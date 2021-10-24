Infamous lottery winner Michael Carroll remarries ex-wife

'Lotto lout' gets back with partner after blowing fortune and cheating on her with prostitutes

By Kate Northrop

The self-proclaimed "King of Chavs," who won a £9.7 million (US$13.35 million) National Lottery jackpot in 2002 and blew it on drugs, prostitutes, and outlandish parties, has remarried his ex-wife after she left him for his behavior.

38-year-old Michael Carroll, who was 19 at the time of his multi-million win, married his ex wife Sandra Aitken earlier this month.

Carroll was no saint prior to his jackpot windfall in 2002, whose criminal record only grew after suddenly coming into millions. Having worked as a garbage collector in Norfolk at the time of his win, he quickly blew his entire fortune on drinking, drug-fueled parties, sports cars, and wild vacations, even hosting demolition derbies in his mansion's backyard. Neighbors had set up a hotline for complaints that specifically involved him and the disturbances he had caused.

Aitken and Carroll had just gotten married in November 2002, right before he won the lottery jackpot. He claims he turned to drugs after Aitken, then 21-years-old, left him in 2003, taking their 12-month-old daughter Brooke with her. Around the same time, however, Aitken had accused him of cheating on her with prostitutes.

"Mickey thought he was a big shot, better than everyone because he had money, and surrounded himself with handers-on," Aitken had said after she left him. "I left because he was frittering away £10 million on drink and drug binges and was cheating on me with prostitutes."

The lottery winner was brazenly open about how he spent his money, wearing gaudy branded gold jewelry and once claiming that he had slept with 4,000 women.

Those who are interested in learning more about his debaucherous exploits can check out Lottery Post's video on infamous lottery winners, which features Carroll in the lineup.

But now the pair have reconciled and are reportedly living together in Belfast after tying the knot in a small ceremony earlier this month.

"Mickey's calmed down a lot and has been living quite the nice wee life and working hard," a friend of Carroll's told the Daily Record. "Him and Sandra buried the hatchet and got back together, and it has all worked out well for them. It happened very quickly in the last few months, but they fell right back in love and are really happy together now. What's in the past has been forgotten about."

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Carroll celebrating his lotto win in 2002.

(Click to display full-size in gallery) Carroll pictured in 2013 in the woods where he used to sleep.

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.