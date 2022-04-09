Parole revoked for lottery rigger Eddie Tipton

Decision to release former security director reversed

By Kate Northrop

Eddie Tipton, the former MUSL Director of Security who was convicted of rigging multiple lottery drawings in several states, will not be released from prison after his parole was revoked.

In January, Tipton re-entered national headlines when the Iowa Board of Parole decided to grant him his release from prison. However, the board revoked his parole in March after an incident involving him in prison came to light.

The convicted lottery fraud mastermind was originally supposed to serve 25 years in prison, but he was granted early parole after serving five years due to good behavior. In between the Board's decision and his scheduled release, however, there was an incident on his disciplinary record that led to a change of heart.

"He incurred a major discipline or major report within the institution after we granted the parole but before he was physically released," Iowa Board of Parole Chairman Andrew Boettger told the Associated Press.

The Iowa Department of Corrections reported the event to the board, which decided to rescind the parole grant "based on the nature of the discipline," Boettger continued.

Boettger did not reveal what the incident specifically was that led to Tipton's disciplinary consequences.

Tipton is scheduled for another review a year from now to determine whether parole is once again within the realm of possibility.

Those convicted of non-violent crimes in Iowa without a mandatory minimum sentence are immediately eligible for parole, but the prison system will evaluate the individual and may make a recommendation to the parole board. The board will then conduct their own review and decides whether the person should be approved for work release or "has been rehabilitated and is ready to live a law-abiding life," Boettger explained.

According to the board, the board members concluded that there was "a reasonable probability" Tipton could have been released without posing a threat to the general public or himself.

The board's online database had shown that he was to be supervised by parole officers in Texas following his release from prison.

In January 2020, Tipton had also filed a lawsuit that says he was coerced to plead guilty and that Iowa officials charged him for restitution in states in which they have no jurisdiction. The trial date is still set for Aug. 17.

