Triples drawn in SC Lottery's Pick 3 produces record winners

Feb 10, 2021, 6:29 pm

Record 13,998 players split $3.5 million payout

By Kate Northrop

Tuesday's Pick 3 Midday drawing for the South Carolina Lottery produced a record number of winners who will split a $3.5 million payout.

Nearly 14,000 players hit the winning combination in the drawing Tuesday, which was 8-8-8.

Winners took home either $250 or $500 per play depending on the price paid for the ticket.

This drawing sets the new record for the greatest number of winning plays in one drawing in the state, beating the previous record of 13,996 by just two. That drawing on Jan. 27, 2017 produced the numbers 4-4-4.

It's the fifteenth time that the combination 8-8-8 has been drawn in South Carolina. According to the Lottery, 8-8-8 was last seen back in September 2018.

It's no surprise that there were thousands of winners in yesterday's drawing either. Triple number combinations are among the most commonly played sequences. The Pick 3 drawing yesterday yielded "24 times the number wins compared to the day prior," the Lottery said in a press release.

Players can purchase Pick 3 tickets at $.50 or $1 per play. Drawings are held every evening at 6:59 pm EST and during the day at 12:59 pm EST, except for Sundays.

LottoNoobie
Avatar
Grand Rapids Michigan
United States
Member #179870
February 10, 2017
75 Posts
Offline

I see 3-3-3 on the daily result page

    cottoneyedjoe
    cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

    United States
    Member #197033
    March 28, 2019
    679 Posts
    Offline

    It's nice they didn't put a cap on the payout. Congrats to all the lucky winners!

    (On Feb 1 the CA Daily 3 evening draw was 888 and the prize was only $264 LOL)

    ... Sooper dooper top seekrit winning numbers: 5 16 17 24 33 52 ...

      alj4que
      Avatar
      New Member

      United States
      Member #107064
      March 1, 2011
      2 Posts
      Offline

      NC last pick 3 triple was almost 9 months ago.

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163184
        January 22, 2015
        2422 Posts
        Offline

        Took the words right out of my mouth.   Nice payout.    Don't play too often but once in a while will.   Noticed the machine will have the last # greyed out if I were to say play 888.   It used to let you put all digits in and then liability limit reached would be displayed in KY!

        Did not know, for what it is worth, that there are no drawings on Sunday just like Texas.   That seems like a good compromise for those who never wanted a lottery in the first place OR it could just be the lottery wanting a full day off--IDK!

          rcbbuckeye
          rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
          100
          Texas
          United States
          Member #55887
          October 23, 2007
          10834 Posts
          Offline

          Just blame the idiots in Austin for no Sunday draws in Texas. Several years ago some of them wanted to kill the goose laying all those golden eggs for the state. They steadfastly refuse to allow casinos, instead letting people take their money to Oklahoma and Louisiana.

          Can't speak for other states but maybe the same reasons.

          CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

          A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

            LottoNoobie
            Avatar
            Grand Rapids Michigan
            United States
            Member #179870
            February 10, 2017
            75 Posts
            Offline

            NC last pick 3 triple was almost 9 months ago.

            Your state is way over due for a triple. I do see may be 3s 5s or 8s

               
