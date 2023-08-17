Iowa Lottery to add Double Play add-on feature to Powerball

Aug 17, 2023, 4:10 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Iowa players will have access to additional Powerball Double Play drawing

By Kate Northrop

The Iowa Lottery has announced that it has approved a plan to allow players to add the Double Play add-on feature to their Powerball tickets.

There are plans in the works to add the Double Play feature to Powerball in Iowa, an add-on that has gained popularity in other states since it was launched last August.

Speaking on Radio Iowa, Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer explained the logistics behind adding the Powerball feature as an option for Iowa players and what it entails.

"It allows you to enter the same set of numbers that you bought for the Powerball drawing into a second chance drawing afterward where the top prize would be ten million dollars, and there would be smaller prizes on down the line," Neubauer clarified.

Currently, players in 17 lottery jurisdictions have the ability to add the feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 pr play. Those jurisdictions are: Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana (Hoosier), Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Washington.

As of now, there is no solid date for the launch.

"There's testing and things that we have to do," Neubauer elaborated. "But we are shooting hopefully for mid-September to have that ready to go."

Powerball is played by choosing five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Tickets are $2 per play and are available in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings currently take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm EST.

Lottery website USA Mega publishes the winning Powerball numbers within minutes of each drawing, and also includes detailed information about each drawing, including the official drawing video, number of winners in each prize category, news, and upcoming jackpot amounts.