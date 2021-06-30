 
Missouri will allow lottery winners to remain anonymous

Jun 30, 2021, 1:00 pm

New law takes effect in August

By Kate Northrop

Lottery winners in Missouri will soon be able to claim their prizes under full anonymity once a new law takes effect in August.

On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Mike Parson signed four bills into law, one of which allows Missouri Lottery winners the ability to keep their names a secret.

According to a press release from the Governor's website, HB 402 prohibits the Lottery Commission from publishing a winner's name unless they have written permission from the winner.

The bill reverses the state's longtime stance on using winner's likenesses as promotional material for the Lottery. Currently, the Lottery publishes the names of winners on their website, their city of residence, their prize amount, the game they played, and the retailer they purchased their winning ticket from.

"Any legislation we get across the finish line that protects Missourians' privacy and safety is a win for Missouri," Parson told The Associated Press.

State Representative Jay Mosley sponsored the bill for the past three years before it finally made it to Parson's desk. Both the Senate and House unanimously approved the bill on a vote 33-0 and 149-0, respectively.

"This is a safety issue and a way to give winners protection from being easily targeted," he said during the legislative process last year. "Many winners have talked about how winning a lottery prize brought them unwanted attention. This bill is simply a way to allow people to feel safe when they win."

However, the Missouri Press Association (MPA) argued that advertising winners builds trust, while the Lottery says that it increases ticket sales.

"Keeping the names of Lottery winners open promotes transparency and a feeling of fairness in the operation of the Missouri Lottery," MPA said in a written testimony opposing HB 402. "Publishing the winners' names is good for the entire Lottery system. Revealing Lottery winners' names builds trust and excitement, which drives ticket sales."

Mosley contended that the Lottery is actually losing out on sales because of its publishing practices. He argued that Missouri residents are driving across state borders to Kansas to buy lottery tickets, where winners may remain anonymous.

"There are like ten other states — Kansas is one of them — that have anonymity, and I just thought it would be a good thing for us to have," Mosely said in May.

The new law signed by Parson will go into effect on Aug. 28, 2021, which would make it a misdemeanor crime for the Lottery to publicly release identifying information about winners, punishable by up to a year in jail (for the Lottery official or contractor in question) and a fine of $2,000.

To learn more about lottery anonymity laws for each state, Lottery Post maintains a comprehensive list in its lottery forums.

Lottery Post Staff

7 comments. Last comment 5 hours ago by Lynn-Lynn.
hearsetrax
United States
and another cloaking device is activated LOL 

    I still don't like this. It doesn't need to be easier to commit fraud.

      "The bill reverses the state's longtime stance on using winner's likenesses as promotional material for the Lottery."

      The Supreme Court just made a similar ruling that effects colleges from using the likenesses of athletes. Wonder if that might have the same effect on every state lottery and allow all winners to remain anonymous?

      It's not my fault! I voted for Amy.

        Now all the paranoid lottery winners form Missouri don't have to worry.

          MADDOG10
          Great. As soon as other States follow, Lottery Players will be a lot Safer.

                                                       

                                                        When violence is the primary language that is spoken; be fluent.

            KY Floyd
            "The Supreme Court just made a similar ruling that effects colleges from using the likenesses of athletes."

            Unless there's a different case that I haven't heard of that's not even remotely close to what the ruling was. About a week ago the court ruled that the NCAA couldn't limit colleges' educational benefits to student athletes. If the court had issued a (probably pointless and irrelevant) ruling that colleges couldn't use student athletes' likenesses without permission I can't imagine what reasoning would extend that ruling to lottery winners.

              Lynn-Lynn
              I live 3 miles from Kansas and buy all my tickets on the Kansas side. I never wanted to be in the public eye.

                 
