged him for restitution in states in which they have no jurisdiction.
Timeline of the biggest crime in US lottery history
The following is a compilation of Lottery Post news coverage chronicling the Hot Lotto mystery and subsequently discovered crime.
We start the timeline with a news story indicating that only 3 months remained for the $16 million Hot Lotto jackpot to be claimed.
2011
2012
- Iowa Lottery security chief bent on determining identity of jackpot winner, Jan. 10, 2012
- NY lawyer in lottery mystery travels to Iowa this week, Jan. 17, 2012
- Iowa Lottery security chief to grill NY lawyer over Hot Lotto ticket, Jan. 17, 2012
- Representative of Hot Lotto winner named in lawsuit, Jan. 20, 2012
- Hot Lotto trust representative won't name winner, Jan. 20, 2012
- Iowa Lottery threatens to deny jackpot payout if winner stays anonymous, Jan. 23, 2012
- Lawyer gives up $14 million Iowa lottery ticket claim, Jan. 26, 2012
- $14.3 million Hot Lotto prize claim withdrawn, Jan. 27, 2012
- Iowa Legislators satisfied with Lottery's handling of mystery jackpot winner, Feb. 1, 2012
- Iowa Lottery to give away millions from jackpot mystery, Feb. 26, 2012
- Iowa Lottery director: 50-50 that Hot Lotto mystery will be solved, Aug. 9, 2012
- Iowa officials trying to solve lotto mystery, may release surveillance video, Aug. 19, 2012
2013
2014
2015
- MUSL employee arrested in Hot Lotto jackpot mystery, Jan. 15, 2015
- BOMBSHELL: MUSL employee might have rigged Hot Lotto computerized drawing, Apr. 13, 2015
- Texas man charged in Iowa lottery case contests extradition, Apr. 20, 2015
- Extradition trial begins this week in $16.5M Hot Lotto fraud case, Jun. 7, 2015
- Inside the biggest lottery scam ever, Jul. 7, 2015
- Trial underway in world's biggest lottery fraud case, Jul. 14, 2015
- Lottery security chief: Rigging computerized game "sadly" possible, Jul. 15, 2015
- Prosecution rests in Hot Lotto trial, Jul. 16, 2015
- Defense quickly wraps up in Hot Lotto trial, Jul. 16, 2015
- Hot Lotto case moves to jury for deliberations, Jul. 17, 2015
- Former lottery security employee guilty of rigging $14.3M drawing, Jul. 20, 2015
- MUSL security worker who rigged drawing gets 10 years, Sep. 9, 2015
- HOT LOTTO DRAWING CHEAT CHARGED WITH RIGGING MORE JACKPOTS, Oct. 9, 2015
- Texas authorities had previously investigated brother of lottery cheat, Oct. 14, 2015
- Another $1.2M Hot Lotto jackpot rigged by Tipton, officials say, Nov. 21, 2015
- Jackpot-fixing investigation expands to more state lotteries, Dec. 18, 2015
- Prosecutors say Tipton rigged two jackpots he purchased tickets for in Kansas, Dec. 21, 2015
- Maine gives names of Hot Lotto winners to Iowa team looking into rigging scheme, Dec. 23, 2015
- S.C. Lottery assures public no computerized drawings used in state, Dec. 23, 2015
- Kansas lottery players questioning game's integrity, Dec. 23, 2015
- MUSL CHIEF OUSTED OVER JACKPOT-RIGGING SCANDAL, Dec. 23, 2015
- Lottery scandal unlikely to affect New Mexico, official says, Dec. 26, 2015
- Tipton granted delay in next trial until July, Dec. 29, 2015
2016
- Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich to answer lottery player questions live Monday evening, Jan. 11, 2016
- First lawsuit in state lottery-fixing scandal seeks millions, Feb. 4, 2016
- MUSL seeks to dismiss lawsuit over rigged jackpot, Apr. 1, 2016
- Lottery scammer's brother facing criminal charges, Apr. 6, 2016
- Investigators find Tipton's software code to rig computerized lottery drawings, Apr. 7, 2016
- Lottery rigging scandal prompts security audit in South Dakota, Apr. 13, 2016
- Preliminary hearing rescheduled for Tommy Tipton in lottery rigging case, Apr. 22, 2016
- Third suspect surrenders in national lottery rigging scandal, Apr. 28, 2016
- Lottery scam investigation comes to Tennessee, May 11, 2016
- Investigators find another friend of Tipton who cashed rigged lottery prize, May 11, 2016
- Convicted computerized drawing fraudster argues Iowa court appeal, Jun. 16, 2016
- US Senate panel demands info in lottery scandal, Jun. 22, 2016
- Lottery rigging trial to be moved out of Des Moines, Jun. 27, 2016
- Eddie Tipton's new trial delayed until 2017, Jul. 1, 2016
- Iowa court reverses part of Tipton's lottery fraud conviction, Jul. 28, 2016
- Internal investigation concludes Tipton acted alone to rig lottery drawings, Aug. 10, 2016
- Prosecutors say 2 more men may be linked to lottery riggings, Aug. 24, 2016
- Judge: winner's lawsuit in lottery-fixing case can continue, Oct. 13, 2016
- Alleged lottery scandal conspirator to enter new plea, Nov. 14, 2016
- Accused lottery rigger Eddie Tipton facing new Wisconsin charges, Dec. 22, 2016
2017
- Man files lawsuit over rigged lottery jackpots, Jan. 4, 2017
- Trials for Tipton brothers charged in lottery scandal delayed, Jan. 8, 2017
- Former MUSL official received severance amid lottery jackpot scandal, Jan. 10, 2017
- Texas man pleads guilty to fraud in lottery scandal case, Jan. 11, 2017
- Iowa Supreme Court hears lottery rigging case, Feb. 14, 2017
- Kansas files lawsuit against accused lottery rigger, Mar. 16, 2017
- Best friend to testify against Tipton at July lottery rigging trial, Mar. 31, 2017
- Mastermind of lottery fraud will explain how he rigged jackpots, Jun. 12, 2017
- FBI missed rigged jackpot in 2006 before lottery scheme grew, Jun. 19, 2017
- The 5 lottery jackpots Tipton and his friends stole, Jun. 20, 2017
- Lottery jackpot rigger's Iowa convictions dismissed, Jun. 23, 2017
- IT'S OFFICIAL: Tipton pleads guilty to rigging computerized lottery drawings, Jun. 29, 2017
- Lottery rigging accomplice used Wisconsin payout for offshore tax scam, Jul. 6, 2017
- Hot Lotto multi-state lottery game to end in October, Aug. 9, 2017
- Lottery rigging mastermind sentenced to 25 years in prison, Aug. 22, 2017
- Winner sues Colorado Lottery 12 years after rigged drawing, Oct. 5, 2017
2018
- Lottery scammer rigged more drawings than first thought, records show, Feb. 19, 2018
- How a gaming geek with a checkered past pulled off the biggest lottery scam in U.S. history, Mar. 16, 2018
- Infamous lottery scammer says US computerized lottery drawings remain fatally flawed, Mar. 19, 2018
- Iowa Lottery wins International Gaming-Compliance award for work in lottery rigging investigation, Apr. 19, 2018
- The man who cracked the lottery, May 3, 2018
- Memo: Iowa Lottery kept selling games after security warning, Aug. 1, 2018
- Investigation finds lottery scamming Tipton brothers have repaid virtually nothing, Dec. 27, 2018
2019
- Lawyers seek to depose lottery fraud mastermind in prison, Jan. 21, 2019
- Iowa lottery lawsuit granted class action, affecting 7.2 million tickets in 19 states, Jan. 28, 2019
- Colorado man who unwittingly split a $4.8M jackpot with scammer is fighting the Colorado Lottery, Apr. 15, 2019
- Lottery-scamming brothers avoid asset seizures by transferring property to their mother, Apr. 29, 2019
- Lottery winner can seek bigger prize at trial, judge rules, May 17, 2019
- Court rejects Colorado man's claim to full $4.8M lottery jackpot he unwittingly split with scammers, Jun. 21, 2019
- Lottery losers could get paid after lottery scam lawsuit settles for $4.3 million, Jul. 22, 2019
- Journalist faces subpoena in lawsuit over lottery scandal, Aug. 28, 2019
- Lawyers drop request for author's lottery scandal book notes, Aug. 28, 2019
- Website now accepting claims in $4.3 million lottery scam settlement, Sep. 9, 2019
- MUSL settles lawsuit with man who won Hot Lotto jackpot marred by rigging, Nov. 26, 2019
- MUSL paid $1.5 million to settle lawsuit over rigged jackpot, Dec. 9, 2019
2020
2021
2022
Lottery Post Staff
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2951 Posts
Offline
My only hope is that a Judge never expunges his record/conviction.
Convicted felon should stay with him until he is looking @ the roots of the Daisies.
Hope he still has to pay restitution. IMHO this release and parole is a slap in the face of the Judicial system.
Don't foresee MUSL (LOL) ever hiring him again and no reputable firm will either.
50
Chief Bottle Washer
New Jersey
United States
Member #1
May 31, 2000
26832 PostsOnline
Looking at the timeline included in the article is a trip down memory lane. It's pretty wild that Lottery Post has been covering this story for 11 years now, starting before any kind of crime was known about, to inklings of something wrong, to conviction and imprisonment, to parole.
Hopefully Lottery Post's coverage of this story has helped the public to understand the risks and pitfalls of computerized drawings. Although computerized drawings have made inroads in some states, I'd like to think that the public's exposure to inherent weaknesses of computerized drawings has prevented the most states from ditching their reliable and secure ball drawings.
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2951 Posts
Offline
Looking at the timeline included in the article is a trip down memory lane. It's pretty wild that Lottery Post has been covering this story for 11 years now, starting before any kind of crime was known about, to inklings of something wrong, to conviction and imprisonment, to parole.
Hopefully Lottery Post's coverage of this story has helped the public to understand the risks and pitfalls of computerized drawings. Although computerized drawings have made inroads in some states, I'd like to think that the public's exposure to inherent weaknesses of computerized drawings has prevented the most states from ditching their reliable and secure ball drawings.
Excellent coverage for eleven years! Read the book as well.
Periodically on Kentucky FB page with pictures to play Pick 3/4 et al I put on there for all to see: 13 APR 2020 the day the mechanical ball drawings went away to the dreaded RNG. (Private FB msg to them to bring back ball drawings was 'no plans now and we'll bring it up in one of their meetings'.) Like beating a dead horse... I have lost the battle, but won the war because the vote with my wallet not playing is showing my protest.
North Carolina
United States
Member #163490
February 1, 2015
2757 Posts
Offline
Can we get the numbers for the mega millions at least he could do that lol
“You cannot solve a problem at the same level it was created" .......Albert Einstein
Throw it against the wall and see if it sticks (every time I send a deal to the banker )
"Wherever there is number, there is beauty." -- Proclus
visit my blog
Pick 4 pets 1917 , 1921, 5509 , 1970
50
Nashville,TN
United States
Member #79099
August 26, 2009
22664 Posts
Offline
Can we get the numbers for the mega millions at least he could do that lol
The only thing I'm turning down is my collar.