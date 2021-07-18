Quick Links
Uber Eats driver wins $250,000 between food deliveries
"I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!"
By Kate Northrop
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A food delivery driver was sitting in her car between orders when she found out she hit the $250,000 top prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket from the Maryland Lottery.
An Uber Eats driver, who opted to be identified only as "Grateful Mom," regularly plays instant games when waiting between food orders. On one night just like any other, she finally took home a $250,000 top prize.
"Man, I was sitting in my car going crazy!" the mother-of-five grown children told the Lottery. "I checked it with my app and saw it was for $250,000."
The very moment she checked her ticket with the Lottery's mobile app, an Uber Eats notification popped up.
"I said, 'I don't want to do Uber Eats right now!" the 47-year-old exclaimed.
The Odenton resident explained that she normally buys two or three instant tickets in a row and scratches them off in her car while waiting for delivery orders to come in. Her biggest win yet happened when she stopped at the Quick Save Mart on Defense Highway in Annapolis. Before deciding on which tickets to buy, she checked online to see which scratch-off games had more top prizes remaining. That's when the $10 "CASH" game caught her eye.
While this is her largest prize to-date, "Grateful Mom" has had quite a bit of luck with her lottery routine. She's regularly won smaller prizes in the past, one time taking home $1,500. However, she limits how much she spends on the lottery at a time and uses her low-dollar wins from previous scratch-off games to buy her tickets in the future.
According to the lucky winner, she'll use the winnings to pay off bills, put a down payment on a house, and will offer her children some financial support.
The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Now that "Grateful Mom" walked away with a top prize, there are two out of seven top prizes of $250,000 remaining in the "CASH" game, which launched in February. There are also nine out of 33 second prizes of $10,000 and 15 out of 50 third prizes of $1,000 left to claim.
* Grateful Mom" is female wander.
* Michael Rispoli was called Grama in " Rounders" but that's a story for another time.
He can quit being a contractor. Why is it a big company always a headline!!
I'm just wondering why you ALWAYS say something negative about a story.
CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN
A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)
Nothing like a dessert right after you deliver food. Good for Her.
When violence is the primary language that is spoken; be fluent.
Lucky girl! Congrats to her. She is in the position now where she can save all future earnings she makes from Uber. Let it sit in the bank and it will be there when, and if the prize money ever runs out. I love to hear of people winning the big prizes. Spend it wisely.
Congrats to the Uber driver. Great story : ))
I'm just wondering why you ALWAYS say something negative about a story.
Wonder no more....its called envy with a little bit of a green eyed monster in the mix
Or as they would say....misery loves company
I'm just wondering why you ALWAYS say something negative about a story.
Because I can see right through it. Second, the person is a contractor and doesn't work for uber.
Lucky girl! Congrats to her. She is in the position now where she can save all future earnings she makes from Uber. Let it sit in the bank and it will be there when, and if the prize money ever runs out. I love to hear of people winning the big prizes. Spend it wisely.
You have that all wrong. Anyone does a gig job doesn't make anything.
You have that all wrong. Anyone does a gig job doesn't make anything.
Aren't your products you sell online earning you 250k? Or do you still scratch tickets hoping to win a life changing win?