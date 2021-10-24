 
Infamous lottery winner Michael Carroll remarries ex-wife

Oct 24, 2021, 11:47 am

After the Big Win: Infamous lottery winner Michael Carroll remarries ex-wife

'Lotto lout' gets back with partner after blowing fortune and cheating on her with prostitutes

By Kate Northrop

The self-proclaimed "King of Chavs," who won a £9.7 million (US$13.35 million) National Lottery  jackpot in 2002 and blew it on drugs, prostitutes, and outlandish parties, has remarried his ex-wife after she left him for his behavior.

38-year-old Michael Carroll, who was 19 at the time of his multi-million win, married his ex wife Sandra Aitken earlier this month.

Carroll was no saint prior to his jackpot windfall in 2002, whose criminal record only grew after suddenly coming into millions. Having worked as a garbage collector in Norfolk at the time of his win, he quickly blew his entire fortune on drinking, drug-fueled parties, sports cars, and wild vacations, even hosting demolition derbies in his mansion's backyard. Neighbors had set up a hotline for complaints that specifically involved him and the disturbances he had caused.

Aitken and Carroll had just gotten married in November 2002, right before he won the lottery jackpot. He claims he turned to drugs after Aitken, then 21-years-old, left him in 2003, taking their 12-month-old daughter Brooke with her. Around the same time, however, Aitken had accused him of cheating on her with prostitutes.

"Mickey thought he was a big shot, better than everyone because he had money, and surrounded himself with handers-on," Aitken had said after she left him. "I left because he was frittering away £10 million on drink and drug binges and was cheating on me with prostitutes."

The lottery winner was brazenly open about how he spent his money, wearing gaudy branded gold jewelry and once claiming that he had slept with 4,000 women.

Those who are interested in learning more about his debaucherous exploits can check out Lottery Post's video on infamous lottery winners, which features Carroll in the lineup.

But now the pair have reconciled and are reportedly living together in Belfast after tying the knot in a small ceremony earlier this month.

"Mickey's calmed down a lot and has been living quite the nice wee life and working hard," a friend of Carroll's told the Daily Record. "Him and Sandra buried the hatchet and got back together, and it has all worked out well for them. It happened very quickly in the last few months, but they fell right back in love and are really happy together now. What's in the past has been forgotten about."

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

paymentplan-man
Always remember "Love finds a way"

    Always remember "Love finds a way"

    I Agree!..

     The long and winding road 

    That leads to your door 

    Will never disappear 

    I've seen that road before..

     

    *The Beatles 

      Skeptical an ill wind blows & I hope she gets tested regularly 4 STDs

        db101
        Skeptical an ill wind blows & I hope she gets tested regularly 4 STDs

        I Agree!
        Ain't none of our biz, but yeesh!

          PrisonerSix
          I Agree!
          Ain't none of our biz, but yeesh!

          I agree with you, but I wish them the best and hope life works out for them.

          Prisoner Six

          "I am not a number, I am a free man!"

            rdgrnr
            I agree with you, but I wish them the best and hope life works out for them.

            None of my ex-wives were anywhere near that forgiving.

            And I didn't even mess around with no 4,000 wimmins.

            It weren't no more than the low 100's.


                                                                                                                                                 

             

             

             

             

                                                                                                               

              cottoneyedjoe
              Good day for the bookies, people love to bet on how long these sorts of unions last. 

               

              🥂

                sully16
                None of my ex-wives were anywhere near that forgiving.

                And I didn't even mess around with no 4,000 wimmins.

                It weren't no more than the low 100's.

                Lol,somehow I don't think this will be the last we hear of them. Wink

                Happy Halloween! Pumpkin

                  dannyct
                  Imagine if he managed his jackpot sensible. He could have quadrupled his win easily if he invested in property. In the UK, all lottery winners have the right to remain anonymous, all prize money is tax free and winners are offered independent, professional financial advice. Sadly, he refused to take any advice.

                    dannyct
                    Her Majesty should recruit Mickey & Sandra, to replace Harry & Meghan, who have fled to California. Mickey & Sandra would be great cutting ribbons and drinking tea.

                      paymentplan-man
                      Imagine if he managed his jackpot sensible. He could have quadrupled his win easily if he invested in property. In the UK, all lottery winners have the right to remain anonymous, all prize money is tax free and winners are offered independent, professional financial advice. Sadly, he refused to take any advice.

                      Or Bitcoin

                        Bleudog101
                        More power to them I guess.

                        Naturally thought of his HIV & Hepatitis status...

                          rdgrnr
                          Her Majesty should recruit Mickey & Sandra, to replace Harry & Meghan, who have fled to California. Mickey & Sandra would be great cutting ribbons and drinking tea.

                          Meghan is a typical California airhead whose predominant desire is for wealth, fame and lots and lots of attention to the point of actually expecting people to take her seriously about anything remotely important. Outside the loony bin which is California, people wish she would just stfu and go away.

                          Harry is just an entitled ingrate who came to our shores on the orders of his obnoxious wife. He thought it proper and trendy to insult and disrespect President Trump when he got here because of the one-sided reporting of the fake news media which made it seem like that was the mood of the country, which, outside of the California cesspool, it wasn't.

                          Although the two twits stay primarily in the land of twits on the left coast where Leftism reigns with all of its trappings like the widespread convenient and time-saving practice of just pooping on the sidewalk in public in downtown areas when you're late for an important meeting or what have you.

                          That being said, no one really cares about these two heartthrobs of California's teeming weirdo community being there and speaking out against guns and condemning the Border Wall from within their walled compound protected by guards with guns.

                          But the fact of the matter is that the real America, where the normal Americans live, would probably on the whole rather tolerate Mickey and Sandra than those two reprobate stooges reigning from the heights above the hellhole that California has become.   


                                                                                                                                                                                           

                           

                           

                           

                           

                                                                                                                             

                          "The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing"

                                                                                                                      --Edmund Burke

                           

                           

                            GreyGreen
                            Hard to tell which one of them is dumber...Confused

                            DondaCon  Stupid and proud of it

                               
