USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 3:53 pm

You last visited
March 12, 2024, 3:53 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › New York man scoops up two $1 million Mega Millions lottery prizes

New York man scoops up two $1 million Mega Millions lottery prizes

Dec 6, 2023, 12:57 pm (9 comments)

Mega Millions

Winner takes nearly a year to claim prizes

By Kate Northrop

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A New York man defied the odds by winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize in the lottery — twice.

Marco Accardo of West Hempstead claimed not one, but two $1 million Mega Millions prizes from a drawing that took place over an entire year ago.

It was starting to look like a nailbiter — Accardo had taken nearly a full year to come forward to claim the prizes from a drawing that took place last year on Nov. 1, 2022. Lottery winners of draw games in New York have one year from the draw date to claim prizes.

He bought two tickets at Bolla 820 Hempstead C-Store on Hempstead Avenue in West Hempstead, but they were not completely identical. Both tickets held the first five winning numbers — 5, 9, 15, 16, and 17 — but two different Mega Ball numbers.

The winning Mega Ball number in that drawing was 25. Had one of those two tickets matched that final Mega Ball number, he would have won the jackpot that was worth $87 million at the time.

Accardo opted to receive the lump sum payout for both tickets, $651,000 each after taxes, amounting to a grand total of $1.302 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $395 million for the next drawing on Fri., Dec. 8 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

USA Mega - Home of Powerball and Mega Millions

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Numbers (Pick 3) tickets from the New York Lottery

Buy official NY Lotto tickets from the New York Lottery

Buy official Pick 10 tickets from the New York Lottery

Related news stories

VIDEO: July's latest Weekly Roundup in lottery newsJul 19, 2023

VIDEO: June's Weekly Roundup in lottery newsJun 17, 2023

New York man claims state's biggest Mega Millions prize at $476 millionJun 8, 2023

Florida woman wins two $2 million Mega Millions prizes in one nightOct 2, 2021

South Carolina Lottery player wins two big Mega Millions prizes in two weeksAug 18, 2021

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Bleudog101

That is a nail biter for sure.   Imagine sitting on those tickets that long?

Strange that Puerto Rico still only sells Powerball and not MM.

Long Odds

November 11, 2022, Megaplier was 3x. If you love your set of five numbers but are less certain of the megaball and decide to play them more than once, why not play the megaplier? $4 got him $2,000,000; $3 would've got him $3,000,000. Congratulations.

SAJAN123456's avatarSAJAN123456

CONGRATULATIONS

billybucks

Quote: Originally posted by Bleudog101 on Dec 6, 2023

That is a nail biter for sure.   Imagine sitting on those tickets that long?

Strange that Puerto Rico still only sells Powerball and not MM.

    Why did he sit on those tickets so long is the story.

Artist77's avatarArtist77

I agree 110% about spending that extra dollar for the multiplier. 

I am assuming these tickets were not qps? If a store lottery random generator spit out the same 5 numbers twice, that is a story.

billybucks

Quote: Originally posted by Artist77 on Dec 7, 2023

I agree 110% about spending that extra dollar for the multiplier. 

I am assuming these tickets were not qps? If a store lottery random generator spit out the same 5 numbers twice, that is a story.

 No, he had 4.00 in his hand and bought two sets of the same five with two different PB's. Common play actually. The fact that they offer the multiplier makes me wonder if it is viable over a long period of play.

KY Floyd's avatarKY Floyd

"why not play the megaplier? "

The megaplier only increases the winnings of non-jackpot prizes, if you happen to win them. Spending that 4th $1 doubles your chances of winning the jackpot as well as any of the other n+1 prizes, and doubles any of the n+0 prizes (if you play the same 5 numbers).

mightwin1's avatarmightwin1

Looks like that may have happened last night in California for Mega....the same retailer sold two winning jackpot tickets...??

dickblow

I can't even win once

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest