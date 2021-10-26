Lotto New Zealand payment glitch affects 25,000 players buying tickets

$42.2 million Powerball jackpot scooped up by one lone ticketholder in the same night

By Kate Northrop

In a digital glitch, around 25,000 Kiwis were overcharged on their lottery tickets for Lotto New Zealand's $42.2 million (US$30.2 million) Powerball drawing on Wednesday, the second-largest jackpot won in the country's history.

The high volume of traffic on the Lottery's "MyLotto" website prior to the drawing led to issues with the card processing systems operated by third party "payment partners," spokesperson Lucy Fullarton told news media website Stuff.

One Auckland resident was left without any money heading into the weekend as a result of the glitch. The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was appalled that his payment history showed $200 had been taken out of his account, four times what he thought he spent.

"I just can't believe this," he said in an interview. "It's a disgrace."

The Lottery reached out to him on Friday and told him that it would take three to five days to process his refund, but that left him insufficient funds for the extended holiday period to come. New Zealanders had just celebrated Labour Weekend a couple days ago.

According to the nameless player, waiting three to five days for his repayment was unacceptable.

"They should be doing the right thing," he stated.

The system error occurred just before 7:00 pm and lasted until 7:30 pm on Wednesday night, which meant that players who purchased tickets for that evening's draw during that time were overcharged.

"This issue unfortunately meant some customers attempted to top up their MyLotto wallets multiple times because they did not see the funds appear after the first attempt," Fullarton explained.

That's a total of 25,000 lottery players, or 4% of the total who bought tickets.

"We identified the problem, and on Thursday we processed refunds for affected customers," Fullarton continued. "Many customers have already had the funds credited back to their accounts, but the time it takes will depend on the time it takes for the bank to process the transaction."

In light of the blunder, the spokesperson expressed empathy for players who were negatively impacted.

"We do understand the concern this issue has caused, and we sincerely apologize to this customer and to all those affected."

On the bright side, a family from Pokeno won the $42.2 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night with a single ticket, but they "had no idea" they had hit the jackpot until the next morning. The ticketholders, who remain anonymous, saw the news online about the winning ticket and were prompted to check their own numbers.

The woman who bought the ticket thought it must have been some sort of mistake that she won one of the nation's record jackpots. She handed the ticket to her husband, who could not believe what his wife was telling him.

"It took a second or two to get my head around what she had said," he recalled. "She handed me the ticket and asked me to check it as well, just to make sure. I checked it, then checked it again — and again — but no matter how many times I checked the ticket, I kept getting the same thing. I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

"Tonight's $42.2 million Powerball win is the second largest prize ever won in New Zealand — there's no denying that it's a life-changing win," Lotto NZ Senior Corporate Communications Manager Kirsten Robinson said last week in a press release. "This year is shaping up to be a lucky one for Powerball players, with sixteen Kiwis winning big with Powerball so far this year. We can't wait to congratulate our newest overnight multi-millionaire!"

As unreal as it feels, the couple said that they are already formulating plans for the future.

"It's a lot to get our heads around," the woman said. "We feel incredibly lucky and want to take some time to really think things through and make sure we have a good plan in place to set our family up for the future."

She surmised that the money will help support her children as well as the people in their community, but they are particularly looking forward to supporting small businesses.

The lone winning ticket was purchased at the Countdown Pokeno grocery store on Great South Road in Pokeno. The winning numbers for the drawing on Wed., Oct. 20 were 2, 3, 4, 7, 19, and 31 with Bonus ball 8 and Powerball 9. The winners matched the first six numbers plus the Powerball to take home the jackpot.

The largest jackpot ever won in New Zealand was a $44 million (US$31.5 million) Powerball prize claimed by a family from the Hibiscus Coast in 2016.

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.