Powerball ticket price to increase to $3 in Idaho

Every Powerball ticket sold in state will include Power Play option; begins in August

By Kate Northrop

The Idaho Lottery announced on Wednesday that it will be raising the Powerball ticket price to $3 per play beginning this August, by mandating that every ticket sold will include the Power Play multiplier option.

Next month, Powerball fans in Idaho will have to shell out more cash to play the multi-state Powerball game, but there is a catch.

"Powerball is the most popular lottery game in the country," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a press release. "It has been Idaho's favorite game since we helped establish it with twelve other lotteries nearly 30 years ago. After nearly a decade of continued success since the last change to the game, the time was right for the Powerball Game Group and the Idaho Lottery to introduce these game enhancements."

Beginning on Aug. 23, 2021, the price of one Powerball ticket will increase to $3, but it will automatically include the PowerPlay option. The PowerPlay add-on is a feature that multiplies all non-jackpot winning prizes by at least double, up to $2 million.

"Many Idaho Powerball winners in the past year already include the PowerPlay option, and we have heard from many others who wished they had included PowerPlay to make their wins even larger," Anderson explained.

The change coincides with the date that marks the game's first Monday drawing on Aug. 23, 2021. The third added drawing is a national change, and Powerball drawings will continue to take place at the same time. The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), the overseeing group for the Powerball game, said that the change will generate larger Powerball jackpots.

This is the first ticket price increase in Powerball since nearly a decade ago when the cost for a ticket rose from $1 to $2. It's also when the jackpots changed to start at $40 million after a win.

Just a few months ago, there were fears that Idaho players would lose the ability to play Powerball in the state when it was confirmed that the game would expand to include Australia and Britain in the coming years. However, complications in the logistics of reworking the game to include international participants delayed the decision, and Powerball in Idaho was saved.

"Last March, it looked as if players would lose their choice to play Powerball," Anderson added. "However, the decision by the Powerball Game Group to include other countries in Powerball and begin international sales was delayed until 2022. Idaho's favorite game continues to be offered in Idaho and players have the freedom to enjoy playing a game they've loved for three decades. In fact, Powerball's contribution to our annual dividend this year was more than any single game."

According to the Lottery, these game changes only apply to Powerball and do not affect Idaho's other multi-state and in-state jackpot draw games.