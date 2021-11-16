 
North Carolina Pick 4 lottery players sweep $10.3 million with 0-0-0-0

Nov 16, 2021, 10:41 am

Popular number combination lands game's largest payout in one drawing

By Kate Northrop

North Carolina Lottery six claim offices might be seeing an influx of lucky players claiming winnings after Saturday's Pick 4 drawing produced the popular number combination 0-0-0-0.

In just one drawing, the Lottery is paying out $10.3 million in prizes to players who held winning tickets for the combination 0-0-0-0.

It's the most ever own in a single Carolina Pick 4 drawing, beating out the previous Pick 4 record from Aug. 24, 2020 when the numbers 9-9-9-9 paid out $9.2 million in prizes that evening.

According to the Lottery, the drawing produced 3,326 winning tickets, 1,481 of which won the game's top prize of $5,000 by matching all four numbers in exact order for a $1 wager. Those who wagered 50 cents and matched all numbers in exact order will get a $2,500 prize.

It's no surprise that there were thousands of winners in Saturday's drawing. Quadruple number combinations, also known as "quads," are among the most commonly played sequences.

Earlier this year, the Lottery's Pick 3 game produced over 10,000 winners and paid out $4.3 million in one drawing when the triple number combination 5-5-5 was produced.

Winners in North Carolina have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes. The Lottery advised that a larger than normal number of winners and COVID-19 safety procedures could cause extended waiting times at regional offices early in the week. To claim prizes, winners must present Photo ID and proof of Social Security number.

Carolina Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day, once at 3:00 pm and again at 11:22 pm EST. Prizes amounts and odds can be viewed on Lottery Post's Prizes and Odds page.

12 comments.
parlayman
Congrats to everybody who caught that hit!!! Woo Hoo!!! 

Make it rain, North Carolina!!! You are by far the hottest lottery right now!!!

Party

-p

    Lucky players and not constrained by Liability Limited like we are in Kentucky.

    How nice that they have mechanical balls vs what we switched to because of the pandemic to RNG.

      Raven62
      Party Congrats to All the NC Quad Winners! Party

      A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

      Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

      Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

      The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

        Congrats to All Players and Winners!!!

          Pick3master3838
            Most people who play quads usually play all 10 of them every day, so I'm not too sure whether they make a profit or not. Especially if they play both midday and evening draws. 20 bucks a day adds up quick.

            ...here if do str/box it is $2.00.

             

            Just found a $50 scratch ticket in the trash and quietly cashed it in.

              I won a pick4 once.  ONCE! Mad

                Nc not telling the truth  on payouts,no way they paid out 10 mil..

                  All state lotteries have their accounting records open to anyone who cares to download them, so it would be silly for them to lie about it. 

                  If you want to check out the North Carolina Lottery's financials for yourself, here's a link where you can look at everything: https://nclottery.com/CorporateSocialResponsibility_Integrity

                    Do they not have a cut-off amount? I think it's $7 million here in Florida.

                      Not all states have a cut-off. Some do.

                      CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

                      A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                        Just more proof that NC LOs understands that an honestly ran Lottery is a 2-way Street.. and that sometimes the State has to take a hit..

                        Kudoos to whomever is the head-honcho there at NC's Lottery..

                        I'd spend my money with'em at least having the confidence that if I indeed lost, it most likely was an honest loss..

                        Can't say that for here in Ga..riggin & 1-digit away dodgin against what the Math immutablely says..all they'll git frum ME iz RAGGED & RAATTTED ON..!!

                        ...MATH... The final Stochastic frontier...

                        These are the Lottery Voyages of Stat$talker..!!

                        The ongoing Mission,..to seek out the Laws of "Probability Math"...

                         to master its rules to invoke...to Conquer ALL Major Jackpots..!!

                        ...To boldly go,... Where NO Player has gone before...!!

                           
