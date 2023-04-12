Lotto America to switch to computerized drawings

Apr 12, 2023, 6:17 am (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Digital draw system to replace numbered balls, new draw schedule

By Kate Northrop

The Powerball Group announced yesterday that the multi-state Lotto America game will move to digital drawings, starting next week.

Starting next week, Lotto America will no longer employ mechanical ball drawing machines, rather it will operate on a digital draw system to determine lottery results.

Lotto America, operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) and sold by 13 U.S. lotteries, will switch over from traditional draw methods starting next week. The first digital drawing for the game will take place on Mon., April 17, 2023.

“The Lotto America Product Group is embracing digital draw technology as a way to modernize operations, while still delivering players the best possible entertainment experience,” Lotto America Product Group Chair and Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock explained. “For players, the Lotto America game will continue to be played the same way, with the same draw nights, prize structure and $1 ticket price.”

Lotto America will employ an Origin Digital Draw System (DDS) from Smartplay International, a manufacturer of both traditional and digital drawing systems based in New Jersey.

According to Powerball, the Origin DDS is a stand-alone machine that is not connected to any system or network, so it cannot be accessed remotely.

“Just like drawings that use numbered balls and mechanical machines, digital drawings have rigorous security procedures that are multi-layered to protect the integrity of the game,” Prock said. “There are rules governing how the DDS are physically secured, who is authorized to access them, and how a DDS is selected for a specific draw.”

Lotto America drawings will take place in Johnston, Iowa in a dedicated draw room “under constant audio and video surveillance,” a press release states. The drawings will be supervised by an auditor from an independent firm to “ensure its integrity and verify the results.”

There will be two digital draw systems available for every Lotto America drawing. A coin flip will randomly determine which machine will be used prior to the drawing.

Each DDS will be physically secured in a double-locked cabinet and sealed with a unique numbered tag when not in use, a press release goes on to explain. Unlocking the cabinet takes two people — a draw manager and auditor who each know different combinations.

The Origin DDS will undergo a test at least once a year to check the software’s randomness and ensure that the machine cannot be accessed remotely. Prior to installation, they have been tested and certified by an independent gaming testing laboratory.

“We want players to know that digital and mechanical drawings produce equally random results and offer the same odds of winning,” Prock continued. “By streamlining our processes, we can position the Lotto America game for long-term success, so that it can continue to deliver vital funding to lottery beneficiaries for many years to come.”

There have been numerous instances in the past where software glitches and errors to do with digital drawings have caused lottery players to lose out on winnings in the past. We have detailed many of these cases in one of our YouTube videos that explain the drawbacks of digital drawings versus traditional mechanical ball drawings.

Lotto America was also re-launched as the replacement for the scandal-ridden Hot Lotto game in 2017 after it was revealed the former MUSL Security Director Eddie Tipton had rigged the Hot Lotto computerized drawings (among other games) to win large lottery jackpots for himself and his accomplices. You can watch the video we produced on that topic on our YouTube channel that goes into more depth about the entire scheme.

Lotto America draw times will also shift to an earlier schedule. As of now, Lotto America drawings take place after Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Beginning April 17, Lotto America drawings will be held before Powerball drawings, around 9:15 pm CT.