Parole revoked for lottery rigger Eddie Tipton

Apr 9, 2022, 5:01 pm

Decision to release former security director reversed

By Kate Northrop

Eddie Tipton, the former MUSL Director of Security who was convicted of rigging multiple lottery drawings in several states, will not be released from prison after his parole was revoked.

In January, Tipton re-entered national headlines when the Iowa Board of Parole decided to grant him his release from prison. However, the board revoked his parole in March after an incident involving him in prison came to light.

The convicted lottery fraud mastermind was originally supposed to serve 25 years in prison, but he was granted early parole after serving five years due to good behavior. In between the Board's decision and his scheduled release, however, there was an incident on his disciplinary record that led to a change of heart.

"He incurred a major discipline or major report within the institution after we granted the parole but before he was physically released," Iowa Board of Parole Chairman Andrew Boettger told the Associated Press.

The Iowa Department of Corrections reported the event to the board, which decided to rescind the parole grant "based on the nature of the discipline," Boettger continued.

Boettger did not reveal what the incident specifically was that led to Tipton's disciplinary consequences.

Tipton is scheduled for another review a year from now to determine whether parole is once again within the realm of possibility.

Those convicted of non-violent crimes in Iowa without a mandatory minimum sentence are immediately eligible for parole, but the prison system will evaluate the individual and may make a recommendation to the parole board. The board will then conduct their own review and decides whether the person should be approved for work release or "has been rehabilitated and is ready to live a law-abiding life," Boettger explained.

According to the board, the board members concluded that there was "a reasonable probability" Tipton could have been released without posing a threat to the general public or himself.

The board's online database had shown that he was to be supervised by parole officers in Texas following his release from prison.

In January 2020, Tipton had also filed a lawsuit that says he was coerced to plead guilty and that Iowa officials charged him for restitution in states in which they have no jurisdiction. The trial date is still set for Aug. 17.

Timeline of the biggest crime in US lottery history

The following is a compilation of Lottery Post news coverage chronicling the Hot Lotto mystery and subsequently discovered crime.

We start the timeline with a news story indicating that only 3 months remained for the $16 million Hot Lotto jackpot to be claimed.

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Thanks to James for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

Stat$talker
Stat$talker's avatar - animated sphere.gif
700 light yrs West of Milky Way Galaxy's Center
United States
Member #200642
September 1, 2019
2333 Posts
Offline

Good..Thumbs Up..Let'im continue to scan his BARZ of his Cell, instead of scanning the BARZ on Lottery ticketz..!!

We Playerz are much safer while He'z in there..But Law Enforcement still need to be on the watch for Eddie Tipton vs #2...

...MATH... The final Stochastic frontier...

These are the Lottery Voyages of Stat$talker..!!

The ongoing Mission,..to seek out the Laws of "Probability Math"...

 to master its rules to invoke...to Conquer ALL Major Jackpots..!!

...To boldly go,... Where NO Player has gone before...!!

    Speler
    Speler's avatar - me

    Belgium
    Member #214858
    April 17, 2021
    2115 Posts
    Offline

    Are they teasing him? You may go! You may not go! You may go! You may not go! ... We've got Dutroux in the trou for ever. ... We have no death jackpot here. That is also not always literally lifelong. ... How many years for Tipton? Ten at max? ...

      grwurston
      grwurston's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
      Same #'s, different games.
      Here
      United States
      Member #90247
      April 24, 2010
      11277 Posts
      Offline

      He violated 706A.2 

      https://bop.iowa.gov/offender/view/6832975

      What it is.

      https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/code/2019/706A.pdf

      The lottery is the same way. 

      https://youtu.be/b5-iJUuPWis

        noise-gate
        Avatar
        * In hot pursuit of $ *
        White Shores- California
        United States
        Member #136471
        December 12, 2012
        6788 Posts
        Offline

        " Granted early parole of 5 years due to good behavior? After what he did, I didn't think Eddie was capable of good behavior! Is the prison system out there saying Eddie was a " Model Prisoner?"

         * Voice of Reason *   

        * People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

           
