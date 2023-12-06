New York man scoops up two $1 million Mega Millions lottery prizes

Dec 6, 2023, 12:57 pm (9 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Winner takes nearly a year to claim prizes

By Kate Northrop

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A New York man defied the odds by winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize in the lottery — twice.

Marco Accardo of West Hempstead claimed not one, but two $1 million Mega Millions prizes from a drawing that took place over an entire year ago.

It was starting to look like a nailbiter — Accardo had taken nearly a full year to come forward to claim the prizes from a drawing that took place last year on Nov. 1, 2022. Lottery winners of draw games in New York have one year from the draw date to claim prizes.

He bought two tickets at Bolla 820 Hempstead C-Store on Hempstead Avenue in West Hempstead, but they were not completely identical. Both tickets held the first five winning numbers — 5, 9, 15, 16, and 17 — but two different Mega Ball numbers.

The winning Mega Ball number in that drawing was 25. Had one of those two tickets matched that final Mega Ball number, he would have won the jackpot that was worth $87 million at the time.

Accardo opted to receive the lump sum payout for both tickets, $651,000 each after taxes, amounting to a grand total of $1.302 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $395 million for the next drawing on Fri., Dec. 8 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.