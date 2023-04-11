Iowa man claims largest Lotto America jackpot at $40 million

Apr 11, 2023, 7:27 am (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lottery winner claims biggest Lotto America prize in history

By Kate Northrop

CLIVE, Iowa — An Iowa man claimed the largest Lotto America jackpot in the game's history — a prize of $40.03 million.

Earl Lape, of Dubuque, is the winner of the biggest Lotto America prize ever, and despite thinking it was just an April Fool's prank, it was no joke.

On Monday, Lape was greeted with confetti, fanfare, and a warm welcome from Iowa Lottery staff upon his arrival at Lottery headquarters in Clive. Even so, the formality still did not seem to fully cement him in the reality of the win as he stepped up to the podium to speak with Mary Neubauer, the Lottery's Vice President of External Relations.

"I laughed. I thought it was April Fools," Lape told the Lottery. "I thought it was a joke."

The retired mechanic recalled the day he took his winning ticket to the retailer he purchased it from to verify it at a lottery terminal.

"I had already signed it, so I handed it to [the clerk]," the 61-year-old winner said. "She scanned it and then smiled and said, 'You are the winner!'"

Lape was indeed the sole winner of the largest Lotto America jackpot at $40 million, having matched all six numbers in the April 1 drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 38, 43, 46 and 51, with Star Ball 7. He chose to receive his prize as the $21.28 million cash option.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he will walk away with $15.1 million. Lape says he plans on investing the winnings to help his family and future generations for years to come and also wants to donate to organizations that benefit children with medical issues, such as the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City and the Blanke Children's Hospital in Des Moines.

"If it weren't for our parents to show us the way, where would we be?" he explained. "That's why I want to help kids. A lot of parents don't have money and a lot of insurance companies don't cover it, but the kids still need treatment."

Lape's lucky draw follows a jackpot run starting in June 2021. Prior to the win, the biggest jackpot record for the game was $22.82 million, won by a Minnesota family in March 2018.

Lape said he enjoys playing Lotto America because it offers better odds of winning than the larger multi-state games, Powerball and Mega Millions.

"My odds are way better in that game," he told officials.

At $1 per play, Lotto America is considered Powerball's smaller cousin and offers a starting jackpot of $2 million instead of $20 million. The odds of winning the Lotto America jackpot are also better, at 1 in 25,989,600 as opposed to 1 in 292,201,338 for Powerball.

While Powerball is offered in 48 jurisdictions, Lotto America is sold by 13 different lotteries: Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Lape's childhood best friend, Randy Davis, was the first person he told about the shocking news of his record win. The two pals were in the same boat, not quite believing the news themselves and both visiting Lottery headquarters while Lape claimed his prize.

"I just didn't believe him at first," Davis said. "I didn't believe him that Sunday night until the next morning, and I started to believe him when I started seeing some things online. And he stuck to the story, so I thought, 'Well, it might be true!'"

Lape went on to say that, before he hit the jackpot, he was in the process of buying the home of his long-time girlfriend who passed away last August. The win means that he can not only pay for the house but afford repairs and much-needed updates.

"Her sons asked me if I really wanted [the] house now, and I said, 'Yeah!'" Lape recalled.

Lape bought his jackpot-winning ticket at Eichman's, a restaurant and convenience store on U.S. Highway 52 North in Dubuque, a regular pit stop for him. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

When asked if he thought the win was going to change his life, he answered, "Eh, a little bit. I'm still going to be the same person I always was."

Lotto America drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11:00 pm EST. Winning numbers and prize amounts can be found right after each drawing on Lottery Post's Lotto America Results page.

