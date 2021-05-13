 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 14, 2021, 10:49 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Ohio, Kentucky to use lotteries as incentive for residents to get vaccinated

May 13, 2021, 12:49 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Insider BuzzInsider Buzz: Ohio, Kentucky to use lotteries as incentive for residents to get vaccinatedRating:

By Kate Northrop

Ohio and Kentucky are trying new tactics to incentivize their residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some of which involve a separate lottery for those who received a vaccine or a promotion to persuade individuals to get one.

States are trying to find ways to encourage people to get themselves and children vaccinated against the coronavirus. In one instance, Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey announced earlier this month that "any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer."

Ohio and Kentucky are taking it a step further, offering a $1 million and $225,000 jackpot, respectively.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the $1 million lottery drawing in his Statewide Address last night.

"Two weeks from tonight, on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults — adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine," DeWine revealed. "This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. The pool of names for the Ohio Vaccine Million Drawing will be derived from the Ohio Secretary of State's publicly available voter registration database."

DeWine said in the address that the government will make a web page available for people to sign up for the drawings if they are not currently in a database that the government is using. Participants must be at least 18 years of age on the day of the drawing, must live in Ohio, and must be vaccinated before the drawing to be eligible to win.

The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings, and the drawings will be conducted by the Ohio Lottery. Money to finance the drawings will come from existing federal coronavirus relief funds.

"I know that some of you are shaking your head and saying, 'That Mike DeWine, he's crazy. This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'" DeWine explained. "But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic, when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it, the real waste is a life that is lost now to COVID-19."

DeWine also announced a separate drawing for children who have been vaccinated.

"Getting [younger people] vaccinated is so important that we will have a separate incentive for them," DeWine said. "Two weeks from tonight on Wednesday, May 26th, we will announce the winner of a drawing of all those 17-year-olds and under who have been vaccinated, and the winner will receive a full four-year scholarship to any one of our state universities. This will include tuition, room and board, and books."

Next Tues., May 18, the government will open an online portal for children who have been vaccinated to register. The lottery drawing will be conducted on Wednesdays for five consecutive weeks.

The Kentucky Lottery is running a similar promotion to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, the Lottery released a press release detailing how players can get a free chance at taking home the $225,000 Kentucky Cash Ball jackpot.

Kentucky Cash Ball is a nightly draw game that offers a $225,000 top prize for matching four numbers and a Cash Ball number, with several other prize tiers of lesser value. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 1.309 million.

The promotion, which started on Monday, offers a coupon for a free Cash Ball ticket to those over the age of 18 who get their first or second COVID-19 vaccination dose at a participating Kroger or Walmart location. There are coupons available for a total of 225,000 free Cash Ball tickets.

"We hope that by literally injecting a little fun into the process, more people will get vaccinated," President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Mary Harville said in a press release. "This is good for Kentucky's businesses, it's good for the Kentucky Lottery, and it's good for Kentucky college students counting on us through the scholarship and grant programs funded by our proceeds."

"I hope this shot at $225,000 will be the incentive needed for more Kentuckians to get a vaccine," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. "Helping keep our Kentucky communities safe and a free chance at winning hundreds of thousands of dollars is a win-win for everyone involved. Thank you, Kentucky Lottery, Walmart and Kroger, for this fantastic example of Team Kentucky spirit."

Players can participate in the promotion by receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any Kentucky Kroger location that have either a pharmacy or Little Clinic or at all Kentucky Walmart locations that sell lottery tickets. Combined, there are over 170 of these locations across the state.

After receiving a dose of the vaccine at an eligible location, an individual will receive a coupon for a free Cash Ball ticket. The offer is active until all 225,000 free tickets run out or through next Fri., May 21, whichever comes first. The coupons for free tickets are redeemable at any Kentucky Lottery retailer between now and Jun. 1.

"At Kroger, Our Purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit, which means we are called to do more and help make the lives of those around us better," Kroger Louisville Division President Ann Reed said in a statement. "The importance of this has never been more apparent than over the past year. Our industry, as well as others, has stepped up to serve everyday throughout the pandemic, and our teams have truly been heroes."

According to Reed, Kroger has vaccinated over 200,000 Kentuckians, but she says there is still much work to do.

"When Governor Beshear reached out for support, Kroger was ready and willing to help," Reed continued. "Our long-time partners at the Kentucky Lottery have created a fun and innovative way to encourage even more Kentuckians to get their vaccine and have fun while doing it."

Harville explained that the Lottery's efforts are part of a bigger picture — to get the state to the point of re-opening as soon as possible so that residents can return to a degree of normalcy.

"Through this effort, we can work to reach that crucial mark of two-point-five million Kentuckians vaccinated and re-open our state," Harville concluded. "When that happens and restrictions are lifted, I know businesses will welcome back customers — and customers will feel safer being out and about."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

20 comments. Last comment 33 minutes ago by Luckyguesser.
Page 1 of 2
Previous TopicNext Topic
hearsetrax
hearsetrax's avatar - alien on_computer.jpg

United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3354 Posts
Offline

By Kate Northrop

Ohio and Kentucky are trying new tactics to incentivize their residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some of which involve a separate lottery for those who received a vaccine or a promotion to persuade individuals to get one.

States are trying to find ways to encourage people to get themselves and children vaccinated against the coronavirus. In one instance, Governor Phil Murphy in New Jersey announced earlier this month that "any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer."

Ohio and Kentucky are taking it a step further, offering a $1 million and $225,000 jackpot, respectively.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the $1 million lottery drawing in his Statewide Address last night.

"Two weeks from tonight, on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults — adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine," DeWine revealed. "This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. The pool of names for the Ohio Vaccine Million Drawing will be derived from the Ohio Secretary of State's publicly available voter registration database."

DeWine said in the address that the government will make a web page available for people to sign up for the drawings if they are not currently in a database that the government is using. Participants must be at least 18 years of age on the day of the drawing, must live in Ohio, and must be vaccinated before the drawing to be eligible to win.

The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings, and the drawings will be conducted by the Ohio Lottery. Money to finance the drawings will come from existing federal coronavirus relief funds.

"I know that some of you are shaking your head and saying, 'That Mike DeWine, he's crazy. This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'" DeWine explained. "But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic, when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it, the real waste is a life that is lost now to COVID-19."

DeWine also announced a separate drawing for children who have been vaccinated.

"Getting [younger people] vaccinated is so important that we will have a separate incentive for them," DeWine said. "Two weeks from tonight on Wednesday, May 26th, we will announce the winner of a drawing of all those 17-year-olds and under who have been vaccinated, and the winner will receive a full four-year scholarship to any one of our state universities. This will include tuition, room and board, and books."

Next Tues., May 18, the government will open an online portal for children who have been vaccinated to register. The lottery drawing will be conducted on Wednesdays for five consecutive weeks.

The Kentucky Lottery is running a similar promotion to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, the Lottery released a press release detailing how players can get a free chance at taking home the $225,000 Kentucky Cash Ball jackpot.

Kentucky Cash Ball is a nightly draw game that offers a $225,000 top prize for matching four numbers and a Cash Ball number, with several other prize tiers of lesser value. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 1.309 million.

The promotion, which started on Monday, offers a coupon for a free Cash Ball ticket to those over the age of 18 who get their first or second COVID-19 vaccination dose at a participating Kroger or Walmart location. There are coupons available for a total of 225,000 free Cash Ball tickets.

"We hope that by literally injecting a little fun into the process, more people will get vaccinated," President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Mary Harville said in a press release. "This is good for Kentucky's businesses, it's good for the Kentucky Lottery, and it's good for Kentucky college students counting on us through the scholarship and grant programs funded by our proceeds."

"I hope this shot at $225,000 will be the incentive needed for more Kentuckians to get a vaccine," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. "Helping keep our Kentucky communities safe and a free chance at winning hundreds of thousands of dollars is a win-win for everyone involved. Thank you, Kentucky Lottery, Walmart and Kroger, for this fantastic example of Team Kentucky spirit."

Players can participate in the promotion by receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at any Kentucky Kroger location that have either a pharmacy or Little Clinic or at all Kentucky Walmart locations that sell lottery tickets. Combined, there are over 170 of these locations across the state.

After receiving a dose of the vaccine at an eligible location, an individual will receive a coupon for a free Cash Ball ticket. The offer is active until all 225,000 free tickets run out or through next Fri., May 21, whichever comes first. The coupons for free tickets are redeemable at any Kentucky Lottery retailer between now and Jun. 1.

"At Kroger, Our Purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit, which means we are called to do more and help make the lives of those around us better," Kroger Louisville Division President Ann Reed said in a statement. "The importance of this has never been more apparent than over the past year. Our industry, as well as others, has stepped up to serve everyday throughout the pandemic, and our teams have truly been heroes."

According to Reed, Kroger has vaccinated over 200,000 Kentuckians, but she says there is still much work to do.

"When Governor Beshear reached out for support, Kroger was ready and willing to help," Reed continued. "Our long-time partners at the Kentucky Lottery have created a fun and innovative way to encourage even more Kentuckians to get their vaccine and have fun while doing it."

Harville explained that the Lottery's efforts are part of a bigger picture — to get the state to the point of re-opening as soon as possible so that residents can return to a degree of normalcy.

"Through this effort, we can work to reach that crucial mark of two-point-five million Kentuckians vaccinated and re-open our state," Harville concluded. "When that happens and restrictions are lifted, I know businesses will welcome back customers — and customers will feel safer being out and about."

    QuadroMike
    Avatar
    New Member

    United States
    Member #215323
    May 13, 2021
    1 Posts
    Offline

    I'm becoming real suspicious about this  "vaccine". Why are they pushing so hard for a vaccine doesn't prevent you from getting or giving covid-19?

      wander73
      wander73's avatar - Lottery-008.jpg

      United States
      Member #153767
      March 24, 2014
      4957 Posts
      Offline

      Mind control ,   Sick of hearing this companies for tool

      Anyone can beat my price,  no one can beat my value.

      I don't sell the steak,  I sell the sizzle!

      I set the market value on items

        Stack47
        Avatar
        Kentucky
        United States
        Member #32651
        February 14, 2006
        9151 Posts
        Offline

        I'm becoming real suspicious about this  "vaccine". Why are they pushing so hard for a vaccine doesn't prevent you from getting or giving covid-19?

        "Why are they pushing so hard for a vaccine doesn't prevent you from getting or giving covid-19?"

        Just a guess, but it looks like you have no idea how the Small Pox and other vaccinations work.

        It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

          Stack47
          Avatar
          Kentucky
          United States
          Member #32651
          February 14, 2006
          9151 Posts
          Offline

          Read where Ohio is giving away five $1 million prizes and KY is giving away a chance to win something.

          It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

            Luckyguesser
            Avatar
            New Member
            Chicago
            United States
            Member #181348
            April 23, 2017
            8 Posts
            Online

            Hello Stack47 , 

            A vaccination is a poison with a microchip in it and is used to depopulate us for the new world order agenda according to the guidestone in Georgia.

            A lot of people have died and gotten injured from it.

            You should read the small printed ingredients that are used to make a vaccine before you decide to get vaccinated.

            Microsoft founder Bill Gates is such a devil worshipping n pedophile monster who thinks the world is overpopulated wants to help us with his satanic patented injections ! 

            Say No to a mark of the beast (vaccine) !

              gregs241
              gregs241's avatar - animal shark.jpg
              Grantsburg, WI
              United States
              Member #176113
              July 21, 2016
              1893 Posts
              Offline

              Hello Stack47 , 

              A vaccination is a poison with a microchip in it and is used to depopulate us for the new world order agenda according to the guidestone in Georgia.

              A lot of people have died and gotten injured from it.

              You should read the small printed ingredients that are used to make a vaccine before you decide to get vaccinated.

              Microsoft founder Bill Gates is such a devil worshipping n pedophile monster who thinks the world is overpopulated wants to help us with his satanic patented injections ! 

              Say No to a mark of the beast (vaccine) !

              100% in agreement with you!! NO JAB FOR THIS ONE!! 

              I know everything except tonight's winning LOTTO numbers LOL

                gregs241
                gregs241's avatar - animal shark.jpg
                Grantsburg, WI
                United States
                Member #176113
                July 21, 2016
                1893 Posts
                Offline

                I for one would be happy to out live my cats Hurray! and one is over 25!! ( not sure of people years conversion)............

                I know everything except tonight's winning LOTTO numbers LOL

                  Bleudog101
                  Avatar
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163182
                  January 22, 2015
                  2534 Posts
                  Offline

                  Hello Stack47 , 

                  A vaccination is a poison with a microchip in it and is used to depopulate us for the new world order agenda according to the guidestone in Georgia.

                  A lot of people have died and gotten injured from it.

                  You should read the small printed ingredients that are used to make a vaccine before you decide to get vaccinated.

                  Microsoft founder Bill Gates is such a devil worshipping n pedophile monster who thinks the world is overpopulated wants to help us with his satanic patented injections ! 

                  Say No to a mark of the beast (vaccine) !

                  WOW, what ignorance you have.   Are you an anti-vaxxer??

                   

                  A microchip in 0.5 ml in clear fluid...I've got a bridge for sale too.

                  I'm biased being retired medical 20 years US Army and 20 years in PICU not saying that makes me better, just have a broader based vision of things.

                  Also I am in the J & J vaccine trial.  One of my Attending Physicians posted higher risk for getting blood clots with birth control high risk and cigarette smoking the highest.

                  No vaccine can necessarily prevent all infections, but are designed to lessen the severity if you do come down with Covid-19.

                    MsBee18
                    Avatar
                    Florida
                    United States
                    Member #186822
                    January 2, 2018
                    340 Posts
                    Offline

                    There's a hidden message if you have to pay someone $1,000,000 to protect themselves or better their community.

                      noise-gate
                      Avatar
                      Chasing $ Millions.
                      White Shores- California
                      United States
                      Member #136471
                      December 12, 2012
                      6579 Posts
                      Offline

                      Hello Stack47 , 

                      A vaccination is a poison with a microchip in it and is used to depopulate us for the new world order agenda according to the guidestone in Georgia.

                      A lot of people have died and gotten injured from it.

                      You should read the small printed ingredients that are used to make a vaccine before you decide to get vaccinated.

                      Microsoft founder Bill Gates is such a devil worshipping n pedophile monster who thinks the world is overpopulated wants to help us with his satanic patented injections ! 

                      Say No to a mark of the beast (vaccine) !

                      If you were born in the US, it is recommended that YOU be vaccinated for polio between 2 to 4 months & twice more before entering elementary school. Were you, if yes, why?

                      According to the uninformed- India is burning the dead to get a handle on the flu, right? As for the so called " Mark of the beast" they probably said that about the vaccine for polio as well. 

                      * It would seem  people living in the early 1900's were smarter than some living today, l wonder why that is?

                       * Voice of Reason *   

                       

                      People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                        Stack47
                        Avatar
                        Kentucky
                        United States
                        Member #32651
                        February 14, 2006
                        9151 Posts
                        Offline

                        Hello Stack47 , 

                        A vaccination is a poison with a microchip in it and is used to depopulate us for the new world order agenda according to the guidestone in Georgia.

                        A lot of people have died and gotten injured from it.

                        You should read the small printed ingredients that are used to make a vaccine before you decide to get vaccinated.

                        Microsoft founder Bill Gates is such a devil worshipping n pedophile monster who thinks the world is overpopulated wants to help us with his satanic patented injections ! 

                        Say No to a mark of the beast (vaccine) !

                        Have a tin foil hat I could borrow?

                        It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

                          noise-gate
                          Avatar
                          Chasing $ Millions.
                          White Shores- California
                          United States
                          Member #136471
                          December 12, 2012
                          6579 Posts
                          Offline

                          Have a tin foil hat I could borrow?

                          l need a tin foil hat as well.

                          Last time I read : Former President Trump & his family took the Covid vaccine as well, l guess for " show." Meaning they received the mark of the beast as well. Where is Paula White when you need her, she could have warned 45.

                           * Voice of Reason *   

                           

                          People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                            paymentplan-man
                            Avatar
                            DMV
                            United States
                            Member #183844
                            August 18, 2017
                            294 Posts
                            Offline

                            I'm becoming real suspicious about this  "vaccine". Why are they pushing so hard for a vaccine doesn't prevent you from getting or giving covid-19?

                            You used the Internet to write this post. Might I suggest using it to understand more about the vaccine as well. That way your questions aren't just questions. have a blessed day

                               
                              Page 1 of 2
                              1 - Current Page2 - Last Page