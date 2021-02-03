Unclaimed Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $1 million expires next month

BCLC urges Vancouver Island residents to check their tickets

By Kate Northrop

The expiration date for an unclaimed Guaranteed Prize Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $1 million is fast approaching, giving the prospective winner just a little over one month to claim the big prize.

The British Columbia Lottery encouraged residents from the northern Vancouver Island region to check their numbers for the drawing on March 18, 2020. The region includes, but is not limited to, municipalities like Alert Bay, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, and Port McNeill.

The exact location at which the ticket was purchased will only be revealed once the winner steps forward to claim the prize.

Players should check the Guaranteed Prize Draw number that is displayed underneath the main set of six numbers. The winning numbers are 19117903-02. The ticket can also be checked using the BCLC Lotto! app.

Assuming the ticket is not lost, the ticket holder has until midnight on March 18, 2021 to claim their prize. The Lottery gives prize winners 52 weeks from the draw date printed on the ticket to claim winnings. All tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw.

Those looking for more information on how to claim a lottery prize can visit the BCLC's official website.

Lotto 6/49 drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 pm PST and features a Guaranteed Prize Draw for $1 million.