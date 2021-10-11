 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited October 12, 2021, 2:02 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Pennsylvania great-great-grandmother nets $1.2 million Cash 5 jackpot

Oct 11, 2021, 11:47 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Pennsylvania LotteryPennsylvania Lottery: Pennsylvania great-great-grandmother nets $1.2 million Cash 5 jackpotRating:

Upgraded lawnmower is on the way

By Kate Northrop

EPHRATA, Pa. — A great-great-grandmother has big plans for her yard after winning a $1.2 million Cash 5 jackpot in the Pennsylvania Lottery.

83-year-old Lillian Hess of Lancaster County has been playing Cash 5, the Lottery's longest-running game, for years. Her persistence has finally paid off to the tune of a $1.2 million jackpot from the Sat., Sept. 18 drawing.

"The funny thing is I usually check my numbers when the TV station has the drawing on, but I changed the channel, so I didn't see it," Hess said in a press release. "After I got my Sunday paper, I saw it. I started screaming for my son to come and double check!"

Sure enough, her ticket matched all five balls drawn, 11, 12, 15, 28, and 35, to win a grand total of $1,207,938.50.

Hess has eight children, 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren, and although winning the lottery came as a shock, she'll be happy to help out her family.

"It was a lot to take in," she admitted. "I'm going to pay my mortgage off and give some of it to my kids. I'm still working, at home, sewing."

Aside from paying off her mortgage and giving to family, Hess has one more thing topping her to-do list — buy a brand-new lawnmower.

"One of the things I'm going to do is buy a new mower! A riding mower!" the winner exclaimed. She says she still mows her grass at 83.

On Wednesday, Lottery officials presented a commemorative check to the winner of the $1.2 million Cash 5 jackpot at the store where the winning ticket was bought, Charlies Fuel & Deli on W. Main Street in Ephrata.

"We were excited to her that Lillian, a long-time customer of our store, won the big Cash 5 jackpot," store owner Charlie Rutt told the Lottery. "Being a Lottery retailer allows us to not only offer entertaining products, but also help the growing senior population in Pennsylvania. Many thanks to customers and employees for making this all possible."

For selling the jackpot-winning ticket, the store received a $10,000 bonus, and while both Hess and the retailer are celebrating the big win, the Lottery is also gearing up to commemorate a special event.

"Thanks to players like Lillian and retailer partners like Charlies Fuel & Deli, the Pennsylvania Lottery is able to do a great deal of good for older Pennsylvanians," Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. "The Lottery is going to celebrate its 50th anniversary in March of next year, and over those 50 years we have generated more than $32.6 billion in benefits for senior programs."

 In March, the Lottery's Cash 5 game relaunched as Cash 5 with Quick Cash, which offers a separate chance to instantly win $2 or $6 at odds of 1 in 4.71.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

9 comments. Last comment 2 hours ago by NearNewBrit.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Unkyshoe
Unkyshoe's avatar - DiscoBallGlowing
New Member
Fenton, Missouri
United States
Member #120790
December 28, 2011
5 Posts
Offline

Congrats Lillian!

But with eight children, 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, you have to cut your own grass?

    sully16
    sully16's avatar - sharan
    25
    Dr.President Elect
    Michigan
    United States
    Member #81738
    October 28, 2009
    90506 Posts
    Offline

    This is by far the best story of the year, Congrats to Lillian and her persistence . Party

     Let's go Brandon! ROFL

      TheGameGrl
      TheGameGrl's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
      A long and winding road
      United States
      Member #17083
      June 10, 2005
      6612 Posts
      Offline

      Hmmm...

      Finally the 'lottery benefits seniors holds true!'

       

      Congrats to this winner.

      Count your smiles.

        Raven62
        Raven62's avatar - binary
        25
        New Jersey
        United States
        Member #17842
        June 28, 2005
        146446 Posts
        Online

        Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

        A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

        Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

        Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

          dannyct
          Avatar
          Northern Beaches
          Australia
          Member #187034
          January 9, 2018
          151 Posts
          Offline

          It is totally irresponsible to publish her identity, the elderly lady will come under enormous pressure to "help" relatives, not to mention strangers. It is way past time to give all winners the right to anonymity.

            Mata Garbo
            Avatar
            Gallatin Tennesee
            United States
            Member #194096
            November 29, 2018
            97 Posts
            Offline

            One the best aspects of this story is the fact that she still receives a Sunday newspaper. Glad to see  those are not completely extinct. Congrats to Lillian and best of luck with the new riding mower. Be careful with those sharp turns.

            CheersCoolWinkHiding Behind Computer

              cassdreams
              cassdreams's avatar - Lottery-028.jpg
              South Carolina
              United States
              Member #78675
              August 19, 2009
              1512 Posts
              Offline

              This is by far the best story of the year, Congrats to Lillian and her persistence . Party

              Hurray!ILovies

                MADDOG10
                MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
                50
                Beautiful Florida
                United States
                Member #5709
                July 18, 2004
                25594 Posts
                Offline

                Every so often a good feeling story comes along, and this is one of them

                Congrats Lillian!

                                                             

                                                              When violence is the primary language that is spoken; be fluent.

                  NearNewBrit
                  Avatar

                  United States
                  Member #11879
                  February 26, 2005
                  67 Posts
                  Offline

                  It is totally irresponsible to publish her identity, the elderly lady will come under enormous pressure to "help" relatives, not to mention strangers. It is way past time to give all winners the right to anonymity.

                  I Agree!

                     
                    Page 1 of 1