Massachusetts Lottery shakes up Megabucks game

New ticket price, number matrix, odds, and prize amounts

By Kate Northrop

The Massachusetts Lottery is giving its in-state draw game Megabucks an entire makeover, with changes coming to odds, prizes, and ticket prices.

Massachusetts lottery players can expect to see an overhaul of the local Megabucks draw game tomorrow, which will completely alter the odds, prizes, and price point of a ticket.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Lottery announced that the Megabucks game is being redesigned to "bring more value to players" with the promise of better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and bigger payouts for all non-jackpot prizes.

The Lottery is also adding more opportunities to play by installing a Monday drawing in the current Wednesday and Saturday draw schedule.

One notable change coming to Megabucks is the number matrix. Instead of choosing six numbers from 1 to 49, players will now choose six numbers from 1 to 44. As a result, the odds of winning the jackpot by matching all six numbers is significantly improving from 1 in 13,983,826 to 1 in 7,059,052.

The number of non-jackpot prize tiers will remain the same — players will still win prizes for matching three, four, or five winning numbers. The change to the number matrix means that the overall odds of winning any prize have gone from 1 in 54 to 1 in 39.3.

Megabucks is also doing away with the "Doubler" component, and the cost of a ticket is increasing from $1 to $2. In return, the Lottery is doubling all non-jackpot prizes. For example, matching five winning numbers used to win a $2,500 second-tier prize. Starting tomorrow, the second-tier prize for matching five winning numbers will be $5,000.

This will mark the final year of the Megabucks Doubler format since its inception in 2009. Having launched in November 1982, the Megabucks game has seen several changes throughout its history.

"The Megabucks game has been making millionaires in Massachusetts for over 40 years, and we are excited about these enhancements that will result in more winners at all prize levels, including the jackpot," Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a press release.

One aspect of the game that will not change is the starting jackpot, which will remain at $500,000.

The new game format will go into effect starting tomorrow, Sun., Nov. 12, and the first drawing to reflect these changes will occur on Mon., Nov. 13.

According to the Lottery, the largest jackpot in Megabucks or Megabucks Doubler history is a $21.7 million prize that was split by eight winning tickets on Oct. 16, 1985. At the time, it was the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The largest jackpot won on a single ticket in the game's history is $16.35 million, which was won in the Sept. 10, 2022 drawing by a ticket sold in Ware.

Megabucks drawings will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:00 pm EST. All winning numbers, prizes and odds are published on Lottery Post's Massachusetts Lottery Results page right after each drawing.