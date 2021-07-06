 
Massachusetts lottery player wins his second $1 million prize

Jul 6, 2021, 5:33 pm

Once-in-a-lifetime dream comes true a second time

By Kate Northrop

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — While most lottery players continue to grind and strive toward that big payout, one lucky Massachusetts resident just won the prize of a lifetime — for the second time.

Stephen Toto of Framingham is enjoying yet another instant payday now that he scooped up his second $1 million top prize from a scratch-off game.

On Dec. 7, 2017, Toto took home one of the $1 million top prizes in the Massachusetts Lottery's "$4,000,000 Payout" instant game. At the time he claimed his first prize, he chose to take it as a $650,000 lump sum before taxes. His second windfall happened on a whim.

Toto told the Lottery that he didn't originally intend on buying a $30 ticket when he stopped at the A-1 Gulf gas station on Concord Street in Framingham, but a last-minute decision to play the "The Fastest Road to $1 Million" game earned him yet another $1 million top prize.

Just like last time, Toto claimed his most recent prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

For selling the lucky winning ticket, the A-1 Gulf retailer received a $10,000 bonus.

According to the Lottery, the "The Fastest Road to $1 Million" game offers 122 top prizes of $1 million, or $50,000 a year over 20 years. The game also features 250 second prizes of $20,000 and 1,050 third prizes of $3,000.

Lottery Post Staff

Nice win X 2.

 

BTW I was born in Framingham, MA!  California Congressman Schiff born there too.

    "The Fastest Road To One Million" .........now that's a game that lives up to it's name. I have never heard of a scratch off game with 122 one million dollar prizes. I am going to call and complain until my state lottery imports that game to my state. Congrats to Stephen ...... 2 times in 4 years is outstanding.

    Hurray!Hurray!HyperHurray!Dance

      They changed their website so took me a bit to find prizes remaining.  Bear in mind these tickets are based on sales over 15 million tickets.   Not sure if MA, like VA ends their games when top prizes have been won or not.   After jury duty I may go through their website with a fine tooth comb!

      Finally found the page with pictures of winners!!

        Ma has long been recognized as having the best lottery payouts in the land. I compare other states daily number payouts (that 500.00 fixed payout is criminal. Ma. averages 700.00) Their cash 5 game pays out better than any other state also with less numbers.

           
