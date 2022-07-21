Lottery rigger Eddie Tipton released on parole

Final decision after back-and-forth fate of convicted former MUSL Security Director

By Kate Northrop

CLARINDA, Iowa — Convicted lottery rigger Eddie Tipton was released from prison on Friday following a series of events that had his freedom in limbo.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections online prison records, Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison in Clarinda, Iowa on parole.

Tipton changed lottery history forever when he was sentenced to the maximum 25 years in prison for rigging multiple computerized lottery drawings in several states so he and other accomplices could collect the jackpots.

In January 2020, he filed a lawsuit while imprisoned at Clarinda Correctional Facility in an attempt to halt all restitution he had originally agreed to pay, and he claimed that he was coerced into pleading guilty to the charges he was convicted of.

"The sentence is cruel and unusual because it has been applied to an actually innocent person simply ot see that he is charged with a crime," Tipton wrote.

After serving only four and a half years of his 25-year prison sentence, he was granted parole due to good behavior. However, a judge reversed the decision right before Tipton was scheduled to be released after he entered a "physical altercation" with another inmate at the correctional facility's gym in February. Judge Melissa Clarke wrote that he had "made offensive physical contact with the other individual by pushing [him]."

Online prisoner records now show that Tipton was officially released on parole as of Friday, July 25, although a new trial date was set for August 17 to determine whether he owes restitution. He argues that Iowa officials charged him for restitution in states in which they have no jurisdiction.

Timeline of the biggest crime in US lottery history

The following is a compilation of Lottery Post news coverage chronicling the Hot Lotto mystery and subsequently discovered crime.

We start the timeline with a news story indicating that only 3 months remained for the $16 million Hot Lotto jackpot to be claimed.