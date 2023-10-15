New Jersey Lottery Pick 3 results "1-1-1" and "1-0-1" set new payout record

Oct 15, 2023, 2:00 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Yet another single day record thanks to lucky numbers and game change

By Kate Northrop

Lottery results for two New Jersey Pick 3 drawings in a row jointly produced a new prize payout record thanks to two combinations that were just one number off from each other.

Ones and zeroes stole the show for New Jersey lottery players this past week after two consecutive drawings set yet another new single day prize payout record.

On Wed., Oct. 11, New Jersey players saw the popular combination 1-1-1 come up in the Pick 3 midday drawing, starting the day off with an already significant prize payout.

Later that night, the evening drawing did not disappoint. The drawing produced a combination just one number away from the results from earlier in the day: 1-0-1.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, 2.076 tickets won $250 each playing 1-1-1 straight in the midday drawing and 1-0-1 straight in the evening drawing based on a $0.50 wager. Another 2,088 players won $50 each with bets eligible for the "Straight Back Bonus" promotion, a press release says.

Overall, players betting on these winning numbers won over $1.2 million in prizes, making it the largest single day payout for Pick 3 in the history of the game.

New single day prize payout records in New Jersey have been the norm for nearly a year since the Lottery updated its rules on fixed prize amounts in Pick 3 and Pick 4 in November 2022. Thanks to the game change, players who win on the same number combination no longer have to split a big Pick 3 or Pick 4 prize. Instead, all prize amounts are fixed, leading to larger paydays for lottery players.

The "Straight Back Bonus" promotion that contributed to the new record awarded extra winnings to players who bought a Pick 3 ticket that included a straight bet for an evening drawing. Those who bought a ticket of this type and matched their numbers to the drawn numbers in reverse order won an additional $50 prize, meaning those who played the symmetrical combination 1-0-1 straight in the evening draw on Oct. 11 automatically won an extra $50.

The promotion is free for eligible Pick 3 evening wagers through October 29.

Pick 3 drawings take place twice a day at 12:59 pm EST and 10:47 pm EST. All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page right after each drawing.