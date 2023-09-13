USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 5:37 pm

You last visited
September 13, 2023, 5:37 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › UK woman who went through £1.8M lottery winnings says she "spent it wisely" and "had a great time"

UK woman who went through £1.8M lottery winnings says she "spent it wisely" and "had a great time"

Sep 13, 2023, 4:49 pm (1 comment)

After the Big Win

Lottery winner rebukes claims that she carelessly squandered money

By Kate Northrop

A lottery winner from the United Kingdom says she is tired of claims that she handled her win irresponsibly, saying that she's happy with how she spent her £1.8 million (US$2.25 million) in winnings and "had a great time."

Despite buying secondhand cars and flying economy, Lara Griffiths, 53, of West Yorkshire, says she doesn't regret going through a £1.8 million lottery prize she won with her then-husband back in 2005.

In 2005, ex-husband Roger Griffiths informed Lara that he had just won £1.8 million in the lottery, an experience she struggled to define.

"Everyone always asks you what it's like to win the lottery, but it's not a tangible feeling," she told SWNS. "Imagine being told you suddenly have 2 million in the bank."

18 years later, she is divorced from Roger and is "sick of being painted as tragic" after having spent every cent of her lottery prize.

"People kept saying I was stupid, pumped full of plastic surgery and needed my kids taken away," Lara said. "But the fact is, I spent it wisely — and I had a great time."

Lara and Roger's spending habits and purchases have led to name calling and labeling, with some accusing her of being a "silly woman" who haphazardly blew through the cash.

"It's become an overriding narrative that the lotto ruined my life," she added.

After the happily married couple won the prize, they took a ten-day trip to Dubai with economy class airfare.

They each quit their respective jobs – he was formerly an IT manager while she worked as a teacher that paid £40,000 (US$50,000) a year. In the months following the win, they invested in different ventures, including buying a salon for £150,000 (US$187,537).

She worked at the salon without paying herself a salary, but eventually she grew "bored" and "unstimulated" without access to her former passion for teaching.

The pair mortgaged a £450,000 (US$562,617) house instead of buying it outright. In a bid to jumpstart a music career, Roger sunk more than £25,000 (US$37,500) in an attempt to produce a record with his college band.

Eight years, 30 secondhand cars and 15 designer handbags later, the money was gone, and the couple split in 2013.

Now, Lara and her two daughters, Kitty, 16, and Ruby 19, live with Lara's mother, Norma, 86, in a four-bedroom house.

Lara she doesn't want her daughters to inherit a "legacy" that revolves around her spending the £1.8 million prize.

"I fully hold my hands up and accept my mistakes," she explained. "I've spent the last ten years making sure my children have a nice life regardless of that, but the lottery did not ruin my life."

On ITV's morning show "Daybreak" ten years ago, Lara had revealed that she was selling off all her designer handbags and was quoted saying, "the sale of those bags has supported my children."

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

UK Lottery Results

UK National Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Winner of £105 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot misses his jobMay 1, 2023

Scottish £161 million EuroMillions lottery winner spent $50 million in eight years before deathMar 28, 2023

Winner of £105 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot keeps promise three years laterMar 18, 2023

Brothers smash father's car with hammers after he refuses to share £3.1 million lottery prizeAug 29, 2022

£2.4 million UK lottery winner opens up 17 years after winAug 17, 2021

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Brock Lee's avatarBrock Lee

nice. the finishing touch is a "no regerts" tattoo.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest