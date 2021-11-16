North Carolina Pick 4 lottery players sweep $10.3 million with 0-0-0-0

Popular number combination lands game's largest payout in one drawing

By Kate Northrop

North Carolina Lottery six claim offices might be seeing an influx of lucky players claiming winnings after Saturday's Pick 4 drawing produced the popular number combination 0-0-0-0.

In just one drawing, the Lottery is paying out $10.3 million in prizes to players who held winning tickets for the combination 0-0-0-0.

It's the most ever own in a single Carolina Pick 4 drawing, beating out the previous Pick 4 record from Aug. 24, 2020 when the numbers 9-9-9-9 paid out $9.2 million in prizes that evening.

According to the Lottery, the drawing produced 3,326 winning tickets, 1,481 of which won the game's top prize of $5,000 by matching all four numbers in exact order for a $1 wager. Those who wagered 50 cents and matched all numbers in exact order will get a $2,500 prize.

It's no surprise that there were thousands of winners in Saturday's drawing. Quadruple number combinations, also known as "quads," are among the most commonly played sequences.

Earlier this year, the Lottery's Pick 3 game produced over 10,000 winners and paid out $4.3 million in one drawing when the triple number combination 5-5-5 was produced.

Winners in North Carolina have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes. The Lottery advised that a larger than normal number of winners and COVID-19 safety procedures could cause extended waiting times at regional offices early in the week. To claim prizes, winners must present Photo ID and proof of Social Security number.

Carolina Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day, once at 3:00 pm and again at 11:22 pm EST. Prizes amounts and odds can be viewed on Lottery Post's Prizes and Odds page.