New York Lottery legend Yolanda Vega retires after 32 years

Jan 28, 2022, 6:30 am

New York Lottery legend Yolanda Vega retires after 32 years

Face of the New York Lottery finishes her final day as the state's most iconic TV host

By Kate Northrop

Famed New York Lottery television host and personality Yolanda Vega has retired after more than three decades delivering the winning numbers (and checks) to players across the state.

Yolanda Vega, 66, is stepping down as the face of the New York Lottery, having had touched the lives of Empire State residents with her exuberance while greeting players with her trademark phrase, "I'm Yolaaaaanda Vega!"

"Yolanda Vega, our iconic Draw Team member, has retired after an incredible 32 years," the Lottery announced on Twitter this week. "We truly hit the jackpot by having her as a part of the New York lottery family."

Monday marked her final day at the New York Lottery, but her classic signature greeting cemented itself in the rest of her career just six months into the job.

"I came in, and I had drank a lot of Puerto Rican espresso, and I was pumped up," she told Binghamton Fox affiliate WICZ in a 2018 interview. "I said, 'With the New York Lottery, I'm Yolaaanda Vegaaaa!' And they said, 'Woah, what are you doing?' And I said, 'That's who I am, and I'm proud of who I am."

It must not have just been the energy she exuded in front of cameras, but the distinct way she pronounced her name that also helped solidify her role as a staple in New York television.

"It just took so hard," Vega remarked on Wednesday. "I believe it helped promote me, helped blow me up. It's melodic and it's fun. I've had numerous women tell me that the first words out of their children's mouths were Yolanda Vega."

As her popularity grew, so too did her fanbase. While followers constantly greeted her with their own impressions of her trademark phrase, the Lottery held "I Want To Be Yolanda Vega" contests across the state where fans would dress up as and deliver their best attempts to imitate her.

"People would imitate [her catchphrase] or test it out with her — if she ever got tired of it, it never showed," former New York Lottery Director Margaret R. DeFrancisco said.

Players tuning in to live televised drawings would even voice their disapproval whenever Vega's segments were occasionally pre-empted by a sporting event.

"We would get phone calls from people saying, 'How dare you pre-empt Yolanda," DeFrancisco added.

For 32 years, players knew Vega, not only as the lady on TV who called out the winning numbers, but as the one who personally delivered the oversized checks to New Yorkers-turned-millionaires. For those lucky enough to come into millions, Vega was the one they could expect to meet.

"Yolanda was the master of that," New York State Gaming Commission spokesperson Brad Maione told the Post. "She defined the role."

Vega had said in her 2018 interview that part of her job meant making winners feel at ease while she presented them with a ceremonial check on live television.

"I find out how they feel about winning, what led up to the winning," she explained to WICZ. "I find out details about them, and it makes them feel comfortable because they're looking at me. Don't look at the audience, don't look at the camera, just talk to me."

According to Gaming Commission officials, Vega delivered a conservative estimate of over $4 billion in lottery prizes.

"It's the end of an era," Maione finished. "There will never be another Yolanda Vega in the business. Her ebullient nature, coupled with playful personality made Yolanda a national icon. We will miss her presence."



Lottery Post Staff

8 comments.
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2806 Posts
Online

She is definitely one of a kind and that signature Yolaaaaaaanda voice!

Her Husband probably retired from the police force long ago and now they can enjoy their retirements together.   I think he was a Statie? (State Police Officer).

    Tony Numbers
    Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
    Bronx ny
    United States
    Member #158510
    August 25, 2014
    846 Posts
    Offline

    Yolanda, now that you're retired you can play the lottery now,, what numbers do you like???

      loonasee2
      loonasee2's avatar - vb567
      50
      Syracuse
      United States
      Member #95124
      August 4, 2010
      23778 Posts
      Offline

      One of the very few Vega's still on the road .Classic ,...goodluck Yolanda 

      US Flag" If you can't be funny , be interesting "

        Todd
        Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
        50
        Chief Bottle Washer
        New Jersey
        United States
        Member #1
        May 31, 2000
        26600 Posts
        Online

        Here's the time Yolanda Vega hosted the Mega Millions drawing — on Feb. 20, 2004 in Times Square.  (Sadly, the recording did not capture the last part of the drawing.)

          Stat$talker
          Stat$talker's avatar - animated sphere.gif
          700 light yrs West of Milky Way Galaxy's Center
          United States
          Member #200642
          September 1, 2019
          2123 Posts
          Online

          Whut are thoze electrical connection wirez on the right side of the tumbler for?...could there be anuther set on the uther side?..Naughty..huuumm

          ...MATH... The final Stochastic frontier...

          These are the Lottery Voyages of Stat$talker..!!

          The ongoing Mission,..to seek out the Laws of "Probability Math"...

           to master its rules to invoke...to Conquer ALL Major Jackpots..!!

          ...To boldly go,... Where NO Player has gone before...!!

            Mata Garbo
            Avatar
            Gallatin Tennesee
            United States
            Member #194096
            November 29, 2018
            127 Posts
            Offline

            Can you imagine being the host who has to replace Yolanda? No matter what the next person does they will be compared to Yolanda for the next 30 years. It's very tough to replace an icon.

            See Ya!

              Tony Numbers
              Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
              Bronx ny
              United States
              Member #158510
              August 25, 2014
              846 Posts
              Offline

              Can you imagine being the host who has to replace Yolanda? No matter what the next person does they will be compared to Yolanda for the next 30 years. It's very tough to replace an icon.

              See Ya!

              NY Lottery was considering cloning Yolanda, but they balked at the cost!!

                GiveFive
                GiveFive's avatar - Lottery-026.jpg
                Florida - West Coast
                United States
                Member #92605
                June 10, 2010
                5403 Posts
                Online

                The best thing about Yolanda is her Brooklyn accent.

                "Here are tonight's winning numbuz" and "fifty million dolluz".... 

                What a gal!  None better.  G5

                Play Smart!

                   
                  Page 1 of 1