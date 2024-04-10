Nebraska single father's salad run results in $1 million Mega Millions lottery win

Apr 10, 2024, 2:44 pm (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Occasional player only buys tickets when the conditions are right

By Kate Northrop

FREMONT, Neb. — A single father played the lottery in the right place at the right time, since his decision to hang out at the store a little longer to buy Mega Millions tickets resulted in a $1 million prize.

While making a stop for a pre-made salad, a Nebraska man felt that the conditions were right to play the Mega Millions multi-state lottery game, and his feeling was right on the money.

Brant Edgington of Fremont stopped by Baker's on North Bell Street in Fremont to pick up a pre-made salad for the following day. He wasn't walking in expecting to buy a lottery ticket at all.

While his father and grandfather are avid Powerball and Mega Millions players, the same couldn't be said for Edgington, who only plays when the jackpots get high.

But that $977 million Mega Millions jackpot for the March 22 drawing was looking very convincing, and so he decided to hang around a little while longer at the store to put down a few dollars. Another customer ahead of him was cashing a pile of scratch-off tickets, but he felt it was worth waiting and purchased a ticket containing five Quick Pick plays.

Edgington looked at his tickets the following Saturday. He visited a retailer and was having trouble scanning the ticket on the self-serve machine, so he asked a clerk to check it for him.

"They disappeared for a minute," he recalled. "Then a different lady came up with her and they just stared at me. She told me, 'Don't pass out when I tell you this.'"

The store employees were the first to inform Edgington that he had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize. His Quick Pick ticket matched the five white ball numbers 3, 8, 31, 35, and 44, but missed the Mega Ball 16.

He visited Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln on Friday to claim his prize.

Despite the win, and enthusiasm for playing the lottery running in his family, Edgington is not sure he'll continue to play long-term.

"I don't play all that often," he told the Lottery. "As a single parent, baloney is more important, financially."

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific). The current Mega Millions jackpot is $97 million, set to be drawn Friday, April 12.

