Three tickets split record $2.09 million New Jersey Lottery Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

May 30, 2023, 6:36 pm (Post a comment)

New Jersey Lottery

Two different retailers sell tickets for largest jackpot in the game

By Kate Northrop

Three winning tickets bought at two different retailers split the New Jersey Lottery's record $2.09 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Friday.

New Jersey lottery players were abuzz with anticipation in advance of the drawing on Friday for the record $2.09 million Jersey Cash 5 drawing, which produced three winning tickets.

After 11 consecutive drawings without a winner, the exact jackpot amount totaled $2,089,310, making each winning ticket worth $696,440.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winners!" Lottery Executive Director James Carey announced in a press release. "We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winners; we're already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!"

This jackpot prize slipped by the previous record of $2,033,234 from a drawing on Sat., Jan. 23, 2021, which resulted in one winning ticket bought at N & A Services Inc. on Broadway in Bayonne.

The winning numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Fri., May 26 were 2, 5, 6, 10, and 19, with XTRA number 2.

Two of the winning tickets were sold at $.99 Cent Global on Central Avenue in Jersey City, while one other ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven on Princeton Hightstown Road in Princeton Junction.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot was reset to $100,000 following the drawing on Friday and currently stands at $269,000 for the drawing on Tues., May 30.

Jersey Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 10:57 pm EST. Tickets cost $1 each. Players can add the XTRA option to their ticket for an additional $1 per play for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes.

All Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page right after each drawing.

Lottery Post Staff

