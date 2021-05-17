 
California woman destroys $26 million lottery ticket in the laundry

May 17, 2021, 10:00 am

Clean clothes but a multi-million dollar mistake

By Kate Northrop

An unnamed woman who bought a California Lottery SuperLotto Plus ticket worth a whopping $26 million almost six months ago admitted that she accidentally laundered it immediately after buying it and stuffing it in her pocket.

The woman purchased the ticket at the ARCO am/pm convenience store on East Imperial Highway in Norwalk for a SuperLotto Plus drawing that took place on Nov. 14, 2020 before entirely ruining her chances at winning.

The manager at the store the winning ticket was purchased from, who only goes by Frank, told KTLA that they reviewed the store's surveillance video footage to identify the woman who bought the ticket.

Frank recognized the unofficial winner as a regular customer and described her as being in her 40s. She reportedly went to the store on Wednesday and told Frank that she held the winning ticket but had accidentally left the valuable slip in her pocket when she did her laundry.

Although the surveillance video footage was handed over to the Lottery, it was not enough evidence to officially substantiate a win or ticket purchase. According to the California Lottery, a winner must present their ticket to file a claim, or should a player lose their ticket, they must be able to provide hard proof that they owned it in the first place, like a photo of the front and back of the ticket.

The claim period for the drawing ended at 5:00 pm PST on Thursday. Since no one claimed the $26 million jackpot, the cash value prize of $19.7 million was transferred to public education. Prior to the deadline, the Lottery encouraged players to double-check their tickets if they played SuperLotto Plus on Nov. 14, 2020. Players have 180 days from the draw date to collect SuperLotto Plus prizes.

The winning numbers for the SuperLotto Plus drawing on Nov. 14, 2020 were 12, 13, 23, 31, and 36, with Mega Ball number 10.

Although the mystery winner was left empty-handed, the ARCO am/pm convenience store lucked out and received a $130,000 commission for selling the ticket.

13 comments.
CDanaT
If that ain't an "Oh Fudge" moment, I don't know what is. Thud

    Bleudog101
    Never washed a ticket, but have left some in jacket pockets before.

    Now that warmer weather is upon us, make sure you don't leave lottery tickets somewhere where they might get hot and destroy the ticket(s)!

     

    Kind of groggy from my nap, so will Todd or someone please refresh my memory.   Wasn't there a time where California paid out a lottery win a couple of years ago with no ticket???   Maybe they copied ticket from and back, IDR!

      noise-gate
      If only washing machines were as kind to lottery tickets as they are to paper money...

        jjtheprince14
        Oh well, she lives in California, it should be super easy to just win again.

          s5thomps
          Literally washed her dreams away! What a shame! Bang Head

            billybucks
            Oh well, she lives in California, it should be super easy to just win again.

            Are you another who believes in that lucky state fantasy or that is it fixed for a certain state all the time. It wouldn't be because they sell 20 times more tickets than your state or would it. It does not matter what state you are in. All that matters is if you have the correct numbers nothing else.

              Stack47
              "they reviewed the store's surveillance video footage to identify the woman who bought the ticket."

              And why jackpot winners are never 100% anonymous.

                MsBee18
                The Universe said it wasn't her time Embarassed

                  Droptop209
                  What a costly mistake.  Gonna think about that for the rest of her life.

                    rundown99
                    According to the California Lottery, a winner must present their ticket to file a claim, or should a player lose their ticket, they must be able to provide hard proof that they owned it in the first place, like a photo of the front and back of the ticket.

                     

                     

                    The winner should always be required to present the ticket in order to file a claim.  Anyone could have stolen a digital copy of the photo and acted as a legitimate claimant.

                    Smart lottery winners form trust to claim their winnings.  They send an attorney to the lottery headquarters to claim the prize in trust, so that ONLY the name of the trust is revealed.  And they tell NO ONE, especially relatives.

                    If you ever win a lottery and you are single, the only person you should ever marry is someone who was truly in love with you BEFORE you won the jackpot!

                    People can talk about strategies and gimmicks all they want, but unless your ticket actually matches at least 5 of those 6 balls, you are just another person who tried to win a game yet ultimately failed.

                      MzDuffleBaglady
                      Sorry for her loss!

                       

                      The store owner is getting a nice check!

                        kao1632
                        According to the California Lottery, a winner must present their ticket to file a claim, or should a player lose their ticket, they must be able to provide hard proof that they owned it in the first place, like a photo of the front and back of the ticket.

                         

                         

                        The winner should always be required to present the ticket in order to file a claim.  Anyone could have stolen a digital copy of the photo and acted as a legitimate claimant.

                        Even if they have a digital copy of the photo, that isn't enough on its own to make a successful claim. They will look at CCTV and banking records to check that the person was in the shop at the right time and made a purchase (maybe of just the ticket, maybe a purchase worth at least the price of the ticket.

                          loonasee2
                          "BUMMER"

