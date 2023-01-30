7-7-7 payout in New Jersey Lottery Pick 3 sets single-day record

Jan 30, 2023, 11:02 am (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

More prizes doled out since recent rule change

By Kate Northrop

Lottery players across the Garden State won the New Jersey Lottery's Pick 3 top prize, setting a new payout record in a single day.

Thousands of tickets won the Pick 3 top prize when the lucky combination 7-7-7 was drawn on the evening of Thurs., Jan. 26.

It was the evening of Lucky 7s — not only were all three winning numbers 7-7-7, but the drawn Fireball number was 7 as well.

Thanks to a rule change in November 2022, players can now win fixed prizes for Pick 3 and Pick 4 instead of sharing the winnings on a pari-mutuel prize structure, resulting in higher prize payouts and bigger payout records.

In December 2022, Pick 4 set the highest single-day payout record in the state when players won over a million dollars in prizes. 267 tickets each won $2,500 playing 1-9-5-6 straight on a $.50 wager.

On Thursday, 2,862 tickets each won $250 playing 7-7-7 straight on a $.50 wager and resulted in over $1 million in prizes doled out yet again. The last time 7-7-7 was drawn on June 28, 2022, each ticket only won $114.50 based on the same $.50 straight wager when winners had to share the available prize pool.

"We are excited that our Pick-3 players found luck in 7-7-7 and want to congratulate all the winners on their big payouts," Lottery Executive Director James Carey said. "We encourage all players to keep playing and trying their luck with this exciting game."

Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day at 12:59pm and 10:47pm EST. The winning numbers and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page.