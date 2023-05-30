Three tickets split record $2.09 million New Jersey Lottery Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

May 30, 2023, 6:36 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Two different retailers sell tickets for largest jackpot in the game

By Kate Northrop

Three winning tickets bought at two different retailers split the New Jersey Lottery's record $2.09 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Friday.

New Jersey lottery players were abuzz with anticipation in advance of the drawing on Friday for the record $2.09 million Jersey Cash 5 drawing, which produced three winning tickets.

After 11 consecutive drawings without a winner, the exact jackpot amount totaled $2,089,310, making each winning ticket worth $696,440.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winners!" Lottery Executive Director James Carey announced in a press release. "We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winners; we're already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!"

This jackpot prize slipped by the previous record of $2,033,234 from a drawing on Sat., Jan. 23, 2021, which resulted in one winning ticket bought at N & A Services Inc. on Broadway in Bayonne.

The winning numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Fri., May 26 were 2, 5, 6, 10, and 19, with XTRA number 2.

Two of the winning tickets were sold at $.99 Cent Global on Central Avenue in Jersey City, while one other ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven on Princeton Hightstown Road in Princeton Junction.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot was reset to $100,000 following the drawing on Friday and currently stands at $269,000 for the drawing on Tues., May 30.

Jersey Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 10:57 pm EST. Tickets cost $1 each. Players can add the XTRA option to their ticket for an additional $1 per play for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes.

All Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page right after each drawing.