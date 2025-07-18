Missouri lottery winner of $189,000 jackpot dreams of helping children in need

Jul 18, 2025, 2:05 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Lucky lottery winner's selfless passion now has more potential

By Kate Northrop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When asked what she plans to do with her $189,000 Show Me Cash jackpot, one Missouri lottery winner responded without hesitation that she plans on fulfilling her dream to help children in need.

The anonymous woman had purchased a Show Me Cash ticket at QuikTrip on East Front Street in Kansas City and matched all five numbers in the June 27 drawing. It wasn't until she returned to the same store to have the cashier check her ticket that she found out she was the one player to scoop up the $189,000 jackpot.

"She [the clerk] looked at me and said, 'I have never, never seen someone win this much!'" the winner gleefully recalled to the Missouri Lottery. "I just couldn't believe it! My knees got weak. I got lightheaded, and I started sinking to the floor!"

The winning numbers in the June 27 draw were 13, 15, 24, 26, and 39. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 575,757.

The lucky winner didn't skip a beat when Lottery officials inquired about her plans for the winnings. With the prize money, she'll be able to contribute toward her selfless passion for helping those less fortunate.

"I plan to visit St. Jude's Hospital and purchase gifts for all the children," she said in a press release on Monday. "Helping children and their families is my passion."

Show Me Cash is a draw game local to Missouri that features a $50,000 starting jackpot that increases by a minimum of $5,000 with every consecutive drawing until someone wins. Tickets cost $1. Drawings take place every day at 8:59 p.m. Central Time.

The Show Me Cash jackpot currently stands at $453,000 for the next drawing on Friday, July 18.

Winning numbers for Show Me Cash are published on Lottery Post's Missouri Lottery Results page minutes after each drawing.