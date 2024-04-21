Nebraska Lottery will join Lotto America in May

Apr 21, 2024, 8:14 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Multi-state game to be offered in yet another state

By Kate Northrop

The Nebraska Lottery officially announced today that it will begin offering tickets for the multi-state game Lotto America.

The Mississippi Lottery is not the only state lottery to recently announce its decision to join the multi-state game. Just today, the Nebraska Lottery revealed that it will start offering the game, too.

In addition to Mega Millions and Powerball, Nebraska lottery players will soon have another multi-state draw game to play, with progressive jackpots starting at $2 million and $1 per play.

"We are excited to add Lotto America to our product lineup," Lottery Director Brian Rockey said in a press release. "Many players have asked us to offer Lotto America in the past, and the game fits in well with our existing draw games. As with all Nebraska Lottery games a portion of every ticket sold goes to support good causes across Nebraska."

Tickets for Lotto America will officially go on sale in Nebraska on May 19.

Lotto America is currently offered by 13 other U.S. lotteries. By the time the end of May rolls around, Nebraska and Mississippi will have bumped that number up to 15 U.S. lotteries.

At $1 per play, Lotto America is a draw-style game in which players select five numbers from 1 to 52 and for the red balls and then one number from 1 and 10 for the blue star ball. Players can also opt for the Quick Pick option to have the terminal randomly select the numbers for you.

With a starting jackpot of $2 million, it grows until someone matches all five red balls in any order plus the blue star ball to win the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 25,989,600.

The largest Lotto America jackpot ever won was $40 million, claimed by one man in Iowa.

There are also eight other non-jackpot prizes offered by the game, which range from $2 to $20,000. All winning numbers, odds, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Lotto America Results page.

Players can add the All Star Bonus to their ticket for an additional $1 per play, which multiplies winnings by two, three, four or five times. The multiplier number is randomly selected before each drawing but does not apply to the rolling jackpot.

Players may purchase up to 12 weeks-worth of consecutive drawings in advance, or a total of 36 drawings, with a multi-draw ticket.

Lotto America is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL). It was re-launched as the replacement for the scandal-ridden Hot Lotto game in 2017 after it was revealed the former MUSL Security Director Eddie Tipton had rigged the Hot Lotto computerized drawings (among other games) to win large lottery jackpots for himself and his accomplices. You can watch the video we produced on that topic on our YouTube channel that goes into more depth about the entire scheme.

The game switched from traditional mechanical ball drawings to computerized drawings in April 2023.

Proceeds from the sale of lottery tickets in Nebraska are allocated towards environmental initiatives, education, the Nebraska State Fair, and problem gamblers assistance. According to the Lottery, over $95 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery's beneficiary funds since its inception in 1993.

The first Lotto America drawing for Nebraska will take place on Mon., May 20, with sales starting Sun., May 19. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:15 pm Central Time and are conducted via computerized drawings in a dedicated draw room in Johnston, Iowa.