Lotto America to launch third weekly drawing on Monday nights

Jul 6, 2022, 3:38 pm

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Lotto America is giving players a new day to play for cash prizes and a multi-million dollar jackpot.

On July 18, 2022, Lotto America will launch a new Monday drawing, which will expand the weekly lineup of Lotto America drawings to three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The Monday night drawing will not change Lotto America's $1 ticket price, game odds, or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 52 and one Star Ball number from 1 to 10. The All Star Bonus add-on feature will also be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

"Players have let us know that they like more chances to get into the game, especially when the jackpot gets on a roll," said Adam Prock, Lotto America Product Group Chair and Minnesota Lottery Executive Director. "We've already seen Powerball successfully add a Monday drawing in addition to its Wednesday and Saturday drawings, and a Lotto America drawing on Monday will further complement the draw game schedule that our players have grown accustomed to."

Lotto America's first Monday drawing will be held on July 18, 2022, after the scheduled Powerball drawing. Lotto America lotteries anticipate adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis.

Launched in 2017, Lotto America is available for purchase in 13 U.S. lottery jurisdictions: Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Tickets are $1 per play. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday after 11 p.m. EST at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Beginning July 18, 2022, Lotto America will offer a third weekly drawing on Monday nights. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 25.9 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 9.63.

Lottery Post Staff

2 comments.
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2928 Posts
Offline

Might as well join the 3X/week bandwagon.   Mega Millions probably next.

 

Refresh my memory...did Lotto America pre-date Powerball?  I remember playing something I believe called that before leaving for Germany in '88.

 

Thanks for the update on this lottery!

    Todd
    Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
    50
    Chief Bottle Washer
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #1
    May 31, 2000
    26811 Posts
    Online

    Yes, Powerball started life as Lotto America before being renamed to Powerball in April, 1992.

    Here's an old newspaper article written at the time: https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1992/04/19/lotto-america-bows-out/7913eb1f-d178-4526-ba4c-15db9259adfc/

       
