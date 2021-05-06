Massachusetts Lottery processes first mobile ticket prize

By Kate Northrop

The Massachusetts Lottery announced yesterday that it processed a remote prize claim through its mobile app for the very first time.

In what it called a "significant step in the introduction of digital technology," the Lottery celebrated the successful use of its mobile cashing service that it believes will provide multiple benefits to customers as well as the environment.

"Making remote ticket cashing transactions available is a terrific advancement for the Lottery in accommodating our customers," State Treasurer and Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Deborah B. Goldberg said. "It has the added benefit of positive environmental impacts as it helps reduce carbon emissions by eliminating a lot of driving and production of paper checks."

The Mass Lottery app has a remote ticket cashing feature that allows players to securely claim prizes of $601 to $5,000 and receive winnings electronically to their bank account.

"Our team has done a great job in getting us to this point, and we are pleased to have reached this milestone," Executive Director Michael Sweeney stated. "With this successful first transaction, we are moving into the next phase of testing, and we look forward to positive results."

The Lottery was delighted to feature Elaine Tellstone of Blackstone as the very first player to remotely process a prize claim through the mobile app. One day after submitting the claim, she received her winnings for a $1,000 instant ticket prize.

"It was just so simple — it took less than five minutes to scan my ticket and submit my claim," Tellstone remarked. "Depending on traffic and how many people were in line, it would've taken about two hours out of my day to claim my prize in person in Worcester."

The remote ticket scanning feature was added to the Mass Lottery app last fall, which allows players to check their tickets to see if they are winners. According to the Lottery, over 16,000 users have registered to use the feature, and over 2.8 million tickets have been scanned.