Retired New York Lottery legend Yolanda Vega to compete on Family Feud

Yolanda returns to TV to win her own prize money

By Kate Northrop

Lottery and Family Feud fans unite — the popular game show will feature Yolanda Vega, 66, one of the most well-known faces in New York Lottery history.

While avid lottery players may recognize Yolanda as the exuberant announcer best known for handing out ceremonial checks with a smile, she's set to reappear in front of the nation to win a prize of her own.

In January, the television host and personality retired after more than three decades delivering the winning numbers, checks, and dreams to players across New York state.

"When I retired, my daughters had said, 'Mom, [are] you going to have a retirement party?' and I said, 'No, no, I don't do parties," Yolanda told Times Union.

Her daughters, Gabriella Gordon and Rebecca Vega, put their heads together to figure out the best way to commemorate their mother's milestone achievement.

During Christmas of 2021, Yolanda received a "beautiful gift" from her daughters — a preliminary application form for Family Feud. At the end of January 2022, the game show producers reached out to the Vega family and interviewed them over Zoom, which partially consisted of having the five contestants participate in a mock Family Feud show.

The Vega family received word in April 2022 that they had been accepted to be on the show.

"Somehow, they picked our family," Yolanda said in an interview.

In June 2022, Yolanda, her two daughters, her son-in-law, and her niece flew out to Atlanta to film the episode. She said her husband, Miguel, was not part of the five-person team, especially because he's "so good" at the game when they watch from home, Yolanda remarked.

While Yolanda classically sports a unique exuberance, her husband is actually the opposite. Miguel's personality is more on the calm side, something that you would not normally see on a televised game show, Yolanda explained.

"Miguel is good, but he's chill," she said. "And you can't be chill on Family Feud."

Miguel is looking forward to watching the episode with his family from the comfort of their home when it airs on Feb. 2.

"The experience was like nothing I have ever experienced," Yolanda said to the online journal. "Oprah was cool, but Steve Harvey was totally amazing."