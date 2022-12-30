New Jersey Lottery Pick 4 payout sets single-day state record

Dec 30, 2022, 11:46 am (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Winners see results of new game change coming to fruition with huge payout

By Kate Northrop

For the first time ever in New Jersey, Pick 4 players won over $1 million in a single day thanks to a lucky set of four numbers and a particular rule change set in place last month.

On Wed., Dec. 28, lottery players in New Jersey won a total of $1,023,210 in prizes, but a majority of those winnings came from one Pick 4 drawing.

In mid-November, the New Jersey Lottery enacted a game change that awards fixed prize amounts in Pick 3 and Pick 4, preventing many players winning on the same combination from having to split a big Pick 3 or Pick 4 prize.

That new rule paved the way for the largest payout in the history of New Jersey's Pick 4 game when 267 tickets each won $2,500 playing 1956 straight based on a $.50 wager.

According to the Lottery, it's a major payout increase per ticket from the last time 1, 9, 5, and 6 were drawn straight on Oct. 16, 2016, when players won $842 each based on the same straight $.50 wager.

"We are thrilled to see Pick 4 players in New Jersey experiencing such success and want to congratulate all the winners on their big payouts," Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a press release. "We encourage all players to keep playing and trying their luck with this exciting game."

Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day at 12:59 pm EST and 10:57 pm EST. The winning numbers, jackpot, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page.