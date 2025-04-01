Nightmare: Pennsylvania woman donated jacket with $2.6 million Cash 5 lottery ticket in pocket

Apr 1, 2025, 2:22 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Pennsylvania Lottery says no ticket, no prize

By Kate Northrop

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman is heartbroken beyond belief after realizing the winning Cash 5 ticket worth $2.6 million she purchased was in the pocket of a jacket she had donated.

By the time Mildred Simoneriluto, 76, realized that she had won the $2.6 million Cash 5 jackpot, it was too late — the winning ticket was no longer in her possession.

Last spring, Simoneriluto purchased a lottery ticket for the May 8, 2024 Cash 5 drawing at Shop n' Save on William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Simoneriluto told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that she clearly remembers putting the ticket in her jacket the moment she bought it.

"I remember saying, 'If I put it here, I won't forget it," she said in an interview, motioning to her chest where the pocket would have been.

She didn't realize that she had won the jackpot until two weeks later, but when she started searching for her ticket, she could not find it.

To Simoneriluto's horror, she realized it was in a jacket that she had donated to Vietnam Veterans of America the previous week. It's a charity that disperses donations throughout the United States and around the world. Once her donations were picked up, there's no telling where it could have gotten shipped off to.

"I was stupefied," Simoneriluto said to reporters. "There are no words for it. It was like beyond expression. How can I get it back?"

The Pennsylvania Lottery requires a winner to present the physical winning ticket in order to file a valid prize claim. Desperate to find a way to make the claim possible, she went back to the retailer who originally sold her the ticket.

"You name it, I went back to Shop n' Save maybe a hundred times, and they said there was nothing they could do," Simoneriluto recalled.

With the deadline to claim the prize nearly a month away, only time will tell whether someone else steps forward with the $2.6 million winning ticket before it expires on May 8, 2025. Lottery winners of draw games in Pennsylvania have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

"What else can I do?" she said, exasperated. "Cry out loud and hope that something will happen — positive — on my end."

