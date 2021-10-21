 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited October 21, 2021, 8:22 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

North Carolina Pick 3 players win $4.3 million on 5-5-5

Oct 21, 2021, 1:02 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
North Carolina LotteryNorth Carolina Lottery: North Carolina Pick 3 players win $4.3 million on 5-5-5Rating:

Thousands of tickets match popular 'triple'

By Kate Northrop

Thousands of North Carolina Lottery players across the state were no doubt celebrating when the combination 5-5-5 was drawn in Pick 3 on Tuesday evening.

The triple combination 5-5-5 racked up a grand total of $4.3 million in winnings for lottery players who chose the three digits. In all, according to the Lottery, 10,726 winning tickets matched all three numbers in the evening draw on Oct. 19.

That beats out the $3.6 million in prize money that North Carolina players won in July when the game produced the numbers 0-0-0.  9,307 winning tickets were produced in that drawing.

"When 'trips' occur, they generally produce big wins," the Lottery said in a press release. "That's because combination of three of the same numbers are some of the most popular combinations played."

Those who wagered fifty cents and matched all three numbers on Tuesday night won $250, while players who wagered $1 roped in a $500 prize. Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The odds of matching all three numbers in a Pick 3 drawing are 1 in 1,000. Pick 3 drawings take place twice a day, first at 3:00 pm EST and then again at 11:22 pm EST.

Thanks to Raven62 for the tip.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

1 comment. Last comment 3 hours ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
Bleudog101
Avatar
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2726 Posts
Offline

Nice pay day.  Lucky for them they still have Mechanical Ball Drawings.   Hate that we switched to RNG...certainly we won't revert back to the popular MBD! 

 

Too bad Kentucky lottery wouldn't raise their cap out so more of us could play and potentially win.

     
    Page 1 of 1