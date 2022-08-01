Kentucky Lottery Fast Play jackpot winner celebrates by handing out money

What better way to use the cash?

By Kate Northrop

A Kentucky woman made it her goal to spread the love from winning a Fast Play jackpot by handing out some of her winnings to strangers.

Christmas in July must have struck a chord with Crystal Dunn of Louisville, who decided there was no better way to celebrate her win than gifting some of the money to random strangers.

On the night of July 7, a message popped up on Dunn's computer alerting her that she had won a jackpot worth $146,351.74 with a $20 wager while playing the Kentucky Lottery's Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game online.

"I saw that and didn't believe it at first," Dunn told the Lottery when she showed up the next day at Lottery headquarters in Louisville to collect her prize. It wasn't until she received an official email from the Lottery confirming the win that she was sure it was true.

"It's a pretty exciting feeling," she continued. "I never thought I would win something like this, but it goes to show it can happen."

She took home a grand total of $103,909.73 after taxes and deposited the check right into her bank account, but for Dunn, there was more to it than just paying off bills and a mortgage.

Her next stop was a Meijer grocery store, where she bought 20 gift cards each worth $100, totaling $2,000. She then made her way around the store, where she surprised random shoppers by handing out the cards, but even the purest act of kindness threw off some unsuspecting strangers.

"A few were taken back, thinking I was wanting something in return," she revealed in a press release.

Regardless, the lottery winner's actions were indeed coming from a good place, similar to how $768 million Powerball jackpot winner Manuel Franco surprised a woman with a $200 gift card on Mother's Day in 2019.

"I got an unexpected gift, and I believe in paying it forward, and I wanted to pass it along," Dunn said of her lucky prize. "I've worked hard for everything I've had. This is a pretty amazing gift."

Dunn will, in fact, put some of the money toward things she had already had been working on, such as buying a car and paying off bills.

The Bank Buster Jackpot online game features a progressive jackpot that starts at $100,000 and increases with each purchase of a participating progressive jackpot Instant Play game. Players can wager varying amounts from 50 cents to $20. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 250,000.