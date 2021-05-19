 
New York City considering vaccination lottery incentive similar to Ohio's

May 19, 2021, 6:23 pm

By Kate Northrop

A week after Ohio announced their "Vax-a-Million" lottery, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that his administration is considering a similar idea to motivate residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday at a City Hall press briefing, de Blasio responded to a reporter who inquired about New York holding a separate lottery to incentivize unvaccinated residents to get a dose.

"We are talking about whether that kind of approach would add something," de Blasio answered. "Every day, we're seeing continued progress on vaccination. I think the number one reason that's happening is because we've made it ever-more convenient — more local, walk-in, mobile vaccination centers — I think all of this is just making it real easy for people."

The New York City Mayor's Office has already offered various incentives for people who received their vaccination, such as a free two-week Citi Bike membership, free fries at Shake Shack, and a free weekly MetroCard.

While a lottery for a cash prize is currently just a rumor, de Blasio has already announced a lottery-type incentive for basketball fans — a chance to win free tickets to a home Brooklyn Nets game by getting vaccinated at the Barclay's Center vaccination site.

"Now, here's the deal," de Blasio explained while sporting a jersey. "Go there, get vaccinated, enter a lottery for playoff tickets... The Nets are gonna be in the playoffs for a long time all the way until the end, so you're going to have multiple chances to win playoff tickets when you get vaccinated at that site."

While the current incentives offered by the administration might be appealing to some people, de Blasio said that his office is going to continue looking for more ways to interest the public.

"I talk to people all the time who say, 'Oh yeah, I'm just finally getting around to it,' [or] 'Oh yeah, there's someplace now near me I'm gonna go,'" he said. "I think the incentives are also helping and generating a lot of interest and focus."

New Yorkers looking for a money incentive will have to wait and see what the de Blasio administration decides.

"We're looking at models around the country, and a lottery-type idea is real interesting," de Blasio concluded. "We'll be assessing that, and we'll have more to say on that soon."

Lottery Post Staff

billybucks
ma
United States
Member #188574
March 15, 2018
77 Posts
Sounds to me that some states ordered too much vaccine and the demand dropped like a rock.

    kao1632
    New Zealand
    Member #177451
    September 29, 2016
    39 Posts
    Sounds to me that some states ordered too much vaccine and the demand dropped like a rock.

    IIRC, the Federal government allocated vaccine based on population data. States were then able to distribute it as they wanted. They didn't get to "order" doses (There were stories of some states asking for more doses because they had greater demand.)

     

    The people who "wanted" to be vaccinated are predominantly vaccinated... 

     

    It is the "holdouts" that these lotteries are aimed at.

     

    people who, for a variety of reasons, have so far not taken up the opportunity to be vaccinated.

     

    If the "holdouts" remain as too great a proportion of the population, then the USA will never reach "herd immunity".. COVID-19 will remain in the population ready to strike at anytime when there was a sufficient pool of vulnerable people (lack suitable antibodies...)

      HaveABall
      United States
      Member #72446
      March 18, 2009
      1378 Posts
      It's an interesting, expensive, unit of data from Covid-19 virus to measure.  I wonder that if the %dead of residents within the USA, within 12 months, had been higher than the .15% actual dead ... would more residents have received the free full vaccine by now. I believe that most folks understand that the free full vaccine has been available, for the past month, at most grocery store pharmacies, without a wait.

      Perhaps if 1% of USA residents had died.  Or maybe 10% had died.

      Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

      Disney

         
        Page 1 of 1