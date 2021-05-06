 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 7, 2021, 7:31 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Massachusetts Lottery processes first mobile ticket prize

May 6, 2021, 11:59 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Massachusetts LotteryMassachusetts Lottery: Massachusetts Lottery processes first mobile ticket prizeRating:

By Kate Northrop

The Massachusetts Lottery announced yesterday that it processed a remote prize claim through its mobile app for the very first time.

In what it called a "significant step in the introduction of digital technology," the Lottery celebrated the successful use of its mobile cashing service that it believes will provide multiple benefits to customers as well as the environment.

"Making remote ticket cashing transactions available is a terrific advancement for the Lottery in accommodating our customers," State Treasurer and Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Deborah B. Goldberg said. "It has the added benefit of positive environmental impacts as it helps reduce carbon emissions by eliminating a lot of driving and production of paper checks."

The Mass Lottery app has a remote ticket cashing feature that allows players to securely claim prizes of $601 to $5,000 and receive winnings electronically to their bank account.

"Our team has done a great job in getting us to this point, and we are pleased to have reached this milestone," Executive Director Michael Sweeney stated. "With this successful first transaction, we are moving into the next phase of testing, and we look forward to positive results."

The Lottery was delighted to feature Elaine Tellstone of Blackstone as the very first player to remotely process a prize claim through the mobile app. One day after submitting the claim, she received her winnings for a $1,000 instant ticket prize.

"It was just so simple — it took less than five minutes to scan my ticket and submit my claim," Tellstone remarked. "Depending on traffic and how many people were in line, it would've taken about two hours out of my day to claim my prize in person in Worcester."

The remote ticket scanning feature was added to the Mass Lottery app last fall, which allows players to check their tickets to see if they are winners. According to the Lottery, over 16,000 users have registered to use the feature, and over 2.8 million tickets have been scanned.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

8 comments. Last comment 7 hours ago by Stat$talker.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2526 Posts
Offline

Finally...now they can be on track to purchase tickets on-line @ some point.

 

Like I've said before, years ago had written to Deborah about this and how convenient it is for players.   Though I never heard from her, I knew that she was on board for this.

Sometimes the Puritanical standards to this day still rule the roost in Massachusetts!

    billybucks
    Avatar
    ma
    United States
    Member #188574
    March 15, 2018
    71 Posts
    Offline

    It is a fun day to go to Worcester and cash a tax ticket. Just combine it with a little shopping you need to do or a haircut at Jackie's down the road and then a trip to their bank to get cash or your bank branch to deposit it. Then you can head to Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun for a casino run. I never heard of anyone having an issue with going there in person. I suppose for some it could be more convenient but not as much fun.

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163182
      January 22, 2015
      2526 Posts
      Offline

      It is a fun day to go to Worcester and cash a tax ticket. Just combine it with a little shopping you need to do or a haircut at Jackie's down the road and then a trip to their bank to get cash or your bank branch to deposit it. Then you can head to Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun for a casino run. I never heard of anyone having an issue with going there in person. I suppose for some it could be more convenient but not as much fun.

      Always wanted to own a bowling alley billybucks.   There was a Candlepin one for sale in Worcester...guess that'll never happen.   Hey isn't MGM Springfield closer than the Connecticut casinos you mentioned???

        Fish7568
        Avatar
        New Member

        United States
        Member #215195
        May 6, 2021
        2 Posts
        Offline

        It is easy way that  IRS track down you  are winning so much money on the lottery.  I prefer the old fashioned way received cash. So it would not be tracked.

          billybucks
          Avatar
          ma
          United States
          Member #188574
          March 15, 2018
          71 Posts
          Offline

          Always wanted to own a bowling alley billybucks.   There was a Candlepin one for sale in Worcester...guess that'll never happen.   Hey isn't MGM Springfield closer than the Connecticut casinos you mentioned???

          About the same distance but Ct. has many more amenities and no tolls to get there. Candlepin bowling was invented there and there was once 15 bowling alleys all with leagues and waiting lists every day of the week. There were pro traveling leagues to suburban towns which there are a couple still operating. Mostly birthday parties now as the leagues all died when that Saturday noon Candlepin bowling TV show went off the air.

            Bleudog101
            Avatar
            Simpsonville
            United States
            Member #163182
            January 22, 2015
            2526 Posts
            Offline

            About the same distance but Ct. has many more amenities and no tolls to get there. Candlepin bowling was invented there and there was once 15 bowling alleys all with leagues and waiting lists every day of the week. There were pro traveling leagues to suburban towns which there are a couple still operating. Mostly birthday parties now as the leagues all died when that Saturday noon Candlepin bowling TV show went off the air.

            Oh yeah, good old Don Gillis, Candlepins for cash I think it was called.   Used to watch it every Saturday.

            Have a Candlepin and a bowling ball that I show folks what the sport is all about!   Used to bowl @ Kemps Framingham, four story walk up no elevator or sometimes Bowlerama in Framingham...all sadly gone now.

            First time was Gaylor bowl in Millis, that one is still there.

            Have you ever tried Duck pin bowling??  I never have.

              billybucks
              Avatar
              ma
              United States
              Member #188574
              March 15, 2018
              71 Posts
              Offline

              Oh yeah, good old Don Gillis, Candlepins for cash I think it was called.   Used to watch it every Saturday.

              Have a Candlepin and a bowling ball that I show folks what the sport is all about!   Used to bowl @ Kemps Framingham, four story walk up no elevator or sometimes Bowlerama in Framingham...all sadly gone now.

              First time was Gaylor bowl in Millis, that one is still there.

              Have you ever tried Duck pin bowling??  I never have.

              It was fun for all ages with Jim Britt when it started in 1958. Then Gillis took over and it was just Candlepin Bowling. Candlepins for cash was on every night at 5:30 with Bob Gamere for amateur bowlers to have a shot. I did the walkup at Kemps back in 1979 once to practice for my league that was starting that night. Bowlerama I had heard of but never went. Fairway Sports World in Natick was very popular. The Millis lanes are still there under another name. I have duck pinned in Lowell, Chelmsford, Billerica and Taunton and Rhode Island. The Taunton one just closed the others are still operating.

                Stat$talker
                Stat$talker's avatar - animated sphere.gif
                700 light yrs West of Milky Way Galaxy's Center
                United States
                Member #200642
                September 1, 2019
                970 Posts
                Offline

                It is easy way that  IRS track down you  are winning so much money on the lottery.  I prefer the old fashioned way received cash. So it would not be tracked.

                Yea, we're ALL being "hoodwinked" into indoctrination of the Biblically Prophesied CASHLESS World... " That no Man might buy or sell, except he that has the name of the Beast or the NUMBER of his name"...!!

                It all seems very attractive to some right now,.. but not keeping 1 eye in the Bible, and the other on breakthrough commerce tactics,  will prove too late for most, once reality sets in...phones (handheld computers) already track our every move..!!

                Better learn to Barter...

                ......No No  EVERYBODY'S NOT ASLEEP..!! 

                 

                -Stat$talker 

                ...MATH... The final Stochastic frontier...

                These are the Lottery Voyages of Stat$talker..!!

                The ongoing Mission,..to seek out the Laws of "Probability Math"...

                 to master its rules to invoke...to Conquer ALL Major Jackpots..!!

                ...To boldly go,... Where NO Player has gone before...!!

                   
                  Page 1 of 1