Eddie Tipton released from prison on parole

Convicted lottery rigger continues to plead innocence

By Kate Northrop

Lottery rigging mastermind Eddie Tipton has been released on parole after serving a prison sentence for 4½ years.

In 2017, Eddie Tipton, 58, was sentenced to a maximum 25 years in prison for rigging multiple computerized lottery drawings in several states so he and other accomplices could collect multi-million-dollar jackpots.

In a plea deal, the former lottery security chief also agreed to pay about $2.2 million in restitution for those crimes to the states in which he rigged the drawings, including Colorado, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Kansas. The amount was later reduced to $1.65 million.

Now, the lottery rigger is out on parole after having served less than five years in prison.

In November, Tipton made headlines once more when he released a statement, claiming that he was pressured into pleading guilty and that he did not rig any lottery drawings.

"I certainly regret my actions," Tipton told the court in 2017. "It's difficult even saying that with all the people that I know behind me that I hurt."

At the time of his trial, Tipton's lawyer went on record saying that his client was ready to accept his punishment.

"He looks forward to putting this entire matter behind him and moving on with his life after he serves his sentence," Tipton's lawyer, Dean Stowers, had said prior to his sentencing.

It seems that the lawsuit Tipton filed in January 2020 led somewhere, since the Iowa Board of Parole has approved the release of the former information security director of the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Tipton's lawsuit attempted to halt all restitution he was ordered to pay until a new trial is held. At that trial, he said, he would have the opportunity to present documents and evidence that could persuade the court to reverse his sentence.

Upon pleading guilty, Tipton explained how he rigged the lottery drawings, saying that he "wrote software that included code that allowed me to understand or technically predict winning numbers, and I gave those numbers to other individuals who then won the lottery and shared the winnings with me."

His lawsuit, however, backpedals on the admission of guilt, which he says he was pressured to make.

"The sentence is cruel and unusual because it has been applied to an actually innocent person simply to see that he is charged with a crime," Tipton says in the lawsuit.

In addition to being coerced to plead guilty, he argues that Iowa did not have the authority to charge him for restitution in states it has no jurisdiction over.

According to the Iowa Board of Parole, the board members concluded that there was "a reasonable probability" Tipton could be released without posing a threat to the general public or himself.

The Board's online database shows that he was released to Texas and will be supervised by parole officials there.

A new trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Terry Rich, who was the CEO of the Iowa Lottery at the time of the scandal, told the Iowa Capital Dispatch that he was not surprised by the Board of Parole's decision.

"In any major crime — whether it's murder, assault or robbery — most people don't get closure," Rich said. "My bottom line was that we would get closure with him admitting that it happened, and that all three defendants confessed and said how they did it. That was my bottom line. The number of years in the sentence — I left that to the court and for the parole board to decide, and I am fine with those decisions."

And although Tipton is now claiming innocence despite having admitted guilt, Rich said the feeling of closure isn't diminished.

"Whether he's got a good case or not, that is the fight of the current lottery group and the attorney general," he continued. "I wanted to do whatever it took to figure out who did this, and I think that was our step in this process."

