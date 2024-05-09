USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 2:10 pm

You last visited
May 9, 2024, 2:10 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Star Wars fan hits $5.37 million Massachusetts Lottery Megabucks jackpot on May 4th

Star Wars fan hits $5.37 million Massachusetts Lottery Megabucks jackpot on May 4th

May 9, 2024, 1:47 pm (Post a comment)

Massachusetts Lottery

May the Fourth be with you

By Kate Northrop

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — The force was strong with one Star Wars superfan, who won a $5.37 million jackpot from the Massachusetts Lottery's Megabucks game on May the 4th, the unofficial holiday of the Star Wars franchise.

James Jorgensen of Northborough was one with the force on Sat., May 4, 2024, the day he won a $5.37 million Megabucks jackpot.

Prior to the drawing, he had stopped at Lowe's Variety Market and Meat Shop on West Main Street in Northborough to pick up his tickets.

There was no better timing for the Star Wars enthusiast. Winning the jackpot was incredible in the first place, but having it fall on May 4 was even more satisfying.

"The best thing is I'm a huge Star Wars fan, so I was all decked out in a Star Wars hat and Star Wars shirt, and I won on May 4th, which is an unofficial Star Wars holiday," Jorgensen told the Lottery.

Jorgensen's partner, Jennifer, joined him when he went to collect his prize at Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. There, he received a one-time lump sum payment of $3,609,886 before taxes.

He'll use the winnings to buy a home and pay for his children's college tuition, he said.

For selling the winning ticket, Lowe's Variety Market and Meat Shop will receive a $50,000 bonus.

The Massachusetts Lottery's Megabucks game was overhauled on Nov. 13, 2023 in order to "bring more value to players, with better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and double the winnings for all non-jackpot prize tiers," the Lottery said in a press release. Monday drawings were also added to the usual Wednesday and Saturday draw schedule.

One of the notable changes was the number matrix, which was reduced from 1 to 49 to 1 to 44, while still choosing six numbers. As a result, the odds of winning the jackpot improved from 1 in 13.98 million to 1 in 7.06 million.

The "Doubler" component was also discarded, and instead all non-jackpot prizes were doubled. The ticket price increased from $1 to $2, and the starting jackpot remains the same at $500,000.

Jorgensen's win was the second Megabucks jackpot win since the game was redesigned.

The Megabucks jackpot currently stands at $500,000 for the next drawing on Sat., May 11. Megabucks drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:00 pm EST.

All winning numbers, prize amounts, and odds can be found on Lottery Post's Massachusetts Lottery Results page.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Massachusetts Lottery Results

Massachusetts Lottery - official site

Buy official Mass Cash tickets

Buy official Lucky for Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

VIDEO: July's Weekly Roundup in lottery newsJul 7, 2023

VIDEO: May's Weekly Roundup in lottery newsMay 26, 2023

Massachusetts man visits two lottery retailers to win $10 millionMar 25, 2021

$2.9M jackpot winner received lottery ticket as a giftJul 13, 2018

Scammers using social media accounts claiming to be lottery winner Mavis WanczykAug 31, 2017

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest