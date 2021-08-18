Quick Links
You last visited August 18, 2021, 8:34 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
South Carolina Lottery player wins two big Mega Millions prizes in two weeks
Mega Millions: South Carolina Lottery player wins two big Mega Millions prizes in two weeksRating:
By Kate Northrop
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina Lottery player is seeing double after winning two big Mega Millions prizes from tickets bought at the same store in two weeks.
An anonymous winner had a good reason to celebrate after raking in a $40,000 Mega Millions prize, but not even two full weeks later, he had a much bigger reason — another Mega Millions prize, this time worth $3 million.
The Grand Strand resident collected two significant prizes in the span of 11 days. He had bought his two winning tickets from the same store while on his routine visit to the Murphy USA gas station on Kings Road in Myrtle Beach.
After finishing his shopping trip at the nearby Walmart right across the parking lot, the double-lucky player will usually stop at this convenience store to fill up on gas and play the lottery. Having already won a $40,000 Mega Millions prize in the July 16, 2021 drawing, he felt extra lucky and bought another Mega Millions ticket for the July 26, 2021 drawing.
Turns out his lucky feeling was well placed — he walked away from that drawing with a $3 million prize.
"I couldn't believe it," he recalled when it dawned on him that he was a millionaire. "My family was shocked when I broke the news."
In both drawings, he was just one number away from winning the jackpot, but since the second win, he's less concerned with what could have been and more amazed at
"I asked the kids, 'What are the odds of this happening?'" he said in a press release.
The odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions by matching four numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 931,001, while the odds of winning $3 million by matching five numbers are about 1 in 12.6 million.
For selling the two winning tickets, the Murphy USA retailer received two checks worth $400 and $30,000.
Lottery Post Staff
100
Texas
United States
Member #55887
October 23, 2007
11604 Posts
Offline
According to SCEL website, both winning tickets were QP's.
What a lucky person!
CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN
A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)
Raleigh, NC
United States
Member #166568
May 28, 2015
1209 Posts
Offline
Each time he only misses the jackpot by one ball out of 6. First he goes in the store and buys a quick pick and hits 4 white balls and the mega ball. BAM ! .... 40,000 thousand big ones because he mega plays the ticket with an extra dollar. He then waits three more weeks, goes back to the same store and buys another QP ticket, this time hitting all 5 white balls and only missing the mega ball. Another BAM ! , but this time for $ 3,000,000 million dollars because he also mega played the ticket. Dang. How much luck can one individual just haphazardly fall into, especially in such a short amount of time at that ! ? ? ! Way to go my man, you must walk around with an angel on one shoulder and Lady Luck herself sittin' on the other at all times ! Too funny, definitely too weird and most definitely just way too good !!
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
399 Posts
Offline
Each time he only misses the jackpot by one ball out of 6. First he goes in the store and buys a quick pick and hits 4 white balls and the mega ball. BAM ! .... 40,000 thousand big ones because he mega plays the ticket with an extra dollar. He then waits three more weeks, goes back to the same store and buys another QP ticket, this time hitting all 5 white balls and only missing the mega ball. Another BAM ! , but this time for $ 3,000,000 million dollars because he also mega played the ticket. Dang. How much luck can one individual just haphazardly fall into, especially in such a short amount of time at that ! ? ? ! Way to go my man, you must walk around with an angel on one shoulder and Lady Luck herself sittin' on the other at all times ! Too funny, definitely too weird and most definitely just way too good !!
That's just the way it goes sometimes Papi! It's very unusual but not unheard of to hit the lottery twice. It has been done before. I'm just glad he chose to get the megaplier in both instances or it would have just been 10,000 and 1 million dollar hits instead of 40,000 and 3 million which is a huge difference. Congrats to the winner! As I always say "in due time!" If it happened to him it can definitely happen for anyone of us!
"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"
Sir Winston Churchill
Raleigh, NC
United States
Member #166568
May 28, 2015
1209 Posts
Offline
That's true, S5Thomps. As a player, that's the way you have to always keep thinking, hoping and wishing.
Chasing $ Millions.
White Shores- California
United States
Member #136471
December 12, 2012
6700 Posts
Offline
* That's one lucky son of a gun!"
* Voice of Reason *
* The Truth Hurts *
People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2653 Posts
Offline
He must have a crystal ball to predict when the RNG was just right to buy those tickets.
Sort of like the five rights in patient care (right dose, right time, right patient...etc) only gets changed in Lotto land to right lottery, right store, right time.
He's smiling and Megaplier was his friend too.
United States
Member #197030
March 28, 2019
727 Posts
Offline
Each time he only misses the jackpot by one ball out of 6. First he goes in the store and buys a quick pick and hits 4 white balls and the mega ball. BAM ! .... 40,000 thousand big ones because he mega plays the ticket with an extra dollar. He then waits three more weeks, goes back to the same store and buys another QP ticket, this time hitting all 5 white balls and only missing the mega ball. Another BAM ! , but this time for $ 3,000,000 million dollars because he also mega played the ticket. Dang. How much luck can one individual just haphazardly fall into, especially in such a short amount of time at that ! ? ? ! Way to go my man, you must walk around with an angel on one shoulder and Lady Luck herself sittin' on the other at all times ! Too funny, definitely too weird and most definitely just way too good !!
He probably buys a lot more tickets than he's letting on. People who play more win more.
If you were interviewed for winning twice in quick sequence, would you admit to playing 50 lines a week, or would you act the innocent and say you just bought a single ticket both times. Nobody ever admits how much they really spend on these games.
Anyway, good for him and congrats and all that.