North Carolina Pick 3 players win $4.3 million on 5-5-5

Thousands of tickets match popular 'triple'

By Kate Northrop

Thousands of North Carolina Lottery players across the state were no doubt celebrating when the combination 5-5-5 was drawn in Pick 3 on Tuesday evening.

The triple combination 5-5-5 racked up a grand total of $4.3 million in winnings for lottery players who chose the three digits. In all, according to the Lottery, 10,726 winning tickets matched all three numbers in the evening draw on Oct. 19.

That beats out the $3.6 million in prize money that North Carolina players won in July when the game produced the numbers 0-0-0. 9,307 winning tickets were produced in that drawing.

"When 'trips' occur, they generally produce big wins," the Lottery said in a press release. "That's because combination of three of the same numbers are some of the most popular combinations played."

Those who wagered fifty cents and matched all three numbers on Tuesday night won $250, while players who wagered $1 roped in a $500 prize. Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The odds of matching all three numbers in a Pick 3 drawing are 1 in 1,000. Pick 3 drawings take place twice a day, first at 3:00 pm EST and then again at 11:22 pm EST.

Thanks to Raven62 for the tip.