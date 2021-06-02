 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited June 3, 2021, 2:04 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

NC woman misses Powerball drawing, wins $2 million in the next one

Jun 2, 2021, 1:21 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
PowerballPowerball: NC woman misses Powerball drawing, wins $2 million in the next oneRating:

Turns out, the timing was right for this lucky winner

By Kate Northrop

It's a common fear among lottery players that your numbers would be picked in a drawing you did not enter, but one North Carolina woman could not have had better timing after missing a Powerball drawing and winning a $2 million prize in the next one.

Elizabeth Johnson of Lucama did not buy her Powerball ticket in time for the drawing on Wed., May 19, 2021, but that fateful error earned her $2 million in the one on Sat., May 22, 2021.

Johnson, who works as an interpreter, had a particularly busy day last Wednesday and rushed to buy an Online Play ticket for that night's Powerball drawing. However, she missed the 9:57 pm cutoff by one minute. Lucky for her, the Quick Pick she bought was valid for the next drawing on Saturday.

Since she thought she bought her ticket in time for Wednesday's drawing, she was stunned to find out that she had won $2 million in a drawing she never believed she entered.

"It was definitely a shock!" Johnson exclaimed. "When I got the message saying that I had won, I thought, 'Well, I didn't even play tonight.'"

Johnson had matched all five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1 million. She had upgraded her ticket to a $3 Power Play ticket, doubling her prize when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The numbers for the drawing on Sat., May 22, 2021 were 3, 19, 27, 37, 40, and Powerball 8. The odds of matching all five white balls are about 1 in 11.69 million.

The lucky winner visited North Carolina Lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize on Thursday. After federal and state taxes, she took home a grand total of $1,415,001. With her winnings, she said she plans on buying a house and taking her family to a fun destination.

"The kids want to go to Disneyland," Johnson told the Lottery. "We've never been and now we'll get to."

Currently, the Powerball jackpot sits at $268 million as an annuity for tonight's drawing. According to USA Mega, the cash value is $184.2 million. The odds of winning the jackpot in Powerball are about 1 in 292 million.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

14 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by noise-gate.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Lynn-Lynn
Lynn-Lynn's avatar - yocco
Kansas city Mo
United States
Member #133399
September 29, 2012
58 Posts
Offline

God is good

    billybucks
    Avatar
    ma
    United States
    Member #188574
    March 15, 2018
    83 Posts
    Offline

    Interesting that she kept the ticket in her possession from Thursday to Saturday after thinking she lost the Wednesday one. I guess she overlooked the date on the ticket when she checked it on Thursday. Most would toss it unless they noticed the date but she didn't do either apparently.

      MsBee18
      Avatar
      Florida
      United States
      Member #186822
      January 2, 2018
      350 Posts
      Offline

      Not sure how she handles her tickets. I normally throw my losers away one a week. But before I toss them I scan each one to confirm if they're a winner or not. Congratulations to her on 2 million dollar win.

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2571 Posts
        Offline

        Nice story...and she got the Powerplay!  Extra dollar paid off handsomely.

          paymentplan-man
          Avatar
          DMV
          United States
          Member #183844
          August 18, 2017
          297 Posts
          Offline

          God is good

          ALL THE TIME

            HaveABall
            HaveABall's avatar - rocket

            United States
            Member #72446
            March 18, 2009
            1384 Posts
            Offline

            Actually, this second prize winner bought the ticket online from her state's lottery headquarters account. The account sends an email message when you win.  Those electronic tickets don't get deleted.

            Congratulations to this lottery 'house calls' Powerball's power play winner!

            Having several millions of dollars in my financial accounts means receiving several valuable services each day!

            Disney

              billybucks
              Avatar
              ma
              United States
              Member #188574
              March 15, 2018
              83 Posts
              Offline

              Actually, this second prize winner bought the ticket online from her state's lottery headquarters account. The account sends an email message when you win.  Those electronic tickets don't get deleted.

              Congratulations to this lottery 'house calls' Powerball's power play winner!

              Of course. I missed that it was an online purchase which is clearly stated in the article. Maybe there is an upside to online ticket purchasing.

                positano
                Avatar
                New Member

                Italy
                Member #186039
                November 30, 2017
                5 Posts
                Offline

                It says she played online (i.e. through internet). So she did not received a printed ticket. The system told hem she had won ....

                  positano
                  Avatar
                  New Member

                  Italy
                  Member #186039
                  November 30, 2017
                  5 Posts
                  Offline

                  Not sure how she handles her tickets. I normally throw my losers away one a week. But before I toss them I scan each one to confirm if they're a winner or not. Congratulations to her on 2 million dollar win.

                  She bought the ticket online, through internet, and received an automatic email notification ....

                    Bleudog101
                    Avatar
                    Simpsonville
                    United States
                    Member #163182
                    January 22, 2015
                    2571 Posts
                    Offline

                    She bought the ticket online, through internet, and received an automatic email notification ....

                    I missed the on-line part!   Received my notification this morning of a bank breaking $12 win on Powerball with Powerplay from last night's drawing.

                      MsBee18
                      Avatar
                      Florida
                      United States
                      Member #186822
                      January 2, 2018
                      350 Posts
                      Offline

                      She bought the ticket online, through internet, and received an automatic email notification ....

                      I'm thinking about online lottery. So basically online lottery takes the responsibility away from the customer and puts it it on the lottery. Not sure how I feel about that. I prefer a paper ticket myself. But if the lottery stores the ticket online and notify you of a prize who can beat that? That removes lost tickets or unclaimed smaller wins that would otherwise be tossed in the trash bin. Customer does practically nothing but sign in and click a few buttons. Online buyers should pay a premium over the regular ticket cost for convenience really. Thought I'd share :))

                        CDanaT
                        CDanaT's avatar - Nolz june15.jpg
                        Central TN
                        United States
                        Member #121187
                        January 4, 2012
                        5191 Posts
                        Offline

                        I missed the on-line part!   Received my notification this morning of a bank breaking $12 win on Powerball with Powerplay from last night's drawing.

                        $12 ?????  Holy smokes Bleudog,you are rockin' !!! Congrats on that massive transfer of wealth  Cheers

                        Integrity: There is just no substitute.

                          Bleudog101
                          Avatar
                          Simpsonville
                          United States
                          Member #163182
                          January 22, 2015
                          2571 Posts
                          Offline

                          $12 ?????  Holy smokes Bleudog,you are rockin' !!! Congrats on that massive transfer of wealth  Cheers

                          Thanks for the laugh...now all that money wasted @ Caesars S IN yesterday could've went for lottery tickets.   Well four draws of PB/PP were purchased in Indiana on the way there.

                            noise-gate
                            Avatar
                            Chasing $ Millions.
                            White Shores- California
                            United States
                            Member #136471
                            December 12, 2012
                            6611 Posts
                            Offline

                            It's at times like these that " advance plays" would have you covered. That's a very nice win!

                             * Voice of Reason *   

                            * The Truth Hurts *

                            People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it- George Bernard Shaw.

                               
                              Page 1 of 1