New Powerball feature coming to some states

Aug 5, 2021, 2:55 pm

By Kate Northrop

The Powerball Product Group announced Monday that a new add-on feature will accompany the game in some states when it launches its third weekly drawing, starting Mon., Aug. 23.

The feature is called Double Play, and it gives players in certain jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a second drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million, a press release says.

"America's jackpot game is picking up the pace to keep up with player demand — going from two drawings a week to six, if you include Double Play," Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said. "Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots and cash prizes, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations."

Players in 13 lottery jurisdictions will have the ability to add the feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. Those jurisdictions are: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Washington.

The Double Play feature may be offered in additional states in the future, depending on whether lotteries choose to offer them in their jurisdictions. All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the new Monday night drawings.

"The Powerball Product Group anticipates adding the Monday Powerball drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots," the press release stated. "The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis."

The first Monday drawing is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:59 pm EST. Odds of winning prizes will not change following the addition of the third drawing. The Power Play add-on feature that multiplies non-jackpot prizes will still be available for purchase at an additional $1 per play in all states except California.

Powerball is played by choosing five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Tickets are $2 per play and are available in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings currently take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm EST.

Lottery website USA Mega publishes the winning Powerball numbers within minutes of each drawing, and also includes detailed information about each drawing, including the official drawing video, number of winners in each prize category, news, and upcoming jackpot amounts.

Lottery Post Staff

8 comments.
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2639 Posts
Online

So why not give the players what we really want:   

 

1)   Starting jackpots of $40 million and minimum increases of $10 million between drawings.

 

2)   My big pet peeve...make the secondary prize comparable to the Powerball #.   If 10 is drawn (rare) or anything over two, the secondary prize still stays @ $2 million (except for California).

 

Glad KLC is not participating, even if they did I'm out.

    cottoneyedjoe
    cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

    United States
    Member #197030
    March 28, 2019
    705 Posts
    Offline

    "Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots and cash prizes, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations."

     

    I really would love to read these focus group reports and unsolicited communications from players to MUSL that show that players are clamoring for sh1t odds, higher ticket prices, and lower starting jackpots. I'm sure these reports and communications from "real players" totally exist and are not completely fabricated by the marketing department.

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163182
      January 22, 2015
      2639 Posts
      Online

      "Players have let us know they want to play for bigger jackpots and cash prizes, and we want Powerball to deliver on their expectations."

       

      I really would love to read these focus group reports and unsolicited communications from players to MUSL that show that players are clamoring for sh1t odds, higher ticket prices, and lower starting jackpots. I'm sure these reports and communications from "real players" totally exist and are not completely fabricated by the marketing department.

      I Agree!

        Coin Toss
        Coin Toss's avatar - shape barbed.jpg
        100
        Zeta Reticuli Star System
        United States
        Member #30469
        January 17, 2006
        11583 Posts
        Offline

        Union Plaza casino Las Vegas, changed its Keno games to red game / green game for another dollar, sounds familiar huh?

        Those who run the lotteries love it when players look for consistency in something that's designed not to have any. So many systems, so many theories, so few jackpot winners. 

        Lep

        There is one and only one 'proven' system, and that is to book the action. No matter the game, let the players pick their own losers.

          Daaceospadez
          Avatar
          New Member
          Peoria, AZ
          United States
          Member #216827
          August 5, 2021
          1 Posts
          Offline

          It was originally like that and right after COVID hit they took that away in a split. It has been mind numbing. Every state has also said that they have taken in record revenues. So its just a big FU to the players.

            Mata Garbo
            Avatar
            Gallatin Tennesee
            United States
            Member #194096
            November 29, 2018
            54 Posts
            Offline

            Thanks Kate for the info on the USA MEGA website. I had never heard of it. Sounds like that will quickly become my SECOND favorite Lottery website. .....lol.

            CheersGreen laughPatriot

              Fish7568
              Avatar
              New Member

              United States
              Member #215195
              May 6, 2021
              8 Posts
              Offline

              Another cash drop of powerball to add 1 dollars ticket option.

              You are better off buying crypto currency like dogecoin, Bitcoin and other coin strikes rich playing extra 1 dollars tickets

                Utahplayer
                Avatar
                New Member
                SLC, UT
                United States
                Member #205858
                April 15, 2020
                18 Posts
                Offline

                They need to be served with an injunction to prevent this.

                 

                It's only available in 13 states. So if a person has been playing the same sets of numbers for years, and our numbers come up in double play, and we weren't able to play because our jurisdiction doesnt offer it, we have essentially been giving them our money all these years with no hope of winn8ng..chances that my number s come up on double play and a second time in regular draw are extremely slim.  I am looking into this...will update when I have an answer.

                 

                Unless someone has an answer.

                Fifteen years on this side of winning a jackpot, hoping to be on the other side soon.

                   
                  Page 1 of 1