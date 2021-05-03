 
Powerball to increase to three drawings a week

May 3, 2021, 2:32 pm

By Kate Northrop

This morning, lottery officials announced that the multi-state Powerball lottery game will increase the number of nightly drawings from two to three times a week starting August 2021.

Players will have another shot at that big jackpot prize now that a new Monday drawing is added to the weekly draw schedule.

In addition to the drawings held on Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 EST, Powerball will conduct a drawing on Monday nights at the same time.

"Our players really enjoy Powerball, and we are pleased to offer them the option of a third weekly drawing," Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen stated in a press release by the Mississippi Lottery this morning. "By having an additional draw-night, there is a greater opportunity for faster growing jackpots and more cash winnings."

The first-ever Powerball Monday night drawing will take place on Aug. 23, 2021. Players will be able to pick up tickets for the first Monday drawing starting Sun., Aug. 22, 2021.

Odds, rules, or set cash prizes will not change with the addition of another drawing, and the ticket price remains $2.

Bleudog101
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2521 Posts
Now going to wait and see if Mega Millions will offer sales on Sundays???    If so, that just leaves Thursday untouched!  LOL!

Just a thought came to me, how nice it would be if they'd return to starting @ $40 million and old incremental increases.   This retired Respiratory Therapist won't hold his breath for that to happen!

    Unlucky-Kenny
    WISCONSIN
    United States
    Member #202055
    November 7, 2019
    1860 Posts
    Now going to wait and see if Mega Millions will offer sales on Sundays???    If so, that just leaves Thursday untouched!  LOL!

    Just a thought came to me, how nice it would be if they'd return to starting @ $40 million and old incremental increases.   This retired Respiratory Therapist won't hold his breath for that to happen!

    Watch - in 10 years both will be a daily game with mid and eve draws.

      jplayer33
      New Member

      United States
      Member #205572
      April 3, 2020
      13 Posts
      Yet another way for the greedy state and national lottery operators to entice players to lose more money. This is like how Cash 4 Life went from twice a week to daily drawings and how Pa Match 6 did the same. And notice all the add-ons to lottery games that effectively double the price of the bet like the Pick 3 and Pick 4 fireball option or the Powerball and Megaball multiplier option. All these options which are billed as giving players more ways to win, which is true, but these costly options also means players bet more money for the CHANCE to win and as we all know most times we lose. Of course, no one makes us gamble but we gamblers must see these so-called new options for what they are: CASH GRABS.

        Todd
        50
        Chief Bottle Washer
        New Jersey
        United States
        Member #1
        May 31, 2000
        26209 Posts
        Yet another way for the greedy state and national lottery operators to entice players to lose more money. This is like how Cash 4 Life went from twice a week to daily drawings and how Pa Match 6 did the same. And notice all the add-ons to lottery games that effectively double the price of the bet like the Pick 3 and Pick 4 fireball option or the Powerball and Megaball multiplier option. All these options which are billed as giving players more ways to win, which is true, but these costly options also means players bet more money for the CHANCE to win and as we all know most times we lose. Of course, no one makes us gamble but we gamblers must see these so-called new options for what they are: CASH GRABS.

        I'm not sure I understand your concern about the Pick 3 and Pick 4 add-ons.  Nobody is forcing you to buy them, just like you don't have to buy the Power Play and Megaplier features.  People buy them if they want them.  More choice seems like a great thing to me.

        In PA, the daily Match 6 drawings are great also.  It's nice to be able to buy a ticket and then find out if you're a winner that evening.

        I have no idea how I'll feel about the extra Powerball drawing, but my guess is that it will be fine.

         

          Droptop209
          Modesto, California
          United States
          Member #193980
          November 24, 2018
          29 Posts
          Extra monday draws 2021

           

          international play 2022

           

          How many years until they change the matrix?

            jplayer33
            New Member

            United States
            Member #205572
            April 3, 2020
            13 Posts
            Thanks, Todd. I pointed out no one is forcing us to gamble or to play the options but wanted to put out there that the options also benefit the bottom line of the lottery operators and can farther entice problem gamblers.

              Unlucky-Kenny
              WISCONSIN
              United States
              Member #202055
              November 7, 2019
              1860 Posts
              I'm not sure I understand your concern about the Pick 3 and Pick 4 add-ons.  Nobody is forcing you to buy them, just like you don't have to buy the Power Play and Megaplier features.  People buy them if they want them.  More choice seems like a great thing to me.

              In PA, the daily Match 6 drawings are great also.  It's nice to be able to buy a ticket and then find out if you're a winner that evening.

              I have no idea how I'll feel about the extra Powerball drawing, but my guess is that it will be fine.

              More choices are usually better.

              However, if I don't play my numbers on Monday's draw they will for sure hit without me!

                wander73
                United States
                Member #153767
                March 24, 2014
                4942 Posts
                It should go back to $1 and $1 x.    Maybe a system I started working on will get me more money in.

                  noise-gate
                  Chasing $ Millions.
                  White Shores- California
                  United States
                  Member #136471
                  December 12, 2012
                  6573 Posts
                  Watch - in 10 years both will be a daily game with mid and eve draws.

                  LOL

                  I'm more concerned as to whether they will lower the starting jackpot. They said just about everything else, but that.

                    noise-gate
                    Chasing $ Millions.
                    White Shores- California
                    United States
                    Member #136471
                    December 12, 2012
                    6573 Posts
                    It should go back to $1 and $1 x.    Maybe a system I started working on will get me more money in.

                    In a way you like Todd- always "working on something,"  but the comparison ends there.

                      Unlucky-Kenny
                      WISCONSIN
                      United States
                      Member #202055
                      November 7, 2019
                      1860 Posts
                      I'm more concerned as to whether they will lower the starting jackpot. They said just about everything else, but that.

                      I don't think they will go lower past $20 million - that would be ultra lame.

                      *knocks on wood*

                        Stack47
                        Kentucky
                        United States
                        Member #32651
                        February 14, 2006
                        9143 Posts
                        It should go back to $1 and $1 x.    Maybe a system I started working on will get me more money in.

                        I'm pretty sure they added another drawing because millions of $2 tickets are sold for the two weekly drawings they have now. Your request is similar to raising the starting annuitized jackpot as if it's easier to win the drawing after a jackpot is hit.

                          EnReval
                          Austin
                          United States
                          Member #191202
                          July 21, 2018
                          91 Posts
                          Funny-- they should now increase the starting pot!

                            Charloot
                            Charlotte
                            United States
                            Member #208756
                            August 4, 2020
                            284 Posts
                            Nice news, good reason to stick with favorite numbers!

                            Good luck everyone.

                               
