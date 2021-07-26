Quick Links
Powerball ticket price to increase to $3 in Idaho
Every Powerball ticket sold in state will include Power Play option; begins in August
By Kate Northrop
The Idaho Lottery announced on Wednesday that it will be raising the Powerball ticket price to $3 per play beginning this August, by mandating that every ticket sold will include the Power Play multiplier option.
Next month, Powerball fans in Idaho will have to shell out more cash to play the multi-state Powerball game, but there is a catch.
"Powerball is the most popular lottery game in the country," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a press release. "It has been Idaho's favorite game since we helped establish it with twelve other lotteries nearly 30 years ago. After nearly a decade of continued success since the last change to the game, the time was right for the Powerball Game Group and the Idaho Lottery to introduce these game enhancements."
Beginning on Aug. 23, 2021, the price of one Powerball ticket will increase to $3, but it will automatically include the PowerPlay option. The PowerPlay add-on is a feature that multiplies all non-jackpot winning prizes by at least double, up to $2 million.
"Many Idaho Powerball winners in the past year already include the PowerPlay option, and we have heard from many others who wished they had included PowerPlay to make their wins even larger," Anderson explained.
The change coincides with the date that marks the game's first Monday drawing on Aug. 23, 2021. The third added drawing is a national change, and Powerball drawings will continue to take place at the same time. The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), the overseeing group for the Powerball game, said that the change will generate larger Powerball jackpots.
This is the first ticket price increase in Powerball since nearly a decade ago when the cost for a ticket rose from $1 to $2. It's also when the jackpots changed to start at $40 million after a win.
Just a few months ago, there were fears that Idaho players would lose the ability to play Powerball in the state when it was confirmed that the game would expand to include Australia and Britain in the coming years. However, complications in the logistics of reworking the game to include international participants delayed the decision, and Powerball in Idaho was saved.
"Last March, it looked as if players would lose their choice to play Powerball," Anderson added. "However, the decision by the Powerball Game Group to include other countries in Powerball and begin international sales was delayed until 2022. Idaho's favorite game continues to be offered in Idaho and players have the freedom to enjoy playing a game they've loved for three decades. In fact, Powerball's contribution to our annual dividend this year was more than any single game."
According to the Lottery, these game changes only apply to Powerball and do not affect Idaho's other multi-state and in-state jackpot draw games.
They're really getting more brazen, ..or more Cash-strapped.. All in the midst of a reneged promise of $40 Million dollar STARTING Jackpots,.. which supposedly was their initial reasons for the $1.00 price increase yrs ago..
They're really TESTING it out in Idaho 1st to see if it'll kill ticket sales.. which it probably will...but if it doesn't ?, then git ready America, to have it rammed down our throats.. as all the other States follow suit...
If they were for the Player's best intrest, they'd see ticket sales sky rocket if they'd only keep their word at existing promises...
Proof ... "Greed has No Honor"..!!
Good luck Idaho residents. Should that mentality trickle east to TN, it will be time to stop all PB participation until jackpots start hitting the $400-500M mark.
Integrity: There is just no substitute.
Maybe they're trying to kill the game off?
This really disappoints me. They are not even giving us a choice to choose whether or not we want the power play. Some people just want a few tickets without the extras and now they have to get it.
I wonder how many other states are going to join in on this?
Is this only for Idaho or for everyone else too? I only want the $2 tickets, power play is a waste of $ unless you live in a free play state, which I don't. Idaho is definitely not a free play state as it's west of the Mississippi River.
Their sales must have dropped because on top of their reneged promise of $40 million starting jackpots, they plan to have 3 draws a week for powerball. I think greed is largely at play and the 3 draws a week is them trying to get past the $20 million starting jackpots. What they are doing in idaho will turn off even more players because I suspect things have slowed and stayed slow because of the drop to $20 million starts. Now they are just desperately trying to justify not starting at $40 million. This kind of change makes jackpots bigger fast along with three draws a week. I think really what they are doing is some kind of course correction from the initial $2 ticket jump. I really think it slowed things down in the long run. I know lots of people who only buy occasionally now whereas they used to buy regularly.
I had been getting season tickets but once they announced 3 draws a week but still kept the starting pots at $20 million, I've decided to just get them when I feel like it and when pots are at least $40 million or more.
5/69 + 1/26 $3 Powerball
5/50 + 2/12 €2.5 Euromillions (=) 2.95 USD
combin(69,5)*26
=292201338
combin(50,5)*66
=139838160
We have Viking for €10 with a fuzzy description.
For right now , it's only for Idahoans..I think they're test-running it,..see how it goes over with'em..
So, in hindsight deduction, adding the extra weekly drawing was just another way of increasing their already ridiculous revenue, but blowing smoke up our butts, saying they're "just providing Players greater access to the Game"... Yeeaaa, RiGhT..!!
Why don't YOU start by DECREASING that CROOKED 1 hour cutoff time before the drawing...
Britain & Australia must've told you all to "SHOV'IT"
Is that even legal? The Power Play is an OPTION of the Powerball consortium of states that sell the game. Mandating that players MUST PURCHASE the Powerplay appears to be in violation of gaming laws.
The PowerPlay feature is worth the extra $1. But seems like they'd need approval from MUSL to even do that? I'd still pay though because I usually add it. I think the large unknowing majority would as well.
Haaa..!! These people obviously don't give a Rat's booty about "what's Legal..
*Started out initially with 45 numbers...with cutoff time at 10:45p
- then to 49 numbers..
- then to 53 numbers
- then to 55 numbers
- then to 59 numbers, with cutoff at 10p nationwide
- then to 69 numbers
- then to $2. per ticket
- Now, to 3 drawing per week , instead of 2, with preps to take a mandatory $3 purchase Nationwide, if not indeed Global...
Does THAT kinda record indicate an Organization with respect for what's Legal?..
"It (Powerball) has been Idaho's favorite game since we helped establish it with twelve other lotteries nearly 30 years ago. After nearly a decade of continued success since the last change to the game, the time was right for the Powerball Game Group and the Idaho Lottery to introduce these game enhancements."
Don't know which game is the favorite game in every lottery jurisdiction, but doubt any of those games would remain the favorite by raising the ticket prices by 50%. I hope no other lottery follows Idaho and makes the "jackpot only" option MM has mandatory.
* Pretty cavalier considering Idaho wanted to bail on PB just this year when they found out PB was thinking of expanding to include countries abroad.
* So if you only have $2.00, you can't buy a ticket? Gee even car dealerships are willing to negotiate on price- Idaho says No?
They can make it a pick 6 or pick 7 and add more numbers! $5 per line? You pay $3, you'll pay $5!
N : pick 5 6 7
69 : 11238513 119877472 1078897248
70 : 12103014 131115985 1198774720
71 : 13019909 143218999 1329890705
72 : 13991544 156238908 1473109704
73 : 15020334 170230452 1629348612
74 : 16108764 185250786 1799579064
75 : 17259390 201359550 1984829850
76 : 18474840 218618940 2186189400
77 : 19757815 237093780 2404808340
78 : 21111090 256851595 2641902120
79 : 22537515 277962685 2898753715
80 : 24040016 300500200 3176716400
81 : 25621596 324540216 3477216600
82 : 27285336 350161812 3801756816
83 : 29034396 377447148 4151918628
84 : 30872016 406481544 4529365776
85 : 32801517 437353560 4935847320
86 : 34826302 470155077 5373200880
87 : 36949857 504981379 5843355957
88 : 39175752 541931236 6348337336
89 : 41507642 581106988 6890268572
90 : 43949268 622614630 7471375560
91 : 46504458 666563898 8093990190
92 : 49177128 713068356 8760554088
93 : 51971283 762245484 9473622444
94 : 54891018 814216767 10235867928
95 : 57940519 869107785 11050084695
96 : 61124064 927048304 11919192480
97 : 64446024 988172368 12846240784
98 : 67910864 1052618392 13834413152
99 : 71523144 1120529256 14887031544
100 : 75287520 1192052400 16007560800
We have 6/48 + 1/5 Viking. 10 euros / 1 line. You get all viking numbers, but if you get the one right, it doubles the payout.
Play a wheel of 20 numbers with 2 vikings each? I doubt.