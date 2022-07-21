 
Lottery rigger Eddie Tipton released on parole

Jul 21, 2022, 7:45 am

Final decision after back-and-forth fate of convicted former MUSL Security Director

By Kate Northrop

CLARINDA, Iowa — Convicted lottery rigger Eddie Tipton was released from prison on Friday following a series of events that had his freedom in limbo.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections online prison records, Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison in Clarinda, Iowa on parole.

Tipton changed lottery history forever when he was sentenced to the maximum 25 years in prison for rigging multiple computerized lottery drawings in several states so he and other accomplices could collect the jackpots.

In January 2020, he filed a lawsuit while imprisoned at Clarinda Correctional Facility in an attempt to halt all restitution he had originally agreed to pay, and he claimed that he was coerced into pleading guilty to the charges he was convicted of.

"The sentence is cruel and unusual because it has been applied to an actually innocent person simply ot see that he is charged with a crime," Tipton wrote.

After serving only four and a half years of his 25-year prison sentence, he was granted parole due to good behavior. However, a judge reversed the decision right before Tipton was scheduled to be released after he entered a "physical altercation" with another inmate at the correctional facility's gym in February. Judge Melissa Clarke wrote that he had "made offensive physical contact with the other individual by pushing [him]."

Online prisoner records now show that Tipton was officially released on parole as of Friday, July 25, although a new trial date was set for August 17 to determine whether he owes restitution. He argues that Iowa officials charged him for restitution in states in which they have no jurisdiction.

Timeline of the biggest crime in US lottery history

The following is a compilation of Lottery Post news coverage chronicling the Hot Lotto mystery and subsequently discovered crime.

We start the timeline with a news story indicating that only 3 months remained for the $16 million Hot Lotto jackpot to be claimed.

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2951 Posts
My only hope is that a Judge never expunges his record/conviction.   

 

Convicted felon should stay with him until he is looking @ the roots of the Daisies.

 

Hope he still has to pay restitution.    IMHO this release and parole is a slap in the face of the Judicial system.

 

Don't foresee MUSL (LOL) ever hiring him again and no reputable firm will either.

    Todd
    50
    Chief Bottle Washer
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #1
    May 31, 2000
    26832 Posts
    Looking at the timeline included in the article is a trip down memory lane.  It's pretty wild that Lottery Post has been covering this story for 11 years now, starting before any kind of crime was known about, to inklings of something wrong, to conviction and imprisonment, to parole.

    Hopefully Lottery Post's coverage of this story has helped the public to understand the risks and pitfalls of computerized drawings.  Although computerized drawings have made inroads in some states, I'd like to think that the public's exposure to inherent weaknesses of computerized drawings has prevented the most states from ditching their reliable and secure ball drawings.

      Bleudog101
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163182
      January 22, 2015
      2951 Posts
      Excellent coverage for eleven years!   Read the book as well.

       

      Periodically on Kentucky FB page with pictures to play Pick 3/4 et al I put on there for all to see:  13 APR 2020 the day the mechanical ball drawings went away to the dreaded RNG.  (Private FB msg to them to bring back ball drawings was 'no plans now and we'll bring it up in one of their meetings'.)  Like beating a dead horse...   I have lost the battle, but won the war because the vote with my wallet not playing is showing my protest.

        partlycloudy07
        North Carolina
        United States
        Member #163490
        February 1, 2015
        2757 Posts
        Can we get the numbers for the mega millions at least he could do that lol

        “You cannot solve a problem at the same level it was created" .......Albert Einstein

         

        Throw it against the wall and see if it sticks (every time I send a deal to the banker ROFL

          "Wherever there is number, there is beauty." -- Proclus

        visit my blog 

         

        Pick 4 pets 1917 , 1921, 5509 , 1970

          mrbg
          50
          Nashville,TN
          United States
          Member #79099
          August 26, 2009
          22664 Posts
          Can we get the numbers for the mega millions at least he could do that lol

          Big Grin

          The only thing I'm turning down is my collar.

             
